Lately, it seems like water bottles have become the must-have accessories of summer. But staying hydrated is not a fad -- fitness diehards know how important it is to bring a bottle (or jug!) of water to the gym. Now just about everyone is catching on, making water bottles from Hydro Flask, Stanley Quencher tumblers and Yeti as an important an accessory as sneakers or Apple AirPods.

Stanley cups may be the most famous on TikTok, but Hydro Flask water bottles started the trend. They're sturdy, rich with options and colors, and they're on sale on Amazon now. Drink in this sale. It's that good.

Shop these great Hydro Flask deals on Amazon now

What do we look for in a reusable water bottle?

You ask all the right questions. Naturally, we've got answers. When it comes to reusable water bottles we want stainless steel or non-BPA plastic. Full disclosure, we're not big fans of plastic water bottles -- even the safe ones -- but plastic is lighter which can make a difference if you're on the go all day.

We like water bottles with tops that are either attached or don't need to be removed to use, though we'll list a few exceptions here. We want a water bottle that holds enough liquid to keep us going, but isn't so big it becomes too heavy to comfortably carry throughout the day.

You might want to consider pairing your reusable water bottle with a new shaker bottle (perfect for post-workout shakes). We found some BPA-free shaker bottles on sale at Amazon now at some truly eye-popping prices.

Get great deals on Hydro Flask from Amazon

If you're scratching your head wondering what's the big deal about water bottles, chances are you've never had a water bottle dump its contents all over your bag, purse, car or lap. Frankly speaking, not all reusable water bottles are created equal.

We've been there and we're more than happy to pony up for a quality reusable water bottle like Hyrdo Flask.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

Amazon

Holding 32 ounces of water, this wide mouth bottle is made from 18/8 stainless steel and BPA-free plastic on the lid. Beverages stay cold up to 24 hours and hot up to 12 hours. The Flex Cap does need to be removed to use (no hands-free hydrating here), but the cap is leakproof when closed. The inside of your bag or backpack will thank you for this one.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap, $34 (reduced from $45)

If you're prone to losing water bottle lids (who isn't?) or you're purchasing a Hyrdo Flask for a child (who will definitely lose their lid), we suggest buying an extra cap. We like the Chug Cap, which makes your jug hands-free with the twist of the lid.

Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Chug Cap Black, $11 (reduced from $15)

Hydro Flask 32 oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid

Amazon

Keep drinks cold up to 24 hour and warm up to 6 hours in Hyrdo Flask's 32-ounce wide mouth tumbler. We like the straw lid, especially for the gym or a commute to work, for easy-access drinking.

Hydro Flask 32 oz. Wide Mouth Water Bottle with Straw Lid, $54 (reduced from $65)

Hyrdo Flask 64 oz. Growler

Amazon

A carbonation-friendly when closed option, the 64-ounce Hydro Flask Growler pours drip free and is leakproof when closed. The powder coat is durable and sweat free. Available in four colors (birch, black, stone, and white), we suggest buying more than one while this stellar price lasts.

Hyrdo Flask 64 oz. Growler, $49 (reduced from $65)

Did you know Hyrdo Flask isn't just a water bottle company? Campers, check out their steel portable silverware set for camping or outdoor dining, on sale now! Each set includes fork, knife, spoon, and travel pouch.

Hydro Flask 4-piece stainless steel Flatware Set, $18 (reduced from $25)

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle with Flex Cap

Amazon

One of Hydro Flask's most popular bottles, this will keep your water cold up to 24 hours and your hot beverages warm up to 44 hours. Available in over a dozen colors and three sizes. We like them all.

Shop Hyrdo Flask wide mouth with flex sip lid deals on Amazon

Related Content on CBS Sports: