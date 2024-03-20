Amazon

Spring is finally here and Amazon is celebrating with a new major savings event, the Amazon Big Spring Sale. From today through March 25, you can save up to 50% off thousands of popular items across every category.

Whether you're on the hunt for a new TV to catch all the March Madness action or you'd like to take advantage of these savings to upgrade your smartwatch, headphones or home gym, this is the week to do it.

To make sure our readers can spend less time hunting and more time saving, we've rounded up all the best sports and fitness deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale in 2024 here. Keep reading to find your favorite.

Best sports TV deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Save up to 34% on the LG C3 Series OLED TV

Now that the LG OLED C4 series TV is out, this is your chance to save big on the previous generation OLED TV from the leading brand for OLED tech. The LG C3 Series boasts plenty of similar specs to the newest model, including more than 8 million self-lit pixels for maximum contrast and an AI processor that can upgrade any source to 4K definition.

During the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024, prices start at just $897 for the 43-inch. But all sizes are on sale so you can save 20% or more on the best sports TV to fit your space.

Prime members get a 4K TV for $230: 43" Amazon Fire TV

This 43-inch Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches, with prices starting at just $230 for the smallest size. Note that this deal is a Prime member exclusive. So if you haven't already, you should sign up for Amazon Prime now to snag this exclusive deal.

Best smartwatch deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Save $50 on Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Just released last year, the latest generation of the Samsung Galaxy Watch features a longer battery life and a bigger display. You also get built-in GPS and advanced health sensors like heart rate, temperature and more. It's got great sleep-tracking features and the ability to create custom workouts, too.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale for just $250 (reduced from $300).

Save $110 on the Garmin Forerunner 255

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is a lightweight running watch that tracks all the essentials like heart rate, breathing rate, blood oxygen and body temperature. It also offers more advanced features like automatic rep counting and training load, a metric that helps you decide how intense (or easy) your workout should be each day.

Get the metric-loaded Garmin fitness tracker during the sale for just $290 (reduced from $400).

Best headphone deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C charging case

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds feature an adaptive audio listening mode that selectively tunes out distracting noises while letting you remain aware of your surroundings. The new conversation detection feature can tell when you start having a conversation and automatically lower the volume and adjust noise cancellation settings on the earbuds, so you can hear the person you're talking to.

Get the new version with the USB-C charging case on sale at Amazon for $189 (reduced from $249).

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come with spatial audio support, customizable noise cancellation, and nine combinations of ear tips to get the perfect fit. In addition to adaptive noise cancellation, you can program up to seven of your own custom listening modes to better fit your needs.

Add in the IPX4 water resistance rating and these new earbuds make for some of the best sweatproof gym headphones money can buy. That's even more true during the Amazon Big Spring Sale when you can get these premium earbuds for just $249 (reduced from $299).

Save 20% on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are close to the top-of-the-line in terms of earbud audio quality. With dynamic two-way woofers and tweeters in each bud and 24-bit audio depth, you get crystal clear, undistorted sound across high, mid and low frequencies. No matter what kind of music fuels you, you'll hear it in all its richness and dimension with these buds.

Get the 4.5-star rated earbuds on sale for $185 (reduced from $230).

Best home gym gear deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Save 20% on the Kingsmith WalkingPad P1 treadmill

The slim and foldable Kingsmitth WalkingPad P1 features one of the most portable, space-saving designs we've seen. When not in use, it can fold in half, shrinking from about 56 inches long down to just 32 inches. It slides easily under a desk, couch or even the bottom of your closet.

Get it during the Amazon Big Spring Sale for $318 (reduced from $399).

Get $60 off the Yosuda Pro magnetic exercise bike

The Yosuda Pro magnetic exercise bike doesn't miss a beat despite the budget-friendly price. Log into your fitness app of choice (or pedal away to your latest tunes), using the super-large monitor and adjustable screen holder. Anti-skid silicone ensures a safe ride. The heavy 40-lb. flywheel guarantees a challenging ride for all levels and a great ride for the price.

Get it during the sale for $340 (reduced from $400) when you clip the $60 coupon at checkout.

