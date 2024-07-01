Getty Images

Fish oil supplements have been gaining in popularity for decades. As more and more research shows how important omega-3 fatty acids are for our health, omega-3-packed fish oil supplements are becoming one of the most recommended supplements for just about anyone.

Three of their most well-known and well-studied benefits are their ability to improve heart health, brain health and boost joint and bone strength.

"Omega-3 fatty acids can lower blood pressure, prevent plaque formation and reduce triglycerides," Jacek Syzmanowski, a PN Certified Nutritionist and Health Coach, told CBS Sports Essentials. Multiple studies have found that omega-3 fatty acids significantly reduced levels of HDL cholesterol and triglycerides while also lowering fasting blood glucose levels.

When it comes to brain health, a systematic review of clinical trials found that people who took omega-3 supplements showed increased blood flow in the brain and improved cognitive functions like learning and memory.

"Omega-3 fatty acids can also relieve symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, such as joint pain, and improve bone strength by boosting absorption and reducing the risk of osteoporosis," Syzmanowski noted.

But not all supplements are created equal and there are a lot of factors to consider when choosing the best omega-3 supplement for you. That's why we spoke with certified nutritionists to get the scoop on how omega-3s impact your health and what you should look for in an omega-3 supplement.

The best omega-3 fish oil supplements in 2024

We rounded up the best omega-3 supplements in 2024, all of which are third-party tested and sourced from quality ingredients that offer omega-3 fatty acids in a form that your body can absorb and use easily.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before introducing a new supplement into your routine. People taking heart medications or who have a bleeding disorder, in particular, should double-check with their doctor before taking omega-3s.

Best fish oil supplement overall: Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega

Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega is an Amazon bestseller for good reason. The fish oil supplement strikes that balance between quality ingredients, potency and price. Each serving (two capsules) contains 1,280 mg of omega-3 fatty acids, of which 650 mg are in the form of EPA and 450 mg are DHA. That's a balanced ratio of heart-healthy and brain-boosting omega-3s to support overall health.

We also like that the serving is split into two capsules. For people who already eat fish regularly, this allows you to halve the dose to fill in the gaps in your diet. You'll get your boost of omega-3s and save money by stretching out your supply. If you don't already get much of these essential fatty acids from your diet, you can take the full dose or even increase it (after consulting with your doctor) to get the right dose for you.

Most importantly, Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega is third-party tested to confirm purity and potency. That transparency extends to the brand's sourcing. This supplement is Friend of the Sea certified, meaning it uses sustainably sourced fish. So you can support your health without harming the ocean's health.

It's worth noting that, in addition to containing fish oil, the capsule is made of bovine gelatin. So, vegans or people who avoid beef products will want to try one of the other supplements on this list.

You can get the high-quality, well-balanced formula at Amazon. A 30-serving bottle of Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega costs $23 (reduced from $30).

Top features of Nordic Naturals Ultimate Omega:

One serving contains 650 mg of EPA and 450 mg of DHA omega-3 fatty acids.

The serving size is two capsules, which makes it easy to half the dose or increase the dose based on your needs.

This sustainably sourced supplement is derived exclusively from fish species that are naturally low in mercury and aren't threatened by overfishing.

It's a quality fish oil supplement that provides your daily dose of omega-3s in one of the most bioavailable and useful forms.

Best omega-3 krill oil supplement: Sports Research Antarctic Krill Oil

Sports Research Antarctic Krill Oil delivers a potent, easy-to-absorb version of omega-3 fatty acids derived from krill, the tiny crustacean enjoyed by blue whales. It's a sustainable alternative to other seafood sources, which can sometimes come from overfished species. It's also a great source of highly bioavailable omega-3s and astaxanthin, a potent antioxidant.

The top-rated supplement is MSC certified, a certification with some of the strictest seafood sustainability standards. It's also certified non-GMO and third-party tested to confirm purity and potency.

