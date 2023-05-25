In a surprise to no one, the Denver Nuggets have reached the 2023 NBA Finals. Just when critics are there to throw shade Nikola Jokic's way, the Serbian sensation answers back with an MVP-worthy performance. Night after night, game after game, Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and the entire Nuggets roster are bringing it in with their sights set on the NBA Championship.

If you're rooting on the Nuggets this year, you're going to want to show some team pride. And what better way to show some Denver team spirit than with some fresh new Nuggets finals merch -- hats, T-shirts, jerseys and more.

Our favorite Denver Nuggets gear on Amazon:

Nuggets fans aren't strangers to winning. In a repeat of the 2020 NBA playoff bubble matchups where the Nuggets faced the Lakers and the Heat faced the Celtics in the Conference Finals, Nuggets fans have been patiently waiting for the team's first-ever NBA Championship title. Now, they're close.

Fans will want to gear up. Looking for Finals-exclusive gear? Then head to Fanatics. We like New Era's 2023 NBA Finals Denver Nuggets snapback hat ($35) (a good gift for yourself or your Nuggets-loving friend). These Denver Nuggets Western Conference Champions T-Shirt are a must-have (and going fast, so think fast). And this black Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals "Bring It In" T-shirt ($35) is a total win.

Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Tumbler

Fanatics

We love the idea of getting fan merch that's exclusive and event-specific. Tervis' 30 oz. Denver Nuggets branded stainless steel NBA Finals tumbler helps fans celebrate the Nuggets punching a ticket to the NBA Finals long after the (hopefully) victory parade is over.

Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Finals Tumbler, $45

Denver Nuggets 2023 Western Conference Champions Framed Collage

Fanatics

Celebrate the Nuggets winning the Western Conference with an authentic collage featuring bright graphics, the perfect accessory to your family room or office. Frame measures approx. 20'' x 20'' x 3". Collage measures approx. 15'' x 17''

Denver Nuggets 2023 Western Conference Champions Framed Collage ($50)

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets player shorts

Fanatics

Jokic, the 28-year-old Nuggets superstar, is not only a two-time MVP (2020/2021), he's been chosen five times to the All-NBA Team and was named to the league's 75th anniversary team. So what makes Jokic so good? A consummate teammate, Jokic is known for intricate creative passing and scoring. He elevates his teammates, who perform much better with him on the court.

Show your love of Jokic by wearing his jersey. It's 100% polyester and screen printed with Jokic's name, number and the Denver Nuggets logo. It's only $80 at Fanatics -- a relative deal compared to what we've seen other jerseys sell for.

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets player shorts, $77 (reduced from $110)

Love Jokic? Then you need this Funko Pop bobblehead. It's currently half price on Amazon.

Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Funko bobblehead doll, $6.15 (reduced from $12)

Nikola Jokic T-shirt

Amazon

Available for purchase on Amazon, this Nikola Jokic No. 15 shirt by 500 Level is 90% cotton and 10% polyester. Machine washable.

Nikola Jokic No. 15 T-shirt, $30

Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets throwback jersey (daily deal)

Fanatics

Fans of Jamal Murray can score a sweet deal at Fanatics today on this Mitchell & Ness Swingman throwback jersey (2016-17). You'll save $40 if you act fast.

Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets throwback jersey, $95 (reduced from $135)

Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Playoffs 'Bring It In' T-shirt

Fanatics

The Nuggets may not be flashy, but they have supersized talent and always delivers for fans. We like Fanatics' officially licensed "Bring It In" playoff-exclusive, which fans hope will be a precious memento of the year their team finally brought home the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy.

Denver Nuggets 2023 NBA Playoff 'Bring It In' T-shirt, $35

Denver Nuggets New Era 9FIFTY 2023 NBA Playoffs snapback hat

Fanatics

A best-seller on Fanatics, New Era's playoff-exclusive snapback hat is constructed from the high quality materials fans have come to expect from New Era. Worth the money? Yes, indeed.

Denver Nuggets New Era 9FIFTY 2023 NBA Playoffs snapback hat, $35

Savor the win with souvenir Denver Nuggets merch

Samsung 'The Frame' TV: Denver Nuggets viewing at its best

Scoring all that merch and mustering that team spirit is cool, but not if you can't actually see the game. We dug into Memorial Day sale in anticipation of the NBA Playoffs and found unbeatable deals on the tech company's 'The Frame' TV (savings of $100 to $800 depending how big you level up your TV), which rates at the top of just about every "best TV to watch the game" roundup. Ours, included.

Samsung

What sets 'The Frame' TV apart from competitors isn't just the thin TV build that hangs nearly flush to the wall, looking like a piece art when not in use rather than a clunky, boxy TV. What makes 'The Frame' so popular with sports viewers is the matte technology and anti-glare finish ensuring everyone watching has the best seat in the house.

Prices are shocking (in a good way!), with nearly a thousand dollars in savings being offered on Samsung's largest 'The Frame' TV models.

Level up your sound with Samsung's Q-series soundbar, now on sale

Samsung

Feel like you're actually at the Denver Nuggets game with Samsung's Q-series soundbar. Cue up wireless Dolby and skip the messy web of cables that only distracts from the game. Q-series provides room-filling sound that'll have you feeling as if you've got floor seats at Ball Arena like the baller that you are.

