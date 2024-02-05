Amazon / Nike / Best Buy

Valentine's Day is coming up fast and if you haven't already picked out a gift, it's crunch time. But your husband says any gift is fine. Your Dad swears he doesn't want anything. Your partner already seems to have everything. Is it us, or does finding the best gifts for men seem to get tougher every year?

Whether you're looking for something small and thoughtful to show you care or a bigger Valentine's Day gift he'll treasure for years to come, we've rounded up our favorite gifts for the men in our lives. From CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite sports gear to top-rated fitness tech, get inspired to find the perfect gift idea for him.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for men

We've curated a list of the newest, coolest and most popular items right now to help you find an out-of-the-box gift that men will actually want.

Smart sunglasses that livestream your adventures: Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses

Amazon

Just released in October of last year, the 4.4-star-rated smart polarized sunglasses feature the iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer style with cutting edge tech from Meta. A 12-megapixel camera built into the frame can take photos or livestream directly to Facebook and Instagram. Built-in open ear speakers and five mics let you listen to music, make calls and answer texts completely hands-free.

It's the perfect gift for a techy or an outdoor adventurer who wants to capture their experiences even when they don't have any hands free to hold a phone or camera.

The stylish high-tech Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer sunglasses are priced at $329.

Give the gift of awe-inspiring experiences: America the Beautiful National Park Pass

REI

Give the gift of new experiences by getting the America the Beautiful Pass for the hiker in your life. The annual pass gives owners free entrance into all 2,000+ National Parks and recreational areas across the United States.

With the average entrance fee to a National Park costing about $30, this gift pays for itself quickly. Plus, the proceeds from sales of the pass are used to fund improvements and maintenance of the parks and recreation areas. So you're not just giving access to thousands of parks, but also helping preserve the places that hikers love.

You can buy the 2024-2025 pass on REI for $80.

A deep tissue massage anywhere: Theragun Pro Plus

Amazon

The Theragun Pro Plus is the latest and most advanced massage gun from Therabody, making it the ideal gift for the guy who works hard, exercises hard, plays hard or all three. With a maximum pressure of 60 pounds, it can work out even the toughest knots. And with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deep tissue layers that other massage guns miss, this is one of the most powerful models on the market, by just about every measure.

The new Pro Plus version comes with six massage head attachments and adds heat therapy to boost circulation. It also boasts biometric sensors to track your pulse and on-device, guided breathing exercises to do along with the massage for even more relaxation. All of these features can be customized in an app for a personalized pain and stress relief routine.

The advanced percussive massage gun is listed at $599.

The luxuriously soft pants he didn't know he was missing: Lululemon Fast and Free running pants

Lululemon

Lululemon built its name on buttery soft, ultra stretchy yoga leggings, but it uses its signature fabrics across a whole range of activewear, including these Fast and Free running pants.

The cold-weather pants come in a stylish yet comfortable tapered fit and are made from brushed Luxtreme fabric -- a stretchy, water-repellant material that feels as soft as the brand's flagship Luon fabric.

The soft, stretchy pants are both windproof and breathable thanks to zippered vents on the side.

Designed for runners, these are the perfect gift for any active man who deserves a touch of luxury in his winter wardrobe. Available in gray and black, the cold weather running pants are $148 at Lululemon.

For the commuter: Sohamo S3 48V electric bike

Walmart

This Sohamo folding e-bike is a great pick for anyone who's looking for an electric bike they can use to commute to work.

The 750-watt brushless motor can reach a max speed of 20 mph, and the battery has a range of up to 40 miles. After you get to work, you can fold the bike down to about half its size and stash it in a corner. The removable battery can be plugged into a charger wherever you want.

For a no-effort ride, put it in e-bike mode and let the bike do all the work. If you want to get in some exercise on your commute, switch it to either normal pedaled mode (to use it like a standard bike) or pedal-assist, which gives you a little boost from the motor as you pedal.

Regularly $899, you can get this e-bike at Walmart for $793.

For the minimalist: Nike Roshe One

Nike

After a multiyear hiatus, Nike relaunched the Roshe One shoe this year. It first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

Now that the Roshe One is back on shelves, you can get one of Nike's most in-demand shoes for the men in your life while it's on sale for just $50 (reduced from $75).

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

Use code HEART to save an extra 20% on select styles.

