If there's anything we take as seriously as fitness, it's finding terrific deals to help you prioritize your own health and well being. Black Friday 2023 deals are live now and we're diving into home gym deals on our favorite fitness gear. From the weight bench deal our readers can't get enough of, to the adjustable weights that will have you looking forward to leg day (really!), saving big on workout equipment and exercise equipment for home has never been easier this Black Friday.

Read on to find our favorite Black Friday deals on ellipticals, treadmills, free weights and more. Or tap the buttons below to see all today's Black Friday fitness deals at Amazon and Walmart.

Black Friday free weight deals



Adding strength training to your home workout can be as easy as getting a set of free weights and doing a short resistance workout a few times a day. Black Friday deals on home fitness equipment include some of our favorite hex-shaped weights and some big brand adjustable weight sets.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable weights (pair): $300

Amazon

With a total of 15 weight settings, this Bowflex SelectTech 552 set replaces 15 sets of single-weight dumbbells. It's no surprise this space-saving pair has earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon and continues to be our readers' favorite set of free weights.

Each dumbbell can be adjusted from as low as 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds. Simply turn a dial on the end to the weight you want and then lift the dumbbell out of its cradle.

A set of two of the 4.8-star rated weights normally costs $429. But this early Black Friday deal has dropped the price to just $300 when you clip the on-site coupon at checkout.

That's $129 off the space-saving adjustable weights that Amazon reviewers call "a game changer." With over 18,700 5-star ratings on Amazon, we clearly aren't the only ones obsessed with these Bowflex adjustable dumbbells.

If you don't need a pair, you can slo save on an individual Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell. A single adjustable weight is now priced at just $175 (reduced from $215).

FitRx SmartBell XL adjustable dumbbells: $150 (save $100)

Walmart

With a weight range of 10 pounds to 90 pounds, this FitRx adjustable weight packs a serious workout in a single dumbbell. The quick-select design lets you choose from 17 different weight plate combinations so this space-saving dumbbell replaces 17 dumbbells in your home gym.

You can get the top-rated adjustable weight during Walmart's Black Friday sale for just $150 (reduced from $250). This deal is a great cheaper alternative to the Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weight above.

CAP Barbell 150-pound Dumbbell Set: $159 (save $91)

Amazon

If you're looking for a complete dumbbell solution for your home gym, but aren't looking for an adjustable weight set look no further than this 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell. It includes a pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack with protective rubber inserts to store them on. A big savings compared to buying a full weight set and storage, this pre-Black Friday fitness deal is not to be missed. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set retails for $250, but you can get it today for $159, a savings of $91.

Amazon Basics vinyl hexagon hand weights are on sale for Black Friday

Amazon

If you're in need of light-weight dumbbells for use during cardio or you're new to your fitness journey, Amazon Basics makes a great set of hand weights and they're on sale for Black Friday. These vinyl-coated Amazon Basics dumbbells start at 2 pounds and go up to 20 pounds.

Amazon reviewers love these colorful dumbbells with an easy grip -- they're rated 4.8 stars. Sold as a set of two.

Early Black Friday deals on home gym equipment

From terrific pre-Black Friday Peloton deals to early Black Friday deals on Bowflex home gyms, we found big deals on some of the best home gym equipment online.

Original Peloton Bike with Immersive 22" HD Screen: $1,095

Amazon

The Peloton Bike offers extensive resistance options, an interactive 22-inch touchscreen, adjustable handlebars and seats and free weight storage behind the seat for easy access during Ally Love's Arms and Intervals classes (always a banger). It offers two easy-access water bottle holders so you stay hydrated even if you're powering through Alex Toussaint's Club Bangers Ride.

The Peloton Original bike is currently $350 off at Amazon for Black Friday. Delivery and setup is included.

Peloton Bike+: $1,995

Amazon

Like Peloton's original bike, the Peloton Bike + offers manual resistance. It also adds auto-resistance, which automatically changes to meet your instructor's cues. The 2.2 speakers are front-facing here with 26 watts of total power, coupled with two rear-facing woofers.

The biggest perk to this leveled-up bike is the touchscreen, which is larger (24 inches) and swivels 360 degrees. That screen becomes important for those utilizing all the weight, yoga, Pilates, stretching and bootcamp classes offered on the Peloton app, which you can access through the bike's touchscreen.

The Peloton Bike + is currently $1,995 for Black Friday, reduced from $2,495.

