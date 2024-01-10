Amazon

The best weight benches can seriously add to your at-home workout as much as the right equipment and free weights. A great weight bench helps you get the most out of your adjustable weights by giving you more ways to use them. You can vary your position or even adjust the bench to target different muscle groups or level up the intensity of your weightlifting routine.

To make sure you get the right one for your space, we've rounded up the top five best weight benches on the market in 2024, including our favorite models from leading brands like Bowflex and Flybird.

Best weight bench overall: Bowflex 5.1s Bench

From the makers of our favorite adjustable weights, this durable weight bench boasts a 600-pound capacity and can be adjusted to six angles with the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

When you're done working out, the bench legs fold down for storage so it doesn't take up too much space.

The space-saving weight bench is 40% off at Amazon. Get it for just $349 (reduced from $499).

Top features of the Bowflex 5.1s weight bench:

The bench can be adjusted to six different angles, including a decline angle.

Stow the bench in a closet or in the corner when not in use.

Built with heavy-duty steel, this Bowflex weight bench is made to last.

CBS Sports readers' favorite weight bench: Flybird adjustable weight bench

We just can't say enough good things about Flybird's adjustable weight bench. Flybird has been known for its quality weight benches for over 20 years. Boasting great durability, it's a solid Bowflex alternative if you want versatility and quality at a lower price point.

Made from commercial-thickness steel, this bench features a weight capacity of 800 pounds. The eight back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym. A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner.

Our readers can't get enough of this weight bench -- it's a CBS Sports Essentials bestseller. Get it while it's currently on sale on Amazon for $130 with coupon (reduced from $240).

Top features of the Flybird adjustable weight bench:

This durable bench boasts an 800-pound weight capacity.

Choose from 7 back positions and 3 seat positions for a wide variety of workout options.

The weight bench folds down easily so you can store it out of the way when not in use.

Most versatile weight bench: Barwing adjustable weight bench

Barwing's adjustable weight bench features seven seat positions and 11 backrest positions, giving you tons of options for working your legs, arms and chest. A weight capacity of 800 pounds, this bench is built from commercial-quality steel and boasts a triangular support structure creating a wider, more solid base. And when you're done working out, it folds flat so you can store it in a closet or the corner of the room. Reviewers gave this bench 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Right now, shoppers can get this sturdy adjustable weight bench for just $120 with coupon (reduced from $200).

Top features of the Barwing adjustable weight bench:

With 11 backrest positions and 7 seat positions, you can mix and match for dozens of different workout possibilities.

The weight bench folds down to a compact size for easy storage.

Firm, 2-inch thick cushioning provides the support and comfort you need for a great workout.

Most heavy-duty weight bench: Keppi Bench 1000 Pro

The 4.7-star-rated Keppi Bench 1000 Pro features more than 36 setting combinations with 12 backrest positions and three seat position adjustments for a full variety of workout options. Constructed from commercial-thickness steel, this bench is designed for longevity and promises easy assembly. It supports up to 1,200 pounds so you'll be able to take your bench presses to the next level without worrying about it buckling under the weight.

Get the heavy-duty weight bench while it's on sale at Amazon for just $210 with coupon (reduced from $280).

Top features of the Keppi Bench 1000 Pro:

With a 1,200-pound weight capacity, the Keppi bench is built to handle even the heaviest weightlifting sessions.

Choose from 12 backrest positions and 3 seat positions to keep your workout fresh and challenging.

The foot catch is both adjustable and removable to add even more workout options to the mix.

Best weight bench under $100: Flybird Flat Bench

Convenient for small spaces, this Flybird bench folds flat for easy storage under a bed or in a closet. The unique four-way frame structure requires no assembly so you can use it right out of the box. And the bench has an impressive weight capacity of 600 pounds.

While it's not as versatile as the adjustable weight benches in this list, it's a sturdy, compact bench that's great if you're short on space and don't want to spend a lot of money.

Get the 4.6-star rated weight bench on Amazon for just $70 with coupon (reduced from $90).

Top features of the Flybird Flat Bench:

The single knob and pin design makes it easy to fold and unfold this bench as needed.

When folded, this bench is less than 6 inches high, making it easy to slide under a bed or couch.

The adjustable non-slip foot caps are designed to have varying thickness so you can adjust them to keep the bench stable even on uneven floors.

