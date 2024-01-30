Amazon

Whether you're looking to upgrade your television in time to catch the 49ers take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl or you're just long overdue for a new TV, now is the best time to go for it. Retailers are offering deep discounts on tons of premium TVs right now as they make space for the new models rolling out this year.

You can save up to 35% on premium brands like Samsung and LG. We even found deals on budget-friendly outdoor TVs to put in your garage or on your deck. Read on for our top deals on sports TVs ahead of the Super Bowl.

Our favorite TV deals to shop before the Super Bowl

Here are the best deals on sports TVs that you can shop right now. All of these models are top-rated, and all will arrive in time for Super Bowl LVIII.

Samsung's Frame TV: Save up to 35% at Walmart

Walmart

This sale on CBS Sports readers' favorite TV is probably the best of the TV deals we've seen in 2024 so far.

The Frame is a brilliant high-resolution television and work of art all in one. When you're not watching a show or movie, you can switch it to Art Mode to display an art collection of your choice or your own photos and artwork.

The unique frame and well-hidden cables make it look like a real framed work of art on your wall. And when Sunday rolls around, you can turn off Art Mode and watch the football action in all its QLED 4K glory.

The Frame features a matte display film that limits light distraction by reducing glare, giving you the best viewing angle for all your favorite shows and movies. In addition, the Frame offers Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast.

Prices start at $839 for the 43-inch size (reduced from $1,000) at Walmart. But the larger sizes are also on sale.

Sylvox outdoor TV: $899 (save $321)

Walmart

The Sylvox Deck Series TV is one of the best outdoor TVs you'll find under $1,000. The weatherproof TV features crystal clear 2160p resolution on an ultra bright (1,000 nits) anti-glare screen. So you can watch the game any time of day and enjoy a bright, clear picture.

When summer rolls around, the TV's built-in air circulation system helps keep it cool, while the durable IP55 construction keeps dust and water out.

The 43-inch size of this durable outdoor TV is on sale at Walmart for $899 (reduced from $1,220).

65" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: Save $1,550

Amazon

The Neo QLED 8K TV is one of the best 8K TVs on the market. It features Quantum Matrix Pro technology and mini LEDs to deliver bright, brilliant color across over 33 million pixels. The TV's Neural Quantum Processor 8K does an amazing job upscaling non-native 8K content using its AI smarts.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of this QLED 8K TV no matter what time of day it is or where you've placed it.

And for sound, the TV supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0. For gamers, this TV includes the company's popular Samsung Gaming Hub technology, which provides access to a vast selection of high-quality games without needing a console-based gaming system.

You can get the 65-inch size of this premium 8K TV at Samsung for $3,000 (reduced from $4,500), but Amazon has the best price on this TV right now: $2,948.

LG B3 series OLED TV: $1,287 (save $1,113)

Best Buy

This 65-inch LG B3 series OLED TV features over 8.3 million self-lit pixels that can individually turn themselves on and off to create the deepest blacks and the perfect contrast for a crisp, detailed image that's so real, it feels surreal. An AI processor automatically improves the picture and sound based on what you're watching, so even if the source quality is bad, you'll still get a great 4K picture.

One of the best OLED TVs on the market, you can find this 4.5-star-rated LG television at Amazon right now for just $1,287 (reduced from $2,400).

55" TCL Q6 series QLED 4K smart TV: $320 (save $130)

Amazon

Here's your chance to upgrade to a QLED TV on a budget: Best Buy has cut the price of this 4.0-star-rated smart TV down to $320, a savings of nearly 30% off its list price of $450 at other retailers. It runs the Google TV operating system, so its a great choice for those with a Google Assistant-based smart home setup.

Beyond the enhanced QLED display, we like that there's a mode that optimizes this 4K TV for gaming. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG formats.

Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV at Amazon: Save up to 37%

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. All sizes of Amazon 4 Series TV are on sale right now. The larger the TV you buy, the more money you'll save.

40" Hisense FHD LED Roku TV: $148

Walmart

If you're looking for a smaller TV, Walmart has a number of great budget options on sale right now, including this 40-inch Hisense 1080p Roku smart TV that's available for $148. It's not a 4K TV, but the price can't be beat.

This Hisense Roku TV features a 1080p high definition LCD screen with full array LED backlight to add even crisper definition. With a slim bezel design, the TV boasts a wider viewing angle so everyone in the room can see the action.

Get it at Walmart for $148.

55" Samsung Neo QLED 4K: $988 (save $500)

Samsung

The Neo QLED 4K TV features some of the latest and greatest Samsung technology. Quantum LEDs deliver bright, brilliant color while the HDR10+ mapping tech adds contrast, shading and scene-by-scene tone adjustments for a realistic picture.

The anti-glare screen limits light reflection, so you'll get to enjoy the full detail of the QLED 4K TV no matter what time of day it is or where you've placed it. The 55-inch Neo QLED 4K TV is selling for just $988 at Amazon (reduced from $1,500). You can also save on other sizes. The screen comes in sizes ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch TVs, all of which are also on sale.

65" Sony Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,500 (save $500)

Walmart

This 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED 4K TV delivers rich blacks, lifelike color and crisp contrast. Combine that with blur-free picture and you'll be able to catch every movement in every play with precision. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and even Neflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode so you can get a cinematic viewing experience from the comfort of home.

Best Buy has slashed the price on the 65-inch size of this top-of-the-line TV to just $1,500 (reduced from $2,000).

65" LG UR9000 series 4K TV: $597 (save $33)



Walmart

This 4.3-star-rated LG 4K TV is one of the best options at this price point. It boasts an AI-powered processor that automatically enhances both picture and sound -- including transforming lower-resolution content into the sharper, more detailed 4K quality you want in your TV. The AI can automatically adjust the screen brightness according to changing light levels in the room so you're always getting the optimal brightness level.

Regularly priced at $630 for a 65-inch size, you can get it now for $597 at Amazon.

98" Samsung QLED 4K Q80C: Save $3,200 at Amazon

Samsung

Want to go big for the Super Bowl? Like, really, really big?

The 98-inch Class QLED 4K Q80C TV delivers a larger-than-life picture powered by Samsung's state-of-the-art AI processing. So when Sunday night rolls around, put the big game on and watch the action in all its QLED 4K glory. The game is made even better by the built-in surround sound speakers that use object tracking to automatically adjust the channel audio to match the action on screen.

With a TV this powerful, it will look and sound like you're right there on the 50-yard line. Get it on sale at Amazon for just $4,798 right now (reduced from $8,000).