So you know you're getting what's on the label and nothing but what's on the label. That includes 1,000 mg of Antarctic krill oil, which includes 136 mg of EPA and 60 mg of DHA omega-3 fatty acids. There are no other fillers added, which is why the brand is able to pack such a high dose into a single capsule. This makes it a great option for those who don't want to swallow multiple large pills every morning.

Overall, this is one of the best omega-3 supplements derived from krill oil. It's a balanced ratio of EPA and DHA omega-3s to support overall health. And it comes with the added antioxidant benefits of astaxanthin, something you won't find in other fish oil supplements.

Get a 60-serving bottle of the top-rated omega-3 krill oil supplement from Amazon for $31.

Note that the capsule is made from bovine gelatin.

Top features of Sports Research Antarctic Krill Oil:

Krill oil is a great source of easy-to-absorb omega-3 fatty acids.

It's also a source of astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant.

Each 1,000 mg krill oil serving is packed into just one capsule.

This supplement is third-party tested and MSC-certified sustainable.

Best vegan omega-3 supplement: Ritual Omega-3

While most plant-based omega-3 supplements are considered less beneficial because they contain difficult-to-absorb ALA omega-3s, Ritual is different. This supplement is derived entirely from microalgae, the one vegan source that actually contains omega-3s in the form of EPA and DHA.

The plant-based capsule and plant-based formula are a great option for vegans or anyone with allergies or dietary restrictions that prevent them from taking fish oil supplements. You'll get 500 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per serving, of which 166 mg is in the form of EPA and 334 mg is DHA.

The high DHA formula is especially great for supporting cognitive function and brain health This also makes it a great option for those who are pregnant and looking for a safe supplement to support fetal brain development.

Ritual Omega-3 is third-party tested and free of all major allergens, including gluten.

Get a 30-serving bottle at Amazon for $37.

Top features of Ritual Omega-3:

Sourced from microalgae, this is one of the few vegan supplements that directly delivers EPA and DHA Omega-3 fatty acids.

The high DHA formula is great for brain health and for supporting fetal brain development during pregnancy.

Both the microalgae oil and the capsule are vegan-friendly.

This supplement is third-party tested.

Best omega-3 fish oil supplement on a budget: Naturewise Omega-3

Naturewise Omega-3 is a great option for those who want a high-dosage formula at an affordable price. Priced at just $10 for a 30-serving bottle, it's hard to beat the price and still get something that's third-party tested.

Each serving contains 1,060 mg of omega-3 fatty acids, which includes 600 mg of EPA and 400 mg of DHA. That's a potent and balanced formula to support both brain and heart health. Plus, that serving is divided into two capsules. So if you already get some of your omega-3s from the food you eat, you can half the dose and make a single bottle last twice as long.

For those who are concerned about sustainability, this supplement is derived from a mix of anchovy, mackerel, and sardine--all fish that are not threatened by overfishing.

Get the budget-friendly, quality-made omega-3 fish oil supplement at Amazon.

Top features of Naturewise Omega-3:

Get 1,060 mg of omega-3 fatty acids per servings.

The balanced formula contains 600 mg of EPA and 400 mg of DHA omega-3s per serving.

Each serving is divided into two capsules, so you can half the dose as needed.

This supplement is third-party tested.

Best liquid omega-3 supplement: Wiley's Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Peak Omega-3

If taking one or two large capsules every day doesn't appeal to you, consider Wiley's Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Peak Omega-3. This supplement comes in a liquid form that you can gulp down straight or mix into your smoothie or drink.

Before you shudder at the thought of stirring liquid fish oil into your smoothie, know that this formula is lemon flavored and multiple Amazon reviewers confirm that it is pleasant tasting and not at all fishy.

Each serving packs an impressive 4,500 mg of fish oil, which includes 1,400 mg of EPA and 900 mg of DHA. Since it's a liquid supplement, it's also easy to adjust your daily serving by adding more or less than the one-teaspoon serving size.

