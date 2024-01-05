Nike / Hoka / New Balance

Whether you're a new jogger, or a longtime treadmill warrior, a brand new pair can make all the difference in your performance. From better foam technology to more ergonomic design features, today's running shoes are more comfortable, more supportive and easier to run in than ever.

Luckily, the new year has brought new deals with it. From Hoka to Brooks, many of our favorite brands are offering steep discounts on their best running shoes as they clear space to launch this year's lineup. Here are the best running shoe deals to start your new year right.

A popular daily trainer from Nike: Nike Pegasus 40

Nike

The Nike Pegasus 40, the latest in a line of balanced, supportive shoes that runners have relied on for 40 years, is selling for just $99 (reduced from $135). Right now, men's sizes and women's sizes are on clearance.

Featuring Nike's signature React foam midsole and two Air Zoom cushioning units, the Pegasus 40 is both shock-absorbing and bouncy. Meanwhile, the flexible midfoot strap is designed to mold to any arch, so runners with higher arches or flat feet will feel comfortable in this shoe.

CBS Sports readers' favorite Hoka: Hoka Clifton 8

Hoka

The Hoka Clifton 8 is a solid daily trainer with great cushioning and just enough traction for the occasional off-road run. The balance of support and flexibility make it a great gym shoe as well as a running shoe. It features the signature Hoka cushioning but with a lighter, more responsive midsole so you get a bit more lift from every step.

Both women's and men's sizes of the versatile and balanced shoe are on sale right now, starting at $112 (reduced from $140). But these shoes are flying off the shelves so act fast to make sure you can get a pair in your size.

A zero-drop running shoe under $100: New Balance Minimus TR

New Balance

A zero-drop shoe like the New Balance Minimus can be a game changer for your performance. While the cushioning in most running shoes elevates your heel slightly higher than your toe, a zero-drop shoe is designed to be completely flat, so that your feet can move more naturally through each stride. This can improve your balance by giving you more stable footing and better ground contact.

The New Balance Minimus TR, in particular, is a lightweight and flexible shoe, with a breathable upper that fits more like a glove than a sneaker. A minimalist runners dream, these running shoes are on sale for as low as $90 for women's sizes and $107 for men's sizes (reduced from $140).

Save 30% on a lightweight racing shoe: Nike Streakfly

Nike

This is Nike's lightest racing shoe, and it's built to help you reach your top speed. You get a full-length ZoomX midsole, which is Nike's lightest and most responsive foam. The grip pattern on the outsole is designed to provide traction on the heel and toe so you get a stable foot strike and toe-off but a smooth glide from heel to toe so you can build up speed.

The racing shoe is available in unisex sizes ranging from Men's 3.5/Women's 5 all the way up to Men's 15/Women's 16.5. The regular price is $170, but select colorways are on sale for up to 30% off right now.

A balanced running shoe for beginners: Brooks Trace 2

Brooks

One of our favorite affordable running shoes just got even easier on the budget. Regularly priced at $100, the tag on the Brooks Trace 2 has dropped to just $75 for men's sizes and women's sizes.

The balanced design is both comfortable and flexible, featuring a cushioned sole and segmented crash pad that flexes around your foot with each step.

The surprisingly lightweight and flexible design lets your foot move naturally as you run, while a breathable mesh upper prevents your feet from getting hot and sweaty on longer runs.

A carbon-plated running shoe to breeze through marathons: Hoka Carbon X 3

Hoka

These Hoka Carbon X3 kicks deliver the propulsive technology of a carbon-fiber plate housed inside the signature cushioned midsole, so you get maximum speed and major support in the same shoe.

That combination makes them one of the best shoes for running a marathon. The cushion and support keep your feet comfortable as you log double-digit miles, while the carbon fiber plate and responsive foam help you achieve your best finish time.

Regularly priced at $200, you can get the innovative racing shoe on sale at Hoka right now. Both men's sizes and women's sizes start at $120.

Shop more new-year running shoe deals