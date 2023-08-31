Getty Images

Labor Day may signal the twilight of summer, but all this warm weather isn't going away just yet. We like to think of September (and even parts of October) as summer's goodbye tour. Truthfully, most of us have a few more months before chillier temperatures encourage us inside.

Labor Day is also a terrific time to save big on wish list items that retailers have graciously marked down, such as high-quality outdoor bikes. Online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart are offering some terrific end-of-summer deals on outdoor bikes right now, including electric bikes, beach cruisers, mountain bikes and more.

Thanks to these ongoing warm temps, you'll still have plenty of time to ride outside. And thanks to these discount prices, you'll still have plenty of cash in your wallet. Ride into fall with the best Labor Day bike deals online.

Best Labor Day bike deals online

From cruisers to mountain bikes, we found amazing Labor Day bike deals just for you.

Road and Beach Cruiser Sale: Schwinn Sanctuary 7 Unisex Beach Cruiser

Amazon

Now just $260 on Amazon (reduced from $380), the Schwinn Sanctuary 7 Cruiser is a unisex bike, with a vintage-style frame, perfect for neighborhood bike rides or a spin down a nearby bike path. Comfort is key here, the bike's full fenders keep mud and dirt from hitting the rider, and the padded cruiser saddle with springs will help make you forget you're sitting on just a bike seat.

This bike features 26-inch wheels, with lightweight aluminum alloy rims. If that's not enough reason to say yes to this on-sale bike, it features a rear cargo rack, which can hold whatever you'll need along your journey.

Why we like the Schwinn Sanctuary 7 Cruiser:

This bike features a charming vintage steel frame.

With it is 26-inch wheels, this bike fits rides 5'4" tall to 6'2" tall.

The seven-speed twist shift provides an exceptional riding experience.

The durable aluminum alloy rims are lightweight.

This bikes features a padded cruiser saddle with springs, creating a comfortable ride.

Some assembly is required, but this bike arrives partially assembled.

Walmart

On sale at Walmart for $349 (reduced from $390), the Hiland Road Bike features 14 speeds and 14-inch wheels. This bike is a solid choice for commuters or cyclists who love a long ride, its 2x7 drivetrain (that's the parts that make your bike move) is lightweight and simple and easy to use.

Why we like the Hiland Men's Road Bike:

The easy-to-use drivetrain makes this bike suitable for long rides.

It features a lightweight aluminum alloy frame.

The frame is durable and won't crack under impact.

The double caliper breaks are easy to use in case of emergency.

REI

Save 20% at REI on a terrific road bike from Co-op Cycles, $480 reduced from $600) -- designed for urban cruising. This five-star-rated bike comes in two colors and features a durable aluminum frame, powerful mechanical brakes and a smooth 3x8-speed drivetrain.

Note: Fenders and racks not included.

Why we like the Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Step-Through Bike:

The low crossbar makes this bike easy to get on and off.

This bike features a smooth-shifting Shimano 3x8-speed drivetrain.

The aluminum frame is lightweight, but durable.

The memory foam saddle features gel grips designed to make your ride more comfortable.

This bike comes with REI Coast to Coast Support, one year of free adjustments and in-store bike assembly.

Best Mountain Bike on sale: Schwinn Axum Men's Mountain Bike

Walmart

Take advantage of this terrific Labor Day deal at Walmart and save $100 on the Schwinn Axum Mountain Bike. It's now $348 (reduced from $448). A durable, lightweight men's mountain bike, this bike features 29-inch wheels and 2.6-inch wide mountain tires, allowing this bike to roll over any terrain you choose.

Walmart buyers enthusiastically gave this bike 4.1 stars. However, some buyers did suggest skipping paying the additional $99 for Walmart to assemble the bike, choosing instead to have it delivered unassembled and employ other assistance.

What we like about the Schwinn Axum Men's Mountain Bike:

Featuring 29-inch wheels, this bike suits riders 64 to 74 inches tall.

This bike features a lightweight frame with suspension fork, suited for rugged trails or leisurely rides.

Eight speeds with trigger shifters helps the rider easily adept to varying terrains.

The alloy double wall rims increased durability.

Using 2.6-inch mountain tires, this bikes can take you anywhere you want to go.

Walmart

Get a great deal on this well-equipped 26-inch unisex mountain bike. It's just $243 at Walmart (reduced from $270). The wheels and anti-skid tires are widened for a strong grip on varied terrain. The handle bar has an optical gear display for easy viewing, and the bike is outfitted with multiple reflectors, perfect for riding at night safely.

Why we like the Longgle Mountain Bike:

This bike comes in three color options: blue, black and grey.

Equipped with a Shimano 21-speed drivetrain, this bike is easy to shift and steer when climbing.



Customers say the tires can roll over rocks and bumps gracefully.

Best Electric Bike Deal: Totem 26" Electric Bike

Amazon

Now just $500 on Amazon (reduced from $550), the Totem 26" Electric Bike earns 4.3 stars from enthusiastic reviewers. This 21-speed bike features 26-inch wheels and offers a "pedal only" mode for riders who actually want to ride without the assistance of the bike's electric power.

Why we like the Totem 26" Electronic Bike:

This bike has a passive safety feature that prevents activation when the bike is not in use.

The stem angle can be adjusted to suit the height and riding habits of different riders.

This bike's battery is removeable and can reach a maximum charge in under three hours.

Featuring a 350-watt rear hub motor, this bike can reach a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour.

Amazon

This seven-speed unisex mountain bike is currently on sale for Labor Day at Amazon. Right now the bike is $370, reduced from $400. It earned 4.5 stars from Amazon reviewers, who call this "a great bike."

Why we like the Jasion EB5 Unisex Electric Bike:

This bike offers ranges up to 40 miles on a single charge.

High-carbon suspension steel suspension fork absorbs the bumps along your ride.

The battery is removeable allowing you to charge at home or work.

This bike is equipped with a 350W brushless motor.

This bike has a maximum speed of 20 MPH.