Save over $100 on the CAP Barbell dumbbell set

This 4.6-star rated set of free weights includes five pairs of dumbbells ranging from five pounds up to 25 pounds per dumbbell. All of them fit neatly on the A-shape rack which makes it easy to grab the ones you need and swap out dumbbells for different exercises.

Once assembled, the tall A-shape rack tucks away nicely into a corner, making it a great addition to any home gym, even ones with limited space to work with.

Right now, you can get the durable dumbbell set on Amazon for just $162 (reduced from $270).

Get 45% off our readers' favorite adjustable weight bench: Flybird

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Right now, Amazon is offering the popular weight bench for over half off. Get it for $130 with the on-site coupon (reduced from $240).

Best sports gear deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Over 30% off the Gogogo Sport Vpro rangefinder

The Gogogo Sport Vpro offers three modes: scan mode, golf mode and speed mode. That means you can use one handy device to measure slope, distance and speed on the course. This version also boasts some cool upgrades to the golf mode, including pin-seeking and flag-lock technology.

Get the golf rangefinder on Amazon right now for $70 (reduced from $100). Clip the 10% coupon at checkout to bring the price down even further to $63.

CamelBak eddy+ water bottle with LifeStraw filter is 34% off

Featuring the NSF-certified LifeStraw water filter, this CamelBak water bottle can filter out microplastics and PFAS chemicals in addition to the other debris and contaminants you don't want to drink. It's the perfect bottle to drink when you're on the go and don't know what kind of water quality you'll encounter along the way.

Get the powerful and portable water filter bottle while it's 34% off on Amazon.

Save $70 on the BOB Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 jogging stroller

The B.O.B Gear Revolution Flex 3.0 is our favorite jogging stroller for parents who plan to take their little ones on all kinds of adventures. From paved roads to gravel trails to sandy beaches, this all-terrain jogging stroller can handle it all. And if you have to drive to your next trail or pack for a camping trip, the B.O.B Gear jogging stroller folds down quickly in just two steps.

Get the premium, 4.8-star-rated jogging stroller while it's on sale at Amazon for $479 (reduced from $550).

Best apparel deals from the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Under Armour Tech Golf Polo: $30

Soft, lightweight and quick-drying, the Under Armour Tech Golf Polo has all the functionality of a performance shirt and all the style of a classic golf polo. Wear it on the links or add it to your everyday spring wardrobe.

Prices start at $30 for the breathable, comfy golf polo during the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024.

Callaway Tech Golf Pant: $47

With stretchy, quick-dry fabric from waist to ankle, these Callaway golf pants move with you so you can walk, swing and generally move unrestricted. With four spacious pockets big enough to house all your essentials, they come with all the storage you need to navigate the course without running back to the cart for a ball or tee.

Get the stylish and comfortable Callaway golf pants on Amazon for as low as $47.

What is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is a brand new sales event happening for the first time this year to welcome the spring season. The six-day event will feature huge deals on thousands of the retailer's top-rated and most popular items from every category.

The event is open to all shoppers. You just have to place your order before the deal disappears (or sells out).

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024?

The Amazon Big Spring Sale starts on March 20 at midnight PT (3:00 a.m. ET) and the deals will keep rolling in through March 25. Unlike Prime Day or Black Friday where you have just one or two days to snag all your favorite deals, this major sale will give you six full days to shop.

Do you need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

You do not need to be a Prime member to score major savings during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. Most of these deals will be open to all shoppers. With that said, some Prime-exclusive deals are only available to members. So if your favorite deals are members only, you'll need to sign up for Amazon Prime to get access.

Fortunately, Amazon is offering a deal on membership, too. If you sign up today, you can get three months of Amazon Prime for just $7.49 per month. After three months, you'll pay $15 per month. That's more than enough time to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

What is on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024?

Amazon is dropping prices across many major categories, with up to 50% off popular sports gear, exercise equipment, smartwatches, spring apparel and more. To make sure you don't miss out on savings, we'll be scouring the site for the best deals in all of our favorite categories and adding them here.