An under $50 gift for campers and craft beer lovers: MSR stake hammer



Amazon

This stake hammer weighs in at just 11 ounces and features a stainless steel head that can easily drive tent stakes into the ground no matter how rocky the ground. And the best part is that this gadget doubles as a bottle opener. Hammer down your tent stakes and then crack open a beer with one handy tool. Then, in the morning, use the claw side to pull up tent stakes when it's time to tear down.

The 4.8-star rated stake hammer is $41 on Amazon (reduced from $45) and makes the perfect gift for hikers, campers or any other outdoorsy men in your life.

A stylish three-season puff jacket: Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

REI

A bestseller among CBS Sports Essential readers, the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is a warm yet lightweight jacket he can start wearing immediately after you give it to him on Valentine's Day and keep using it as a light layer through spring.

Filled with an eco-friendly down alternative, PrimaLoft, this Patagonia winter jacket holds heat in and keeps water and wind out. Even if you get caught in a downpour, you'll stay dry: PrimaLoft insulation retains 98% of its insulation ability when it's wet.

Quilted panels hold the insulation in place, while elastic cuffs and a drawcord hem provide added wind protection. When you're done wearing it, you can unzip the interior pocket and stuff the jacket inside -- the pocket doubles as a stuff sack, complete with a carabiner loop so you can clip it to your pack on a hike.

Price varies by color. Select colorways are on sale for as low as $119 at REI (reduced from $239).

For the gym bro's home gym: Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbells

Amazon

You can replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. The space-saving design is perfect for small home gyms. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

With over 18,600 5-star ratings on Amazon, this is one of the most popular adjustable dumbbell sets not just with our readers but with everyone who works out. You can get a pair for $429 (reduced from $549).

AI-powered noise canceling headphones for audiophiles: Sony WF-1000XM5

Amazon

For the man who need to focus on form or just get his head in the zone during a workout, noise canceling technology is key. Few other earbuds come close to the Sony WF-1000XM5. The newest generation of Sony's premium earbuds add AI-powered noise cancelation that uses three mics on each earbud and machine learning to isolate background noises and cancel them out.

Bone conduction sensors isolate the user's voice from background chatter for crystal-clear calls, plus IPX4 water resistance protects the buds through sweaty workouts.

The top-of-the-line headphones are $243 on Amazon, reduced from $350.

A budget-friendly alternative to Sony: Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Amazon

If you want to gift a pair of earbuds with a premium feel but without that hefty price tag, we recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2, which offer studio-quality audio, sweat resistance and noise cancelation that's only a couple of steps down. And right now, Amazon is offering them for 53% off, so you can get the latest Samsung earbuds for $109 instead of $230.

A comfy pair of slides to wear while watching the game: Nike Offcourt, NFL edition

Nike

Consider every football fan in your life covered with these Nike Offcourt slides. The NFL edition slides are available in 31 NFL team colors so you're almost guaranteed to find a pair in his favorite team's colors. The slide itself features a supportive foam midsole and a cushy upper strap for a comfortable fit that he can wear all day. And at just $40 for a pair, it's a budget-friendly Valentine's Day gift idea that won't feel cheap or impersonal.

For golfers: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder

Amazon

A CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite, the Callaway Golf 300 Pro slope laser rangefinder features 6x magnification for a range of 5-1,000 yards and pin-locking technology so he can lock onto a pin up to 300 yards away. It even measures incline and decline to calculate slope-adjusted distance.

For any golfer who's always trying to improve his game or just wants to make sure he's always picking the right club for each shot, it's hard to beat the Callaway Golf 300 Pro. Regularly priced at $300, this golf rangefinder is just $200 on Amazon right now.

A comfy, high-tech alternative to fitness trackers: Oura Ring (Generation 3)

Best Buy

If the man you're shopping for refuses to wear a fitness tracker because they don't like wearing anything on their wrist -- or they'd prefer to stick with the classic style of a traditional wristwatch – the Oura ring is just the thing.

This sleek, stylish band looks and feels just like a traditional ring. But hidden inside, you'll find multiple sensors that track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body temperature and movement. It tracks everything a fitness tracker does but without the bulk of a full wristband. That data is sent to an app on your phone, either Oura's proprietary app or your favorite fitness app.

The minimalist design is so comfortable you'll barely notice you're wearing it. Meanwhile, you'll have access to insights on your sleep quality, activity levels, stress and more based on the real-time biometric data tracked by the ring.

The third-generation Oura Ring is available in a range of finishes from matte black to gold, price varies by finish. The gold ring shown is available for $449 at Best Buy.