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike: $430

Amazon

Featuring a Peloton-like immersive experience without the cost, the Echelon EX3 is on sale for Black Friday and features many features Peloton users have come to rely upon. While this bike doesn't feature a built-in touchscreen, it does offer a tablet holder and the option to subscribe to Echelon Premier ($40 per month).

Echelon's Smart Connect Cycle features a small footprint that doesn't take over your space. The 32 levels of quiet resistance give you variety in your workout, allowing you to captures the flats of HIIT training and the steep inclines in an epic hill ride. It even comes with a dumbbell rack on the back to stash your weights when you want to do a combined cardio and strength-training workout.

Regularly priced at $600, this bikes is now $430 on Amazon right now as part of the mega retailer's early Black Friday fitness equipment deals.

Sunny Health Electric treadmill: $343

Amazon

A small and relatively inexpensive treadmill, Sunny Health's electric treadmill packs a punch. An Amazon bestseller, this one is incredibly popular with reviewers, this early Black Friday deal being just one favored featured. Rated 4.4 stars.

Measures 32.5"L x 27"W x 58"H

The solid steel construction gives extra shock absorption, which your knees and joints will appreciate over time.

The LCD monitor and pulse grip can track heart and pulse rate, while keeping track fo your time and distance.

The three incline levels add variety to your workout while putting less strain on your knees and legs.

Unlike pricier treadmill models, there's no touchscreen or tablet holder included.

If you need a few more features, but like Sunny Health's lower price point, take a look at Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Incline treadmill. It's on sale for $496, reduced from $650. Still foldable and easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and added variety to your training. Rated 4.4 stars.

Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical: $1,436

Amazon

Smaller in size than many at-home ellipticals, the Bowflex M8 is a space saver. It can fit into the corner of a guest room or office if a designated gym space isn't an option in your home or garage. This elliptical earns 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviewers who noted the product's easy assembly.

Bowflex Max M8 combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. It comes with a magnetic media rack, there for your tablet or smartphone and an interactive backlit display. The multi-grip handles help steady you in motion.

Get the top-rated elliptical for just $1,436 this Black Friday (reduced from $1,899).

Mobi Fitness Retro: $799

Amazon

This Mobi Fitness elliptical features a heavy duty 22-pound flywheel that delivers 24 levels of resistance for a high intensity workout that's easy on your joints and back. It offers bi-directional pedaling, meaning you can pedal forward or backward to alternate which muscle groups you're targeting. The commercial-grade aluminum track evenly distributes weight to avoid wobbling and instability while in use. It supports riders up to 265 pounds.

Style-conscious gym enthusiasts will note the machine's elevated aesthetic. The front-drive layout creates a more compact piece of equipment and the whisper quiet flywheel doesn't get louder than 30 dB -- that's quieter than your fridge.

With the early Black Friday deal we found, you can get the stylish elliptical for just $799 after coupon (reduced from $1,300).

Youngfit Elliptical Machine: $429

Amazon

Promising a "whisper quiet" magnetic driving system, this Youngfit elliptical ffeatures 22 levels of adjustable resistance. The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout, to calories burned and distance covered. Featuring a large LCD monitor complete with tablet holder, this machine arrives 95% pre-assembled. It folds up when not in use.

Designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, expect an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.4 stars from verified buyers who "love it."

This Youngfit elliptical deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Be sure to clip the $30 coupon before checkout to save even more. After stacking the deal and the coupon, you can get this $799 elliptical for just $429. That's almost half off of its list price.

Black Friday weight bench deals

You've just bought the weights. Now you need a weight bench to go along with them. Fortunately, there are plenty of Black Friday deals on those, too.

Flybird adjustable weight bench: $120



Amazon

Need a weight bench capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. Sturdy and padded, the bench is rated for up to 800 pounds. The adjustable bench can be used for both incline and decline exercises. Then, fold it up and stash it in a closet or corner when you're done.

Regularly priced at $140, this adjustable weight bench is now just $120 at Amazon's Black Friday sale.

Bowflex 5.1 weight bench: $299 (save $200)

Amazon

This durable weight bench boasts a 600-pound weight capacity and can be adjusted to six different angles with the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

When you're done working out, the bench legs fold down for storage so it doesn't take up too much space.

The space-saving weight bench is 30% off on Amazon for Black Friday, so you can get it for just $299 (reduced from $499).

