There's no better way to spend a sunny spring day than golfing. But sunny days call for a pair of sunnies that can keep your eyes safe and save you from having to squint to see the course. While standard sunglasses protect by darkening the scene, the best sports sunglasses for golf need to block out harmful rays without blocking your ability to see key details on the course, like where your ball is.

That means high contrast and the right tint to enhance colors. They also need to fit comfortably and stay in place even when you're looking down at your ball or starting to break a sweat in the afternoon sun.

If that sounds like a tall order, we've found some great sports sunglasses that are up to the task. Keep reading for the best sports sunglasses for golf from Oakley, Maui Jim and other top-rated brands.

Best sunglasses for golf overall: Oakley Sutro with Prizm Golf lenses

The Oakley Sutro sunglasses were built to handle just about every sport. Whether you're running a marathon, snowshoeing through the Rockies, cycling through the French countryside or just hiking your local trails, these sunglasses will stay put, fit comfortably and protect your eyes from UV rays without sacrificing visibility.

When you add in the Prizm Golf lenses and the wide coverage area, these become an easy pick for the best golf sunglasses. The rose base color with a purplish-blue tint offers the best color saturation and contrast for following the ball against the sky and differentiating shades of green, yellow and red so you can better spot course conditions and rough transitions.

The high-contrast lenses block out 100% of UVA, UVB and UVC radiation and even limit blue light for maximum eye protection. By skipping the polarization, these lenses improve your ability to accurately see grass texture so you can leave these on while putting.

When you're working up a sweat, you'll appreciate the ultra-lightweight and flexible frames that fit comfortably and resist warping over time. Pair that with the signature nose pads that can grip your nose even when you're sweaty, and you'll barely notice these sunglasses are there.

These golf sunglasses are available for $192 at Oakley and Amazon.

Why we like Oakley Sutro with Prizm Golf lenses:

The golf sunglasses provide full coverage to block light and wind from every direction.

The multi-color rose and blue tint provide sharp clarity and contrast for following the ball and analyzing course conditions.

The proprietary lenses block all UV radiation and some blue light to provide maximum eye protection.

The lightweight and durable frames can be worn all day without pinching or sliding.

Best golf sunglasses on a budget: Goodr OG

Backcountry

These Goodr sunglasses were made by and for runners, but many of the features that make them great for running also make them great for the golf course. They're lightweight and slip-resistant, so you can work up a sweat without them bouncing or sliding around your face. As far as sun protection functionality, they're hard to beat with their polarized UV400 lenses that block out harmful UV rays and reduce glare.

At $25 for a pair, Goodr sunglasses are also some of the most affordable performance sunglasses on the market.

The OG frame offers a classic style that looks great and there are tons of colorways--and lens--options to match your personal style and your golfing needs. But for super bright light conditions, we recommend the Back 9 blackout. While darker lenses can reduce clarity, Goodr's high-contrast lens ensures you'll still have reliable ground visibility.

Get a pair of no-bounce, no-slip Goodr sunglasses for $25.

Why we like Goodr OG sunglasses:

The dark yet high-contrast lenses strike a balance between maximum eye protection and good ground visibility.

Lightweight, nonslip frames make it feel like you aren't even wearing anything while you run, bike or golf.

Polarized lenses reduce glare.

UV400 is the highest UV protection rating, blocking nearly 100% of UV rays.

Best fitting golf sunglasses: Tifosi Crit with Enliven Golf lenses

Tifosi Optics

With its adjustable frame and nose pieces, the Tifosi Crit offers a secure yet comfortable fit that's hard to beat. When the game (or the heat) gets intense, hydrophilic rubber pads on the nose and behind your ears swell to provide a tighter grip to keep them from slipping.

In addition to the customizable fit, you'll also enjoy the clarity of the Enliven Golf lenses. The color-enhancing lenses make it easier to follow your ball in flight and easier to read the green.

The durable nylon frame and scratch-resistant polycarbonate lenses make for a surprisingly durable pair of sunglasses at this price point. If you want a budget-friendly pick with a more customizable fit than Goodr, these are it.

Choose from 10 different colors, all retailing for just $50.

Why we like Tifosi Crit with Enliven Golf lenses:

Enliven Golf lenses are crafted to enhance color and detail while reducing glare and minimizing magnification or distortion.

Adjustable nose pads and ear pads allow you to get a customized fit that stays in place without pinching.

As you sweat, the hydrophilic rubber nose and ear pads swell to enhance grip, preventing these sunglasses from sliding around.

The durable construction includes scratch-resistant lenses and a lightweight nylon frame.

The vented half frame allows air flow to prevent fogging and keep your eye area cool.

Most stylish golf sunglasses: Maui Jim Huelo

Maui Jim

Sure, you want to play well, but you also want to look good doing it. With Maui Jim, you don't have to settle for one or the other. The popular Hawaii-based brand offers a wide range of frame styles and a wide range of lens tints so no matter what your priorities are, there's sure to be a Maui Jim pair that meets your needs.

With that said, one of our favorites for golf is the Maui Jim Huelo with the Hawaii Lava lenses. Seeing the world--or, in this case, the green--through rose-tinted glasses can do wonders for your game. The rose tint of Maui Jim's signature Hawaii Lava lenses helps enhance color intensity to improve visibility in both bright and lower light conditions.

While this tint allows more light to pass through than darker sunglasses, that's balanced out by the brand's PolarizedPlus2 technology. This precise polarization helps reduce glare while minimizing the vision distortion that can come with polarization.

The full coverage of these rectangular sunglasses protects from UVA/UVB rays as well as HEV radiation--the harmful spectrum of blue light that's typically only blocked by specialized blue light-blocking lenses.

Get a pair of these stylish golf sunglasses for $249.

Why we like Maui Jim Huelo:

The Hawaii Lava-tinted lenses allow more light to pass through while enhancing color saturation for great visibility on the green.

Maui Jim's precision polarization helps reduce glare with less impact on visibility.

These sunglasses block UVA/UVB rays and HEV (blue light) radiation to protect your eyes.

The sleek, rectangular shape and matte black frame of the Huelo make these a stylish accessory for any outfit.

The nylon frame is lightweight and durable while the lenses are both scratch and shatter-resistant.

