Whether you're a pro athlete or a civilian committed to health and fitness (nice job), all that working out can feel irrelevant if you don't recovery properly. Even if you invest in the best recovery gear, like Normatec's compression air recovery boots, sleeping poorly can negate all that hard work.

One of the most overlooked, yet remarkably important, pieces of recovery gear every athlete should have is a good, (actually, great) mattress. Yeah, your mattress just might be the key to your recovery. We said what we said.

How to choose a mattress:

The average queen size mattress costs $1,000, and the average consumer keeps their mattress for seven to ten years minimum. It goes without saying that a mattress is one of the biggest purchases you'll make. It's important to know what to look for.

Foam or hybrid: Most mattresses are either hybrid or foam construction. Foam mattresses feature layers of foam, while hybrids combine layers of foam and built-in springs. Hybrids are generally more stable, supportive (and stay cooler), but they're also more expensive.

When it comes to recovery for athletes, we suggest purchasing a hybrid, which will ultimately lead to a better night's sleep and allow your muscles to recharge.

Firmness: Before purchasing, think about how you sleep.

Back sleepers (the healthiest way to sleep) should look for a firm mattress.

Best mattresses for athletes

How did we choose? We looked for hybrid mattresses that earn four stars or more and feature a trove of positive verified customer reviews. We looked for medium to firm mattresses and took into account how high the mattress measures. If reviewers stated they needed a step stool to get into bed, we took a pass on that recommendation. A mattress higher than 12 inches may be too tall for some adults.

We reference queen size mattress simply because they are the most popular, but most have toggles to twin, full, king and California king options from which to choose.

Medium Firm: Nectar 12" Hybrid Queen Mattress

Amazon

We were impressed with Nectar's (80"L x 60"W x 12"Th) 4.7 stars on Amazon and so were buyers who said, "Whoa!" after a night of sleep on this mattress. The hybrid construction provides contouring support and increased breathability and the thicker coils around the edge of the mattress make for top-notch edge-to-edge support.

A great choice for sleepers who don't choose just one sleep position all night, with six layers of gel memory foam and individually wrapped thick coils supporting you while you sleep.

Simple to set up, just place the box where you want to use your mattress. Unbox and unroll and your mattress will expand and be ready for use in 24 hours.

Nectar comes with a 375-night home trial and forever warranty that starts upon delivery.

Details:

Height: 12"

Firmness: Medium/Firm

Type: Hybrid

Nectar 12" Inch Hybrid Queen Mattress, $799

Great for hot sleepers: Purple Restore Firm Queen Mattress

Amazon

With reviews like, "This is the best mattress I've ever slept in," we needed to know more about Purple's Restore Mattress.

A combination of Purple's GelFlex Grid construction and durable coils flex to support you in any position and instantly spring back to place to keep you supported overnight. A terrific choice for hot sleepers, Purple's GelFlex technology draws heat away so you can sleep well, but not hot. This mattress features edge-to-edge coils, providing a supportive base so you can sleep well all night.

Details:

80" L x 60" W x 11.5" H (queen)



Firmness: Medium/Firm

Type: Hybrid

Purple Restore Firm Queen Mattress, $2,295

Soft and breathable: Dream Cloud 14" Hybrid Queen Mattress

Amazon

Dream Cloud mattresses features five layers of adaptive technology for an even and supported sleep starting with a soft, airy top layer that helps keep you cool all night. The responsive transition layer keeps you supported to avoid the dreaded feeling of sinking into your mattress. This is a soft, breathable mattress that keeps its firmness for all kinds of sleepers.

Details:

80" L x 60" W x 11.5" H (queen)



Firmness: Medium

Type: Hybrid

Dream Cloud 14" Hybrid Queen Mattress, $799 (reduced from $899)

Adjustable firmness: Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress

Saatva

Personalize your comfort and recovery with Saatva Solaire's 50 firmness settings (on both sides) for a curated sleep experience. This breathable and cooling mattress is a game-changing choice for those who sleep hot. It's not only quiet, but registers almost no motion transfer, ideal for couples.

The pressure-relieving layers mean you'll wake up feeling refreshed with less aches and pains. And the gel-infused memory foam removes heat and helps you sleep cooler.

Details:

60" L x 80" W x 13" H (queen)

Firmness: Adjustable

Type: Foam

Saatva Solaire Adjustable Firmness Mattress, $3,184 (reduced from $3,745)

Relieves pressure on hips and back: Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress

Amazon

A solid choice for hot sleepers, the Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress features max airflow under a breathable top foam layer that allows air to move, promoting a cooler sleep. A balance of support and comfort, this mattress is designed to relieve pressure on the hips, shoulders and back, where athletes need it most.

Details:

60" L x 80" W x 11" H (queen)

Firmness: Medium

Type: Hybrid

Leesa Sapira Hybrid 11" Mattress, $1,700 (reduced from $1,900)

Zero motion transfer: Earns 4.7 stars: Emma CliMax Hybrid

Emma

Emma's promise of zero motion transfer and uninterrupted sleep piqued our interest. We're not alone. Reviewers can't say enough about Emma's CliMax Hybrid mattress, which features a moisture wicking cover designed to make sleeper cooler and more restful. Made with an open cell technology that isolates motion this is that mattress perfect for couples who want an undisturbed night of sleep.

Details:

60"W × 80"L × 11"H (queen)



Firmness: Medium/Firm

Type: Hybrid

Emma CliMax Hybrid, $639 (reduced from $1,599)

