You're used to winning on the golf course, but we're about to help you score some major early Black Friday golf deals online. The biggest shopping day of the year is coming and the golf deals are already tee'd up. Our readers' absolute favorite Callaway golf range finder is on deep discount, as are the best selling Callaway golf shirts. We found big golf ball deals at Walmart and Dick's Sporting Goods and deep discounts on cart bags on Amazon and from Wilson, too.

Before the post-Thanksgiving meal tryptophan lulls you into a happy sports-watching coma, load up on these terrific golf deals, starting with a killer Wilson golf ball deal. Wilson's high-performance 24-pack smart core balls are on sale for $20 (reduced from $24).

Best pre-Black Friday deals on golf range finders

There's no shame in using a range finder when you play golf. Up your golf game with terrific range finders from Callaway and Gogogo Sport, all on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Pre-Black Callaway deals: Callaway 300 Slope Laser Golf Rangefinder

Amazon

Whether you're getting started on holiday gifting or looking for a gift for yourself, the tournament-legal Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a favorite of CBS Sports readers. With good reason. This 4.7-star rated rangefinder is from one of golf's top brands.

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon now. Includes a premium molded hard carry case with carabiner and elastic quick-close band.

Top features of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder:

Measures of incline/decline to calculate slope adjusted distance

Equipped with 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards; accurate to +/- 1 yard

Pin-locking technology allows you to lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away

Pulse confirmation when laser confirms user has the right distance

Features an external slope on/off switch

Gogogo Sport Vpro Golf Laser Rangefinder

Amazon

Finding top-notch golf gear for under $100 isn't always easy. That's one reason we love this golf range finder Black Friday deal at Amazon. You can get this high-quality, tournament-legal rangefinder for $80 with coupon (reduced from $130).

Top features of the Gogogo Sport Vpro Golf Laser Rangefinder:

This rangefinder measures range from 5 to 650 yards, with +/- 1m high accuracy and 6x magnification.

The flagpole looking function supports a distance up to 150 yards (Flagpole only) and 250 yards.

The multi-coated lenses reduced reflected light and increase transmission of light for a brighter clear image.

The diopeter is adjustable for precise focus on display.

The slope feature can be turned off or on making your rangefinder tournament legal.

Early Black Friday golf ball deals

These pre-Black Friday golf ball deals from Wilson and TaylorMade feature the latest technology to give you the biggest advantage on the course.

Wilson Chaos Golf Balls

Walmart

Highly versatile and easy to drive, chip and put, Wilson's Chaos Golf Balls are a high-quality option from one of golf's top brands. You can find this 24-pack of Wilson golf balls at Walmart for $25 (reduced from $33).

Top features of Wilson Chaos Golf Balls:

This ball earns 4.9 stars out of 5 from verified Walmart shoppers.

Chaos balls generate maximum velocity and distance on long drives.

The ionomer cover features a 400-dimple patterns, which enhances airflow and trajectory.

High-quality pre-Black Friday golf ball deal: 2023 Wilson Staff Duo Soft Golf Ball

Walmart

Touted as the world's softest golf ball, the Wilson Staff Duo Golf Ball comes in four colors and is designed for increased distance and fast ball speed. You can purchase these golf balls at Walmart for $20 (reduced from $23). These balls are sold by the dozen.

Top features of the 2023 Wilson Staff Duo Golf Ball:

This ball is engineered for faster ball speeds and enhanced distance.

This ball is available in white, green, yellow and orange covers.

Save at Dick's Sporting Goods: TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Balls

Dick's Sporting Goods

A more reactive ball designed for increased speed, the TaylorMade 2021 TP5 golf ball features next-level aerodynamics for an enhanced carry. These golf balls are available at Dick's Sporting Goods for $45 (reduced from $50). Each pack contains 12 balls.

Top features of TaylorMade 2021 TP5 Golf Balls:

This ball features extra stopping power, especially on long irons.

This ball provides control and precision closest to the pin.

This ball is constructed for fast speeds and increased distance.

Staff golf balls on sale: Wilson Staff Model Golf Balls

Walmart

This tour-caliber golf ball delivers unmatched speed and consistency. The Wilson Staff Golf Ball is on sale for $45 (reduced from $50). These balls are sold by the dozen. Rated 4.8 stars.

Callaway golf shirts are on sale ahead of Black Friday

Callaway may make terrific golf range finders, clubs and balls, but they also make top-tier golf shirts. Callaway golf shirts are on sale early, ahead of Black Friday. Here are some of our top deal picks.

Callaway golf shirts on sale: Callaway Men's Micro Stripe Golf Polo

Callaway

Callaway men's golf shirts are comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, moisture wicking. They're made from lightweight fabric featuring a good amount of stretch for comfort all day long. Expect a classic golf fit with slightly longer sleeves and a roomy fit. Bonus: This shirt features sun protection to keep you protected from the sun's harmful UV rays.

Callaway Mens Micro Texture Polo

Callaway Apparel

This solid textured polo from Callaway comes in array of striking solid colors. This polo seamlessly transitions from the golf course to the club house.

This golf polo is on sale at Callaway for $34 (reduced from $72)

Top features of the Callaway Micro Texture Polo:

This polo features sun protection to block out the sun's harmful UV rays.

Moisture wicking technology helps keep you dry all day.

This golf shirt is made from double knit fabric that is both soft and lightweight.

Best pre Black Friday golf club deals

When it comes to early Black Friday golf deals, we went all in on finding the best deals on complete golf sets. Keeping reading for the best golf clubs for Black Friday.

Wilson women's Magnolia Complete Set

Wilson

This lightweight women's complete golf set from Wilson earns 5.0 stars from verified Wilson shoppers. This set is offered in two options: standard and petite. The set is available at Wilson for $500 (reduced from $650).

Top features of the Wilson Women's Magnolia Complete Set:

This set includes: Driver, fairway 5, hybrid 4, 5, 6, irons 7, 8, 9, PW, SW, putter, bag and headcovers.

The cart bag features numerous pockets, lifting handles and a lightweight design.

2022 Men's Callaway Complete Set of Golf Clubs

Amazon

A terrific complete men's set that features steel irons and graphite woods, this pre-Black Friday golf deal is this set's lowest price in 30 days. This complete golf set from Callaway is on sale from $1,020 (reduced from $1,100).

Top features of Callaway Men's Complete Golf Set:

This set features Callaway Edge Irons (6-SW) with Callaway Steel Shafts, and the Callaway Edge Ti 460cc Driver, 3 Wood, and 5 Hybrid.

These clubs feature graphite shafts for maximum distance.

This set Includes a premium Odyssey White Hot Putter by Callaway and a genuine Callaway cart bag.



This set earns 4.6 stars from certified Amazon buyers.

