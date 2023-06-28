Bose

Amazon Prime Day 2023 may not officially happen until July, but the deals on fitness gear have already started. We've been enjoying big deals on some of the best workout equipment like Bowflex's SelectTech adjustable dumbells and Flybird's adjustable weight bench.

Truth be told, all those awesome summer workouts just aren't the same without the perfect sound. Sure, we could workout with Airpods (also on sale -- thank you Amazon). Over-ear headphones do the job as well, such as the 4.7-star-rated Beats Studio3.

When we're actually workout out from home, though, we just want to press play and crank up the tunes. That means an amazing portable speaker that produces big sound worthy or our big fitness goals this summer. Many are on sale now. You in?

Shop big deals on big sound portable speakers on Amazon

What to look for in a Bluetooth speaker for your home gym

When it comes to finding the perfect portable sound for your home gym, first take into account how big your space is. If you're working with a small garage or room space, you don't need a speaker with a powerful bass, unless you want to wear earplugs while you get fit.

You'll want a Bluetooth compatible speaker that connects with your mobile device so you can launch your own playlist while you workout, or stream a fitness class.

Power is key, so you'll want a speaker that has a long battery life. Though many speakers offer a plug and battery option, make sure yours runs on batteries unless you plan to use your speaker within cords-length of an outlet.

Are you going to add swim workouts into your regime, or workout outside? If so, look for a Bluetooth speaker that's water resistant. You may not want take it into the pool for your water workout, but the chances of it seeing a splash or two are pretty high. All our picks below are IP55-rated or better.

Best speakers for your home gym

While big sound is important when you're churning out those reps, crisp clear sound had as at "hello." Shop our picks for the best, biggest, crisp sound that lets that playlist shine.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

If speakers had a team captain, Bose SoundLink Revolve would be just that. Rarely does a portable speaker roundup not include this top-notch speaker, which reviewers praise as "mind blowing."

The rechargeable lithium-ion battery gives up to 17 hours of sound and the built-in microphone acts like a default voice assistant, while also allowing incoming calls. Bluetooth connectivity means you can access your favorite playlist or stream a new one, or hear that HIIT class loud and clear. Take it by the pool for a water workout. This speaker is IP55 water resistant.

Set up is easy with voice-prompted instructions. Multi-connect more than one device and easy switch between them to better control your sound. But what makes Bose's speaker rank so high on list after list, with buyer after buyer, is the great sound thanks in part to its 360-degree design, which gives uniform coverage.

Available in black and white. Rated 4.7 stars.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $249 (reduced from $329)

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Keep all your attention on your workout, while the JBL Flip 6 takes care of your sound. Twelve hours of playtime from a single charge keeps all your focus on your reps, not your battery charge.

JBL's rectangular design makes it easy to carry and versatile. Stand it vertical or horizontal to fit your space and needs. Party Boost allows two compatible speakers to pair with one decide to create big, stereo sound. You can take it just about anywhere -- the JBL Flip 6 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof.

Buyers lauded JBL's ability to fill up a larger room, despite being a small device. Available in black, white, pink, red, camo, silver, green and blue. Rated 4.7 stars.

JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $100 (reduced from $130)

Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Loud. Tough. Rugged. Yes, all are descriptors for your home workout, but also for the Turtlebox Gen 2 portable speaker. Designed for the outdoors, it cuts through wind to give great sound across distance with up to 120dB of distortion-free sound. The handle top makes this speaker easy to take with you wherever the day takes you. (It's IP67 waterproof and sweatproof, too.)

Bluetooth connectivity keeps you streaming your perfect playlist or blasting your favorite class from your app of choice. Pair two together for the ultimate stereo sound.

Available in black with white handle, orange with black handle, white with camo handle, white with pink handle, white with red handle and white with blue handle. Rated 4.5 stars.

Turtlebox Gen 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $399 (reduced from $425)

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker delivers big on quality sound, according to Amazon reviewers. They praise its supreme sound and awesome bass. (It's rated 4.8 stars.)

This portable wireless Bluetooth speaker is also IP67 waterproof, which makes it perfect for pool workouts, a day at the beach or travel. The rechargeable Lithium-ion battery delivers up to 12 hours of battery life per charge. Available in black, blue, stone and red.

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $149

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

Bang and Olufsen's wireless speaker doesn't just deliver big sound, this little speaker features crisp and clear sound usually reserved for larger devices. Sleek and small, this speaker can fill your small home gym or go on the road with you for a road trip or tailgate party.

Get up to 18 hours of high-volume sound from a single charge, more for quieter listening. Designed for travel, this elegant little speaker is IP67 waterproof and dust resistant. What's not to love?

Rated 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $213 (reduced from $279)

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Amazon

JBL Pro Sound speaker delivers up to 20 hours of listening -- the built-in power bank allows for charging without having to pause your tunes. Waterproof and dustproof (IP67 rated), this speaker is ready for anything.

JBL's Party Boost allows you to pair to speaks to create the ultimate party stereo sound or deliver maximum sound In your home gym. JBL's Pro Sound speaker may be small, but the sound is big, clear and easy on the bass. Rated 4.8 stars.

JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $150 (reduced from $180)

Get more great gym sound from these portable speakers

