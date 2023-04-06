Basketball shoes have come a long way since 1949, when practically every player was hitting the court in the same Chuck Taylor high-tops. These days, you've got almost too many options to choose from when picking out a new pair of basketball shoes (almost!) -- high-, middle and low-tops. All kinds of support options. Even environmentally-conscious sustainability.

One way to at least start narrowing down your search? Sticking with a trusted footwear company, like Nike. Check out our breakdown of some of the best Nike basketball shoes to shop in 2023 below.

Which Nike basketball shoes should I buy?

No one may know the parquet better than Nike. The brand insists that a perfect basketball shoe needs a precise blend of support, comfort and traction.

Nike actually has a breakdown of which basketball shoes are right for you based on which position you like to play on the court. You can check out Nike's guide to the best basketball shoes based on position here.

Low- vs. mid- vs. high-top basketball shoes

Deciding between a low, mid or high-top silhouette depends on what you're searching for in a shoe. High-top shoes offer more ankle support and stability in exchange for more weight. Low-tops offer the least ankle support and are the most lightweight. Mid-top shoes are a happy medium between the two for an all-around player.

Nike Air Jordan XXXVII

Nike

When it comes to basketball shoes, there's one name that even the most novice of players will likely know: Air Jordan. So if name recognition is part of your decision-making process, it's hard to go wrong here.

The Air Jordan XXXVII features a lightweight upper meant to mimic the support of ankle tape and a thick stack of Formula 23 (Jordan's signature foam) in the heel.

One reviewer wrote: "Great for basketball. The double stacked zoom units in the forefoot make this shoe crazy bouncy. Traction and lockdown feel solid."

Plus, you can catch your new shoe's origin story on the big screen starting April 5!

Nike Air Jordan XXXVII, $112 and up

Nike Kyrie Infinity

Amazon

The Kyrie Infinity is naturally designed to keep up with a player's changes in direction, featuring a data-informed traction pattern, an updated 3-layer cushioning system and internal bands connected to the laces of the sneaker for an extra-customized fit.

One Amazon reviewer raved: "Great sneakers for basketball. My son was so happy when I gave them to him. He wears them 3 days a week to practice and games and they still look fresh. They fit his size 12 feet perfectly. He also said they are super comfortable. I am definitely purchasing again in other colors."

Nike Kyrie Infinity, $96 and up

Nike Luka 1

Nike

No. 77's shoe is known for its highly bouncy full-length Formula 23 foam, embroidered Flight Wire cable to keep you secure (and trendy looking) in your new shoes, and a rubber wrap for just the right amount of ankle support.

"I've had these for about a month now and can say they are the best low top basketball shoes I've owned since the Nike Air Jet Flight," one reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable, have great grip, fit well, and have so far proved durable. I'll definitely be buying another pair soon."

Nike Luka 1, $94 and up (reduced from $110)

Nike Cosmic Unity 2

Nike

The Nike Cosmic Unity 2 was designed with performance in mind (and sustainability, as its made with at least 20% recycled content by weight). With a notably thin rubber outsole, this basketball sneaker is lightweight while still being durable and offering great traction.

One reviewer wrote: "I just bought my second pair of these in a month's time. I hoop indoors 3-4 times a week and finding a shoe that was comfortable yet stylish is a win. I have flat feet and these give the comfort I need. Great traction, good ankle support, light weight, and has good impact support. Will probably be buying more of these throughout the year."

Nike Cosmic Unity 2, $73 and up (reduced from $160)

Nike KD15

Nike

Kevin Durant's KD15 is a stripped-down shoe with a broken-in fit and feel, but plenty of bounce. The laces are designed to feed through the floating wings along the sides, so when you tighten them, the wings help secure your feet. Air Zoom Strobel support in the heel and cushy foam running throughout the length of the shoe ensure plenty of comfort.

Even better: It's kinda hard to lose these, given their bodacious color and pattern.

"Absolutely love these shoes. If you are a baller, these are a must have!" one reviewer raved "Your game will definitely have Bounce! Not only are they eye candy for the onlookers, they are very comfortable to get your game on in. Traction is great to be able to stop on a dime and so smooth you can glide the floor with ease."

Nike KD15, $116 and up

Nike Giannis Immortality 2

Nike

Giannis Antetokounmpo's sneakers feature a sleek design with nods to the player's Greek heritage and names of Giannis' mom, dad, brothers and son on the outsole. With a curved bottom for smoother strides, internal straps that wrap over the midfoot and plush foam throughout, these shoes are an all-around great option to wear both on and off the court.

"My son loves these shoes," one reviewer wrote. "He says they make him run much faster and he wants a few more pairs in different colors."

Nike Giannis Immortality 2, $73 and up

