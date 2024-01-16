New Balance / Hoka / Nike

It's a new year which means new fitness goals, new step count challenges, new travel plans and, of course, new shoes to carry you through it all. Whether you're walking your dog, walking through an airport or just running errands, a great pair of walking shoes will keep your feet comfortable and supported the entire time.

But even the best walking shoes need to be replaced once in a while -- usually, every 300 to 500 miles. So if you can't remember the last time you upgraded your shoes, it's probably time. To help you find the right match, we rounded up our favorite walking shoes for 2024.

Best walking shoe overall: Hoka Clifton 9

The Hoka Clifton 9 is one of the most balanced Hoka running shoes to date, featuring a more neutral footbed and enough cushion to keep you comfortable whether you're running, walking or standing. The newest model in the Clifton lineup also boasts a lighter weight, more responsive midsole so you can go the distance without feeling like your shoes are weighing you down.

Flex grooves on the outsole and a wider toe box give your foot the flexibility and room to move naturally through your stride. Combine that with the extra cushion and the Clifton 9 is one of the best running shoes to use for walking or as your go-to shoe for traveling or running errands.

The plush yet balanced shoe costs $145 for a pair at Hoka.

The previous generation Hoka Clifton 8, one of our readers' favorite Hoka shoes, is on sale right now. So if you're looking for a similar design and feel as the Clifton 9 at a lower price point, you can get the Clifton 8 starting at just $112 for both women's and men's sizes.

Top features of the Hoka Clifton 9:

The balance of comfort and responsiveness makes this a great go-to shoe for everyday wear or a new fitness walking regimen.

The wider toe box gives room for your toes to spread as you walk.

A plush heel minimizes friction on your ankle so you'll be just as comfortable on longer walks.

Most stylish walking shoe: New Balance 550

New Balance is one of the most celeb-loved sneaker brands around. The comfy casual shoe was most recently spotted on the feet of Taylor Swift. The pop music icon wore a red and white pair of New Balance 550 shoes to complete her Kansas City Chiefs outfit as she cheered on Travis Kelce this season.

While Swift's seal of approval is reason enough to get a pair, the New Balance 550 is a comfortable walking shoe in its own right. Featuring a lightweight yet structured construction, the shoe gently hugs your foot. Meanwhile, a cushy midsole absorbs impact so you can walk all day without straining your feet.

Available in unisex sizes, get the stylish walking shoe in the new sea salt and team red colorway directly from New Balance for $130.

For Swifties, the exact colorway she wore is perpetually sold out at major retailers but you can try to find a pair in your size on a resale platform. We've spotted some red and white New Balance 550s for as low as $77 on StockX.

Top features of the New Balance 550:

The durable leather upper gently cradles your foot to provide all-day support.

A thick midsole adds comfort for all day walking and standing.

The classic low-top silhouette makes it easy to style so you can enjoy all-day comfort that actually matches your outfit.

Taylor Swift loves them, and we love her.

Best budget walking shoe: Nike Roshe One

The Nike Roshe One first rose to fame in 2012 for its super comfortable fit and affordable price tag. The lightweight, breathable upper is made from a plush fabric with added cushioning in the collar and an airy, almost weightless foam sole.

It looks like a shoe and acts like a shoe -- but it feels like wearing your favorite pair of socks.

For the sneakerheads or Nike loyalists out there, the relaunched Roshe will be a blast of nostalgia and comfort in one. But even those who have never even heard about the Roshe craze of the past will appreciate the plush yet weightless fit of this sneaker.

You can get one of Nike's most in-demand shoes at one of its lowest prices yet right now. Regularly priced at $75, select colorways are up to 33% off so you can get a pair for as low as $50.

Top features of the Nike Roshe One:

Built for all-day comfort, the Nike Roshe One is plush and supportive enough to keep you comfortable for hours of walking or standing.

The soft, stretchy upper is so comfortable, you can wear this shoe without socks.

The versatile shoe is stylish enough to dress up or down so you'll have no problem wearing them all day long.

Best walking shoe for speed walking: Brooks Trace 3

The Brooks Trace 3 features a comfortable cushioned sole with a segmented crash pad that flexes around your foot with each step. This design is a great balance between comfort and flexibility so your foot can move naturally while still being protected from the impact of your footfall. This sneaker works just as well for walking or standing as it does for running.

Get a pair of the Brooks Trace 3 running shoes for $100

Top features of the Brooks Trace 3:

Thick cushioning provides a super comfortable feel that's great for fitness walking or all-day support.

The surprisingly lightweight and flexible design lets your foot move naturally as you walk.

A breathable mesh upper prevents your feet from getting hot and sweaty, even if you wear them all day.

When should I buy new walking shoes?

A general rule of thumb is to replace your shoes every 300 to 500 miles. So if you're walking a couple of miles every day, you'll probably need to buy new walking shoes about once a year.

The more you walk or run in your shoes, the more often you're crushing the foam underfoot. While that's exactly what the foam was put there for, it will eventually lose its springiness over time. Once that happens, it's no longer providing the same support and comfort it did when the sneaker was new.

Is it ok to use running shoes for walking?

It's definitely ok to use running shoes for walking. In fact, some of the most supportive and comfortable shoes are those that were designed specifically for runners. They offer great shock absorption and cushion while still keeping the structure flexible enough to allow your foot to move.

With that said, you shouldn't wear the same shoes you wear for running on your walks. If you love your Nike Pegasus 40s for running, for example, get a separate pair to use for walking instead of using the same ones. That way, you don't wear them out too quickly.

Should you wear the same walking shoes every day?

It's usually better to rotate between two or three different pairs rather than wearing the same walking shoes every day. The biggest reason for this is hygiene. The sweat and dirt that accumulate in a shoe from a day of walking can create the perfect breeding ground for bacteria and fungi. By switching shoes each day, you give yesterday's pair a day or two to air out.