Hoka

With Presidents' Day 2024 right around the corner, tons of retailers are dropping prices on our favorite brands. That means you have a chance to grab a fresh new pair of Hoka running shoes at a deep discount this week. We scoured all the biggest sales happening this week and curated this list of the best Hoka shoe deals so you can start your new workout routine in some of the comfiest, most supportive shoes on the market.

Famous for its iconic thick, cushy soles, Hoka shoes rival Nike as some of the best running shoes and best gym shoes for 2024. The brand even makes some super comfortable hiking boots. If you've never tried a pair of the thick-soled shoes, these Hoka Presidents' Day deals are your best excuse to take the well-cushioned leap. If you're already a devoted fan, now's your chance to upgrade your running shoes or add to your collection.

The best Hoka shoe deals to shop this Presidents' Day

Hoka and other retailers are offering some of the biggest clearance deals we've seen ahead of Presidents' Day. Here are the best running shoe deals you can get right now.

Our favorite Hoka clearance deal: Hoka Clifton 8 ($28 off)

Hoka

One of the most balanced Hoka shoes, the Clifton 8 features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift on every step. The extended heel crash pad provides added shock absorption without added weight.

Overall, it's not as bulky as some of the brand's other designs but still gives you the support and comfort you're looking for in a Hoka. For runners, it's a solid daily trainer with just enough traction for the occasional off-road run.

The versatile and balanced shoe is on sale at Hoka. Both women's and men's sizes start at $112 (reduced from $140).

Shop more Hoka Presidents' Day deals on daily trainers

The Clifton 8 isn't the only daily trainer on sale right now. Here are some more great deals we found on our favorite everyday Hoka shoes.

A carbon-plated road racing shoe: Hoka Carbon X 3 ($80 off)

Hoka

One of the latest innovations in running shoe technology, carbon plates embedded in the midsole provide unparalleled responsiveness as you run. It's like springing off of a launch pad with each step. These Hoka Carbon X3 deliver that propulsive technology inside the signature cushioned midsole so you get maximum speed and maximum support in the same shoe.

That combination makes them one of the best shoes for running a marathon. The cushion and support keep your feet comfortable as you log double-digit miles, while the carbon fiber plate and responsive foam help you achieve your best finish time.

Regularly priced at $200, you can get the innovative racing shoe on sale at Hoka right now. Both men's sizes and women's sizes start at $120.

Shop more road racing shoe deals at Hoka:

Whether you're gearing up to run a marathon or you just have a need for speed, here are some more great road racing shoes on sale at Hoka this Presidents' Day.

A cushy hiking boot: Hoka Anacapa Mid GTX (32% off)

REI

The Hoka Anacapa 2 Mid received the American Podiatric Medical Association seal of acceptance as a comfortable, supportive boot. The premium hiking boot features a lightweight EVA midsole, plush ankle collar and soft sock liner so your foot is completely enveloped in cloud-like comfort. A Gore-Tex liner and water-resistant leather upper protect your feet from the elements as you trek through mud, gravel and dirt.

Get the rugged yet cushy Hoka hiking boots while they're on sale at REI for $125 (reduced from $185).

Shop more Hoka Presidents' Day deals on trail runners and hiking shoes

We found even more great deals on Hoka trail running shoes and hiking boots this week.