Get a 50-serving bottle of the lemon-flavored fish oil supplement at Amazon for $52 (reduced from $60).

Top features of Wiley's Finest Wild Alaskan Fish Oil Peak Omega-3:

The lemon-flavored liquid supplement tastes good and offers an easy alternative to swallowing a large capsule.

Mix your daily dose of omega-3s into a smoothie or drink.

The one-teaspoon serving size is easy to adjust to fit your needs.

Each serving contains 4,500 mg of fish oil, including 1,400 mg of EPA and 900 mg of DHA.

The sustainably-sourced supplement is MSC-certified and third-party tested for purity and potency.

More top-rated omega-3 fish oil supplements:

What is the difference between EPA, DHA and ALA omega-3 supplements?

"There are 3 main types of omega-3 fatty acids -- Alpha-Liolenic Acid (ALA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), all of which cannot be synthesized by the human body," Jamie Maitland, certified nutritionist, elite fitness trainer and founder of The Office Health, explained. That's why it's so important to make sure we're getting enough of them in our diet, either by eating omega-3-rich foods or taking a quality omega-3 supplement.

Each type of omega-3 plays different roles in the body. DHA, for example, is essential for brain health. While we think of it as a muscle, the brain is mostly fat (about 50% to 60%). Of that fat, about 35% is made up of omega-3 fatty acids. And, of those omega-3s, DHA accounts for about 40% while just 1% is EPA.

"Visualize DHA as the lubrication or oil the brain needs in order to maintain fluidity and flexibility of cell membranes," Maitland explained.

For cardiovascular health, on the other hand, EPA is the key. While both EPA-only and EPA plus DHA omega-3 supplements helped, research shows that supplements with only EPA reduced the risk of death and improved overall cardiovascular health in patients with a history of heart disease more than a supplement that included both EPA and DHA.

When it comes to arthritis and other inflammatory conditions, a combination of the two looks like the best option. Research has found that each type appears to target different markers of inflammation.

Are plant or fish-based Omega-3 supplements better?

In general, omega-3 fish oil supplements are considered better than most plant-based options. According to Syzmanowski, "Omega-3 fatty acids derived from fish sources such as sardines and trout mainly consist of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which are directly utilized by the body and are known to offer significant cardiovascular, cognitive, and anti-inflammatory benefits."

He added, "Vegan sources of omega-3s, such as flaxseeds, and chia seeds are mainly rich in alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which the body must convert to EPA or DHA before absorption. The conversion process is relatively inefficient, and only a small percentage of ALA is converted to DHA and EPA."

The one exception to that rule? Algae oil supplements. "They directly provide DHA and EPA, making them an excellent vegan alternative to fish oil in terms of health benefits and bioavailability," Syzmanowski said.

Meanwhile, Maitland recommends krill oil as the best source for omega-3 supplements. "Krill is a tiny crustacean known for its high amount of EPA and DHA," she said. "It also contains astaxanthin and choline which are highly beneficial to our bodies which fish oil does not. Lastly, krill oil contains phospholipids which are more easily absorbed by our bodies in comparison to the triglycerides found in fish oil."

Who should not take omega-3 supplements?

While omega-3 fish oil supplements are generally safe, you should always talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement. People taking heart medications or who have a bleeding disorder, in particular, should double-check with their doctor before taking omega-3s.

Syzmanowski explained, "high doses of omega-3 supplements can increase the risk of bleeding because they can reduce blood clotting. Therefore, if you are taking anticoagulant medications or have bleeding disorders, make sure you consult a healthcare provider before you start taking omega-3 supplements."

People with allergies also need to be careful. "Some individuals may have allergic reactions to omegas-derived fish," Maitland noted. If you have any food allergies, pay extra attention to where the omega-3s in your supplement are sourced from. If you're allergic to fish or seafood, for example, you might need to opt for a vegan alternative like the algae-based supplement from Ritual.