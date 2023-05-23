It's been months since you made that New Year's Resolution to get in shape. There's no shame if your fitness goals for the year haven't come as easily as you hoped. We've all been there. The good news is, it's never too late to prioritize your health and fitness. Having the right equipment at home can make achieving those goals (and make yourself priority No. 1) that much easier.

Treadmills are one of the most popular pieces of fitness equipment. There's a reason for that. They take up a relatively small amount of space (surprise!), they can suit the fitness needs of anyone from a slow walker to a die hard marathoner and having a treadmill means you can workout on your time. No excuses.

What to look for in a treadmill for home

Easy to use interface: You'll be moving, sometimes at high speeds, and you'll want your treadmill's interface to be easy to use (and easy to read). Look for well-sized buttons that are easy to read and easy to use while you're in motion.

Study construction: Look for a well-constructed, solid treadmill that can quietly support your body weight in motion, even if that means spending a bit more.

Does it have a soft road? Part of the reason runners choose a treadmill over street running is the damage asphalt can do to your knees over time. Make sure your treadmill has cushioning and shock absorption that makes for a comfortable run that protects your joints.

What's the footprint? Most treadmills have an average footprint of 77 inches long by 35 inches wide. Make sure you have enough space around yours so you can easily get on and off. And don't forget you'll need to plug your treadmill, so allow for an easy-to-access socket.

Versatility: Whether you plan to walk or run on your new treadmill, look for a machine with varied speed and incline settings.

Treadmills for home: Our top picks

From under desk treadmills that keep you moving while you work to curved treadmills that put your glutes and hamstrings to work, the treadmill market is rich with choices and possibilities. Durability and variety were most important to us and we heavily considered certified buyers' reviews. Brand trust was important to us here knowing a treadmill needs to be build to last while keep users safe at any speed.

NordicTrack Commercial Series Treadmill

Amazon

If you're the kind of shopper who sees a trusted name and presses "add to cart" without much more research, you wouldn't go wrong here. Nordic Track's commercial treadmill series is at the top of list after list for a reason (or ten).

This one comes with a 30-day IFIT membership, which streams live and on-demand workouts any time, all the time.

The 14" HD touchscreen pivots and has 2" integrated speakers with Bluetooth compatibility.

With speeds up to 12 MPH and incline levels up to 15%, a light walk to an intense hill run are all possible here.

The folding design reduces the footprint, taking up less space in your home or garage. Unfolded footprint: 64.5" H x 37.3" W x 79.4" D

Reviewers celebrated the treadmill's solid construction. That was important to us, too.

You can score a great deal on this treadmill at Amazon right now -- it's been marked down nearly $1,000.

NordicTrack Commercial Series treadmill, $1,530 (reduced from $2,500)

Want to spend less, but trust Nordic Track as a brand? Treadmills don't have to break the bank. You can still get quality on a budget. We like NordicTrack T Series of treadmills and reviewers did, too. Reviewers liked the incline settings, quality and durability of the machine itself, and really like the space saving option after use.

NordicTrack T Series treadmill, $1,000

Sunny Health & Fitness Electric Treadmill

Amazon

For a small and relatively inexpensive treadmill, Sunny Health's electric treadmill packs a punch. A bestseller on Amazon, this one is incredibly popular with reviewers, the price being just one favored featured.

Measures 32.5"L x 27"W x 58"H

The solid steel construction gives extra shock absorption, which your knees and joints will appreciate over time.

The LCD monitor and pulse grip can track heart and pulse rate, while keeping track fo your time and distance.

The three incline levels add variety to your workout while putting less strain on your knees and legs.

Unlike pricier treadmill models, there's no touchscreen or tablet holder included.

We found the best price on this treadmill model (SF-T7603) at Walmart.

Sunny Health & Fitness electric treadmill, $343

Need a few more features, but like Sunny Health's lower price point? Take a look at Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Incline treadmill ($585, reduced from $650). Still foldable and easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and added variety to your training.

Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill, $585 (reduced from $650)

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill

Amazon

Urevo's under desk treadmill is one of the more versatile options for buyers on a budget. It works as both as a under desk walking treadmill and a running treadmill.

Top features of the Urevo 2-in-1 Under Desk Treadmill:

The wide 17" belt adds stability to your workout.

Belt is five layers, providing shock absorption for knees and joints.

Run up to 7.6 mph with frame up and walk up to 3.8 mph under desk using the remote control.

This treadmill arrives fully assembled.

UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill, $360 (reduced from $480)

We also like Redliro's Under Desk treadmill, currently a great deal on Amazon at $300, (reduced from $380). Sturdy and slim, this treadmill boats absorbing technology to manage stress on your joints.

Redliro Under Desk treadmill, $300 (reduced from $380)

Curved Treadmills: AssaultRunner Pro

Amazon

We'd be remiss if we didn't discuss curved treadmills, the 4.2-star-rated Assault Runner Pro in particular. Curved treadmills get glutes and hamstrings, which can often go neglected on treadmill runs unless working at a steep incline. The curve of the belt can balance out your workout, replicate rolling hills, and take the pressure of your knees, which are often overtaxed especially by treadmill runners.

We chose the Assault Runner Pro for two primary reasons. One, you'll be hard-pressed to find a treadmill roundup that doesn't include this model. It's pricey, but a great product. Second, with a max speed of 20 mph, this is a great model for speed demons who don't want to run outside or for taller, broader runners who want a sturdier machine and a great workout.

AssaultRunner Pro, $3,000 on Amazon

Bowflex Treadmill Series

Amazon

We liked that Bowflex's treadmill series requires no assembly (goodbye Allen wrench) and that it could sustain speeds up to 12 mph. Users have access to Bowflex's JRNY platform (2-months free with purchase), featuring on-demand workouts or access to your favorite streaming shows.

Right now you can score a serious Memorial Day deal on this treadmill -- it's on sale for $2,500, a savings of $1,100.

Bowflex Treadmill Series, $2,500 (reduced from $3,600)

More top-rated treadmills on Amazon

