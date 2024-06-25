Amazon

We still have a couple of weeks to go before Amazon Prime Day 2024, the retailer's biggest sale event of the year. But if you're as impatient as we are, you're probably already looking for Prime Day quality deals ahead of the big summer sale. Luckily, we've got your back. After scouring the site, we found some gasp-worthy deals you don't have to wait until July 16 to get.

Right now, you can save hundreds on the best smartwatches from top brands like Apple, Garmin, Google and more. Whatever you're looking for in a smartwatch, these Amazon deals are the best way to get your dream watch at a bargain price. Tap the button below to start shopping all the smartwatch deals available right now at Amazon, or keep reading to find our favorite smartwatch deals that you can shop right now, ahead of Prime Day 2024 -- like saving $100 off the Apple Watch 9.

Get $100 off a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite: Apple Watch 9

Featuring new and improved Siri Health functionality, a new double tap gesture and other cool upgrades, the Apple Watch 9 normally retails for $399 and up at the Apple Store. But right now, shoppers can get the 41mm size at Amazon or Walmart for as low as $300. (The larger 45mm size is available for $330 and up.)

The latest generation Apple Watch is a great choice for people who need to interact with their watch during workouts to check stats or start and stop timers. The hands-free functionality will seriously improve your workout experience so you can accurately log your activity without having to fuss with your watch.

Get the 41mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the 45mm Apple Watch 9:

Get the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro for 20% off



If you're looking for the best budget smartwatch, look no further than the 4.3-star-rated Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. This under-$150 watch has a lot of the same features that pricier watches do. With built-in Alexa, you can ask questions, set alarms, play music and more using voice commands.

You can use it to track your blood oxygen and heart rate, monitor your sleep quality, log all your workouts automatically and more. It can track over 150 different sports, including eight that it's able to auto-detect.

Even better, you can do all of that with less time spent recharging because this surprisingly powerful smartwatch boasts a battery life of up to 12 days.

Normally listed at $150, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is on sale at Amazon for $120 right now ahead of Prime Day.

Save 36% on the Google Pixel Watch



Amazon dropped the price of the Wi-Fi version of the first-generation Google Pixel Watch to just $180 this month (reduced from $280).

While the first-generation Pixel Watch doesn't offer the same stress management tools or improved heart rate sensor as the new Pixel Watch 2, it's still a great smartwatch with tons of useful health and fitness features. And it happens to be on deep discount on Amazon right now.

Get a rugged Garmin smartwatch for $25 off: Garmin Instinct 2S Solar

The Garmin Instinct 2S Solar is one of the best smartwatches you can take on the trail. The GPS watch connects to three global navigation satellite systems, GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, so you'll be able to track your routes no matter how far off the beaten track you are. It also features tracback routing so if you get turned around, just let your watch guide you back to your starting point.

It comes with advanced safety features like incident detection, which automatically detects an emergency during outdoor activities and sends a message to your emergency contacts with a LiveTrack link showing your real-time location.

Right now, you can get the outdoor-ready smartwatch at Amazon for $375 (reduced from $400).

Save on Fitbit's most advanced stress-management watch: Fitbit Sense 2

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a Daily Stress Management Score, which gives insights into your body's reaction to stress and features mindfulness content to help lower stress levels.

That score is based on a combination of heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and electrical currents on the surface of your skin. The Sense 2 is the only Fitbit that tracks your body response all day and alerts you when you might need to take a break. During that break, it can guide you through breathing exercises or meditations to help you de-stress.

At the end of the day, you'll get daily reports that show when your physical stress levels spiked and dropped throughout the day so you can better identify patterns around when, where and why you're feeling stressed.

This advanced Fitbit smartwatch also tracks your sleep and gives you a daily readiness score based on your sleep quality, fitness level and workout history. The battery lasts over six days depending on activity.

Get the stress-busting sidekick while it's on sale at Amazon for just $234 (reduced from $250).

