Reinvigorate your 2024 fitness goals with an exercise machine that does it all. A stepper machine combines strength and cardio into one super-charged workout by mimicking the motion of climbing up stairs. It looks like an elliptical, except the pedals move up and down rather than forward and backward so you activate even more muscles with each stride.

The best stepper machines for your home gym are compact enough to fit in your space but powerful enough to give you the high-intensity workout you're looking for. From heavy-duty steppers that offer a high-intensity cardio and strength workout to compact, space-saving machines that fit anywhere, here are the best stepper machines for 2024.

Best stepper overall: ProForm Pro HIIT H14

ProForm

With 10 inches of vertical height, the ProForm Pro HIIT H14 gives you a serious cardio workout that's even more intense than running up actual stairs (which are typically between 7 and 8 inches high). You can crank up the intensity even more by dialing up the resistance. There are 26 resistance levels to choose from.

Its compact design gives it a smaller footprint than many other steppers and ellipticals, so it won't take over your entire home gym. It also comes with an easy-access water bottle holder and a built-in fan to keep you cool while you work up a sweat.

The high-intensity stepper retails at ProForm for $1,799, but it's on sale at Walmart right now for $1,394.

Top features of the ProForm Pro HIIT H14

A 10-inch vertical stride gives you an even more intense workout than climbing standard stairs.

Get a free 30-day trial of iFit ($39 per month) and access thousands of virtual workouts and live classes.

Track your metrics and follow workouts on the 14-inch HD touchscreen.

With adjustable resistance on the handlebars, too, you can also get an upper body workout on this same machine.

Best combination stepper and elliptical: Bowflex Max Total 16

Bowflex

The Bowflex Max Total 16 is part stair stepper, part elliptical machine and packed with advanced features. That includes 20 resistance levels so you can make each workout as intense (or as mild) as you want. Adjust the intensity as you go or choose from one of the preset workout programs so you can just focus on your form while the machine automatically adjusts the resistance.

It comes with a free Bluetooth heart rate monitor armband that's great for heart rate zone training.

If you get the JRNY membership ($20 per month), you can skip the preset workouts and get personalized, adaptive workouts based on your current fitness level and your goals. The Max Total 16 can automatically adjust its settings to follow your personalized training routine.

Get the premium Bowflex hybrid stepper-elliptical machine while it's on sale for $1,799 (reduced from $2,499).

Top features of the Bowflex Max Total 16:

The hybrid machine offers a higher vertical stride than an elliptical so you get the strength-boosting benefits of a stair stepper.

The 16" HD touchscreen makes it easy to see your stats, follow a workout or catch up on your favorite shows.

20 resistance levels let you start at your current fitness level and build up strength as you go.

The digital display can store up to four separate user profiles so everyone can track their workout history.

A Bluetooth heart rate armband makes it easy to accurately track your heart rate during workouts.

Best budget stepper: MaxiClimber

Amazon

If you want a stair stepper at home but don't have the space for a bulky machine, this compact vertical stair climber is perfect. It's lightweight and boasts a small footprint, with unfolded dimensions of about three feet wide and two and a half feet long. And if that's not small enough, it folds easily for storage so you can put it away in between workouts.

"I keep it right outside my office door where I can climb on for a couple minutes, get off and resume my work," said one reviewer.

Instead of climbing stairs, the MaxiClimber is designed to mimic the full-body workout of climbing a ladder. Your own bodyweight creates resistance as you alternate pressing down on each pedal, or pushing down on each handle for an upper body workout.

The compact and affordable climber has earned more than 6,300 5-star ratings at Amazon, with multiple reviewers saying they could feel the burn within minutes and calling it "an intense cardio workout."

Get the space-saving MaxiClimber for $199.

Top features of the MaxiClimber:

The lightweight and foldable design can fit in the smallest of home gym setups and stows away easily when not in use.

The simple-to-use equipment is convenient for squeezing in a few minutes of cardio whenever you can throughout your day.

The handles and pedals let you alternate between working your legs or working your arms.

The adjustable height lets you set the maximum extension on each pedal and handle to best match your height.

With no electricity needed, this machine doesn't need to be near an outlet.

Best mini stepper for the office: Sportsroyals Twist Stepper

Amazon

The pedals of the 4.4-star-rated Sportsroyals Twist Stepper don't just move up and down. They add a twist action that makes the workout a bit more challenging while targeting more muscle groups than a standard under-desk stepper.

To make it even better, removable resistance bands let you get an arm workout during your cardio session. The total body exercise machine is on sale at Amazon for just $133 with coupon (reduced from $230).

Top features of the Sportsroyals Twist Stepper:

Twist action in the steps helps you target every muscle group in your legs.

Attach the included resistance bands to build upper body strength at the same time.

Hydraulic pistons add resistance for a higher intensity workout.

The under desk elliptical arrives fully assembled.

