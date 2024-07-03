Amazon

Whether you're a runner, hiker, gym rat or golfer, a quality water bottle that's easy to carry and keeps your water ice cold and refreshing is key to making sure you stay hydrated. But the best water bottles can get pricey, especially if you're looking for premium features like built-in water filtration or all-day insulation.

That's why we're always on the lookout for good deals on our favorite brands. With Prime Day coming up, we've already started seeing prices get slashed on some of our favorite water bottles from Stanley, Hydro Flask and other popular brands. Keep reading for the best water bottle deals you don't have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to shop.

Best water bottle deals to shop ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Whether you need best-in-class insulation that keeps your beverage cold for days or built-in filtration, here are the best water bottle deals available right now.

Get Amazon's best-selling water bottle for 25% off: Hydro Flask Wide Mouth

Amazon

Featuring 18/8 stainless steel, this Hydro Flask water bottle is corrosion-resistant, durable and lightweight. The bestselling water bottle features Tempshield insulation in the body and honeycomb insulation in the cap. That helps keep cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot beverages hot for up to 12 hours.

This high-quality construction has earned it over 25,300 5-star ratings on Amazon. Now, you can get the 32-ounce size of this premium water bottle for as low as $34 at Amazon (reduced from $45)

Stanley Ice Flow (25% off)

Stanley

With its fast-flow lid and lightweight design, the Stanley Ice Flow bottle was built for outdoor adventures or high-intensity workouts at the gym. The lid is leak-proof and angled to easily pour water into your mouth without spilling. That's exactly the kind of low-effort hydration you need after weightlifting has turned your arms into Jell-O.

With the convenient handle, it's easy to carry it from machine to machine around the gym. You can also clip it to your hiking backpack for easy access during your hike.

Insulated, BPA-free and built from durable stainless steel, the Stanley Ice Flow can keep your drink iced for up to four days--all while being 33% lighter than stand stainless steel drinkware.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, the 20-ounce and 30-ounce sizes are on sale for up to 25% off.

Get the 20-ounce Stanley Ice Flow:

Get the 30-ounce Stanley Ice Flow:

Save $10 on the Hidrate Spark Pro

Amazon

Drinking as much water as you're supposed to in a day is easier said than done, even when you have a water bottle at your side. The Hidrate Pro was designed to end that struggle. How? The base of the stainless steel bottle glows when you haven't taken a sip in a while. That way, if you're still building the habit, you'll get a regular visual reminder that it's time to drink water.

In this Pro version, a sensor on the bottom keeps track of how much water you drink and syncs that information to an app that you can install on your phone or smartwatch. So if you're tracking your hydration in a fitness app, this water bottle eliminates the need to manually log your water intake.

Get the smart water bottle at Amazon for $70 (reduced from $80) ahead of Prime Day.

25% off the Stanley Ice Flow Cap and Carry

Amazon

Featuring the same fast-flow lid as the original Stanley Ice Flow water bottle, the cap and carry model is a great lightweight water bottle for the gym or work. The cap and carry lid twists on and off easily to create a leakproof seal while the comfort grip handle makes it easy to hook this to your backpack or carry it on a walk.

Right now, you can get the 24-ounce size while it's on sale at Amazon for $27 (reduced from $35).

Get 30% off the Hydro Flask Flex Straw Cap

Amazon

The Hydro Flask Flex Straw Cap water bottle is another popular pick from the Hydro Flask brand. The double-walled vacuum-insulated water bottle can keep cold drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks hot for up to 12 hours. The flex straw is easy to flip up for sipping and snap back down for a leakproof seal.

The convenient water bottle is on sale at Amazon ahead of Prime Day for $28 (reduced from $40).

Shop more top-rated water bottle deals on Amazon