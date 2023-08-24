Getty Images

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this stubborn summer heat wave has likely thrown a wrench in your plans. Here's the rub: Exercising in the heat can increase your risk of heat stroke -- but it can also improve your body's temperature regulation abilities (which decreases your risk of heat stroke).

So how do you get those improved heat tolerance benefits of hot-weather exercise safely? For one, take the intensity down a notch. Instead, stick to a moderate pace and use a smartwatch to make sure you maintain it.

If you have the Apple Watch 8 or Garmin smartwatch, you can track your estimated VO2 max right on your wrist. If not, you can substitute heart rate, which most smartwatches track.

But before you head out, make sure you're dressed and ready for the heat -- not to mention the sun -- by adding these essentials to your summer running gear.

The best running gear on Amazon for safe summer runs

These items will help you stay hydrated, protect yourself from the sun, and help your body keep itself cool, even when running in the hottest summer on record.

Keeping direct sunlight off of you as much as realistically possible during your runs can make a big difference in how intense the heat feels. So a great running hat, like this Nike AeroBill Featherlight cap, is essential.

The bill keeps the sun off of your face, while the light color reflects light rather than absorbs it. But what makes it especially great for running in hot weather are the mesh inserts that allow heat to escape, and the quick-dry fabric that wicks away sweat and then lets it evaporate quickly. And for added comfort, the underside of the bill is black to reduce glare during your run.

What we like:

Lightweight, adjustable design lets you get the most comfortable fit

Mesh panels add breathability and prevent heat from getting trapped under the hat

Fabric is moisture-wicking and dries fast to keep you cool and dry

These Goodr sunglasses were made by and for runners. They're lightweight and slip-resistant, so you can work up a sweat without them bouncing or sliding around your face. And as far as sun protection functionality, they're hard to beat with their polarized UV400 lenses that block out harmful UV rays and reduce glare.

One reviewer said these 4.7-star rated shades are "the best sport sunglasses" they have ever worn. And multiple reviewers mention how comfortable they are and how well they stay in place even when running. At $25 for a pair, Goodr sunglasses are some of the most affordable performance sunglasses on the market.

What we like:

Polarized lenses reduce glare

UV400 is the highest UV protection rating, blocking nearly 100% of UV rays

Lightweight, nonslip frame makes it feel like you aren't even wearing anything while you run

Sunscreen is one of the most important parts of a good sun safety routine. Apply it not only before you head out, but also after being out for more than a couple of hours.

For runners, this sweat-proof SPF 50 sunscreen spray by Coppertone is one of the best picks. It's quick and easy to apply. It's water resistant up to 80 minutes. And most importantly, it offers broad-spectrum UV protection. Spray it on before you leave and toss a can in your belt bag or running pack to reapply every 80 minutes on long runs.

What we like:

SP5 50 broad spectrum UV protection protects your skin from sun damage

Water-resistant formula won't wash away when you start to sweat

Convenient spray application makes it easy to reapply while you run

Staying hydrated is just as important as staying protected from the sun on your runs. The CDC recommends drinking cold fluids regularly throughout the day, even if you're not feeling thirsty. Dehydration can happen fast when temperatures are high and even faster when you're working up a sweat.

So carry this Polar bottle with you and take frequent small sips while you run, rather than waiting until the end to gulp it down in one swig. The insulated bottle keeps your water cold, while the convenient cap and squeezable design make it easy to drink while in motion. Those regular sips of cold water can help bring down your body temperature and replace fluids as you lose them, reducing your risk of dehydration.

What we like:

Insulation keeps your water colder for longer

Dash handle makes it easy to carry or hook to your pack

Pull-up nozzle is easy to open and close while running

Frogg Toggs uses an exclusive evaporative material to make its cooling towels. You wet it, ring it out, and drape it around your neck or over your head while you run. The unique material won't drip or feel wet while you wear it, but it will steadily evaporate that moisture over the course of hours. That's what creates the cooling effect.

With more than 7,300 5-star ratings on Amazon,the cooling towel is impressively effective, according to reviewers. One even said, "it will take your breath away the first time you feel the chill from these little towels."

What we like:

Unique evaporative material provides hours of cooling on your runs

Washable and reusable so you can use it on all your hot weather runs

Lightweight and comfortable to wear while working out

