If you've been considering trying out a sleep aid, you're not alone. We're big fans of quality sleep and we bet you are, too. But getting a sleep assist doesn't have to mean heavy duty prescriptions. Melatonin is a well-known natural sleep aid, but there are more.

Dr. Sean Ormond, dual board-certified in anesthesiology and interventional pain management, suggests not only melatonin but also magnesium.

"Melatonin is a hormone that helps to regulate your sleep-wake cycle," he says. "It is produced naturally by the body, but levels can decline with age or due to certain medical conditions. Melatonin supplements can be helpful for people who have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep.

"Magnesium is a mineral that is essential for many bodily functions, including sleep. Magnesium supplements can be helpful for people who have difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, as well as people who experience leg cramps at night."

Keep reading for our picks of the best over-the-counter (or over-the-Internet) sleep remedies, plus more sleep aid advice from real doctors.

Best sleep aids you can get without a prescription

While supplements such as these can be a natural way to get better sleep, it's always best to check with your doctor before adding a new supplement into your regimen, especially if you have any health issues.

Best melatonin supplement: Ritual BioSeries Melatonin

We first got to know Ritual when we were looking for a multivitamin. Impressed by the ease of use and quality of the product, we've since become fans of other Ritual products. The newly introduced Ritual BioSeries Melatonin offers 5mg of melatonin, designed to time release throughout the night to replicate a natural sleep cycle that phases out by morning.

Top features of Ritual Melatonin:

Servings per container: 20

This supplement offers 5mg of melatonin, designed to time release throughout the night and taper off by morning.

We like that there are no surprise ingredients, like added sugars, in this supplement.

Best sleep aid and energy boost: Medchoice 10-in-1 Natural Sleep Aid

Medchoice 10-in-1 Natural Sleep Aid combines 6mg of melatonin with other key sleep aids like L-theanine and Vitamin B-6, which promote the body's serotonin levels. This supplement also includes magnesium and chamomile, used for centuries to calm the body and assist with sleep.

Why we like Medchoice 10-in-1 Natural Sleep Aid:

Servings per container: 45

This supplement include 6 mg of melatonin.

This supplement offers potent levels of melatonin, magnesium and other herbs and vitamins designed to be non-habit forming.

This sleep aid also promises to assist with sustained energy and mood.

Best gummy sleep aid: Sugarbear Sleep Aid Gummies

If you're having trouble sleeping, but also have trouble swallowing capsules or pills, Sugarbear Sleep Aid Gummies provide a chewable option. This sleep aid earned 4.4 stars from Amazon users who called it a "must have."

This sleep aid's formulation includes melatonin, valerian root, lemon balm, L-theanine and other ingredients. Unfortunately, like most gummies, Sugarbear Sleep Aid Gummies also include 3 grams of sugar, making this a less ideal choice for anyone looking to reduce sugar intake.

Why we like Sugarbear Sleep Aid Gummies:

Servings per container: 30

This supplement includes 6 mg of melatonin.

We like the gummy option, helpful for those who can't swallow pills or capsules.

This formulation also includes L-Theanine, Magnesium and other natural sleep aids.

Best sleep aid without melatonin: Life Extension Herbal Sleep PM

Sleep supplements that contain melatonin aren't for everyone. Some people experience a groggy feeling after taking it, or find melatonin helps them fall asleep but not stay asleep. For the sleep-deprived who want a melatonin-free supplement, we like Life Extension Herbal Sleep PM. Featuring a combination of lemon balm, honokiol & chamomile, this supplement promises the benefits of melatonin without the woozy feeling the next day.

Why we like Life Extension Herbal Sleep PM:

Servings per container: 30

It's a melatonin-free sleep aid.

This supplement contains honokiol, which promotes rest, lemon balm, which helps to improve sleep patterns, and chamomile, which promotes healthy sleep patterns.

This supplement earned 4.1 stars from Amazon buyers who liked that it didn't leave them groggy in the morning.

Most relaxing sleep aid: Magnesi-Om by Moon Juice

This magnesium powder supplement helps replenish your body's supply of magnesium, a key ingredient in helping calm the body enough to rest. Unlike other magnesium supplements, Magnesi-Om contains contains L-theanine, which promotes alpha-wave activity in the brain -- the same waves present during meditation and relaxation.

Why we like Magnesi-Om Sleep AId:

Servings per container: 30

We like that this powder supplement is gluten-free, vegan, GMO-free and sugar-free.

An added benefit of magnesium: It helps promote bowel movements and regularity.

Best Magnesium Supplement: Elmnt Triple Sleep Magnesium

Featuring 1000mg of magnesium threonate (Magtein), 200mg L-theanine and 50mg apigenin, Elmnt Magnesium L-Theonate capsules are designed to reduce stress and support deep and restful sleep without the day-after drowsy feeling that comes with some sleep aids. Earning 4.3 stars from verified Amazon buyers, users found this sleep aid not only helped them get a better night's sleep, but deeper sleep.

Why we like Elmnt Magnesium L-Theonate Sleep Aid:

Servings per container: 25

This supplement features a high dose of magnesium, a key mineral in sleep and relaxation support.

Some users found this supplement offered them deeper sleep.

Because this supplement doesn't feature melatonin, users found it doesn't make you groggy the next day.

What to look for in sleep supplements

Experts suggest starting simple. "You should look for natural ingredients, science-backed supplements, and brands that offer therapeutic dosages," says Dr. Rubina Tahir, DC. "Start with the most well known supplements first: Vitamin D and melatonin. Look for clarity in how each supplement works. For example, melatonin is a hormone that your brain produces. It helps with the timing of your circadian rhythms."

Tahir also suggested the amino acid glycine for those who aren't partial to melatonin. Glycine can help lower the body's core temperature, necessary to achieve the first stages of sleep.

Ormond has even more advice. Valerian root, which has been used for centuries to promote sleep, is also common in sleep supplements. "It is thought to work by increasing levels of GABA," Ormond says, "a neurotransmitter that has calming and relaxing effects."

Lavender is also a popular herb in sleep supplements due to its relaxing properties. "Lavender essential oil can be diffused in the air," Ormond says, "or added to a bath before bed to help promote sleep."

Also note that supplements aren't your only option.

While sleep supplements can help with falling asleep and can improve the quality of your sleep, reducing caffeine and sugar intake before bed, getting regular exercise and avoiding using a tablet or phone at least an hour before bedtime can also improve the quality of sleep you get each night.

