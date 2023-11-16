Fanatics/Getty Images

Black Friday season is here, which means NFL fans can update their wardrobe with the hottest gear, even if you live in a place with frigid temperatures. Whether you're shopping for a loved one, or looking to add that particular piece of NFL apparel you've been keeping an eye on, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to save big for sports fans.

One of the best Black Friday deals for sports fans is happening right now at Fanatics. The site, loaded with officially licensed NFL gear and collectibles, is currently holding a 25% off or more sale sitewide when you use the code NFLST. This offer expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET. (Some exclusions apply, though there are typically free express shipping promotions to take advantage of with those items.)

Our 2023 NFL Black Friday gift guide

In this Black Friday guide, we've found 10 potential NFL gift ideas that will be sure to make the football lovers in your life happy, all at a discount. It includes NFL T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, polos and other accessories that could all serve as standalone Christmas gifts or stocking stuffers this holiday season.

Fanatics already has plenty of NFL gear that make perfect gifts this holiday season. Here's a look at 10 of the hottest NFL products that can be shipped your way soon, all from an officially-licensed NFL partner. (The prices below are after the sitewide discount has been applied.)

Dallas Cowboys Polo

Fanatics

Stay a step above casual with this Dallas Cowboys Legacy Pique Polo from Antigua. This polo features Desert Dry technology to wick away moisture and reduce your body temperature. With embroidered Dallas Cowboys graphics, keep your team spirit up around the office or out on the golf course.

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Jersey

Fanatics

When Kyler Murray is on the field, opposing teams take notice. So showcase your admiration of one of the top players in the NFL with this exclusive Arizona Cardinals Game jersey from Nike. Complete with mesh panels for extra breathability, this jersey replicates the authentic one that Kyler Murray wears every Sunday, giving you the perfect piece of gear for every Arizona Cardinals game this season.

Pittsburgh Steelers Socks

Fanatics

Add the perfect finishing touch to any game day look with this Pittsburgh Steelers Multi-Stripe Crew Sock set from Rock Em Socks. The two pairs of socks come in contrasting colors for maximum Pittsburgh Steelers spirit. The formed heel, seamless toe and breathable construction guarantee your comfort and style on game day.

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Women's Tri-Blend Hoodie

Fanatics

Show off your unwavering pride and dedication to your new favorite Philadelphia Eagles player by grabbing this Jalen Hurts Name & Number from Majestic Threads. This sweet Philadelphia Eagles gear is sure to become a game day go-to thanks to its classic construction and long-lasting fabric. Plus, the stunning graphics put your Jalen Hurts loyalty on full display, ensuring you cheer your favorite player on in style.

San Francisco 49ers Knit Hat

Fanatics

When the temperature drops, you want to be able to highlight your loyalty to the San Francisco 49ers and stay warm. This '47 Basic cuffed knit hat will help you do both effortlessly! The instantly recognizable San Francisco 49ers graphics embroidered on the cuff will show everyone that your devotion to the team will never falter.

Seattle Seahawks Salute to Service Pullover Hoodie

Fanatics

Honor our service members while supporting the Seattle Seahawks with this Salute To Service Therma Performance Pullover Hoodie. This Nike top features a military-inspired color scheme, complete with the American flag and Salute To Service ribbon appliques. The fleece-lined body combines with Nike Therma fabric to help manage your body's natural heat while the Dri-FIT performance technology is designed to wick away moisture, leaving you warm and comfortable all game long.

Green Bay Packers Quarter-Zip

Fanatics

Sport this Fanatics Branded Tough Minded quarter-zip when you want to flex your Green Bay Packers pride in a comfortable fashion. Its lightweight design provides you with the ideal amount of warmth and breathability. Plus, the Green Bay Packers graphics complete this top for a striking game day or casual layering option.

Chicago Bears Lacer V-Neck Pullover Hoodie



Fanatics

When the temperatures drop, keep your Chicago Bears fandom burning hot with this distinct Lacer V-Neck pullover hoodie. This '47 hoodie features a striking lace-up design and bold graphics. Whether it's Chicago Bears game day or not, you'll be turning heads for all the right reasons when you sport this pullover hoodie.

Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Logo Quarter-Zip



Fanatics

Stay cozy no matter how you choose to enjoy the game with this Philadelphia Eagles Throwback Gambit Quarter-Zip Pullover Top made by Antigua. The subtle embroidered logo makes this very versatile, meaning you could wear it with almost anything. The open cuff and bottom hem of this Throwback Gambit Quarter-Zip Pullover Top create a sleek silhouette, while still insulating heat and keeping you comfortable.

Las Vegas Raiders Performance T-Shirt

Fanatics

Everyone will know your heart is property of the Las Vegas Raiders when you wear this sleek Property Of Legend T-shirt from Nike. It's built with innovative Dri-FIT technology to keep you dry and comfortable. Not to mention that the chest is designed with authentic team graphics to showcase your passion for Las Vegas Raiders football.

How to find NFL gifts for any football fan this holiday season

Another great place to shop for NFL gifts this holiday season is Amazon. The online retailers has a new NFL Fan Shop, loaded with official gear from your favorite (or your gift recipient's favorite) NFL team. Amazon's also a great place to shop Black Friday deals, including these must-see Black Friday deals on TVs for watching sports.

Fanatics is another great option for holiday shopping. With Fanatics, there are literally thousands of NFL gift options at your disposal and you can sort those options by team, brand, collection, type of merchandise and more to drill down on that perfect holiday gift. There are T-shirts, hats, hoodies, jerseys and accessories for every team and available at almost every price range.

So whether you're looking to make a serious statement with a rare item like a Patrick Mahomes autographed Chiefs helmet, Travis Kelce jersey or simply looking for an NFL stocking stuffer, Fanatics has you covered. So be sure to check out all the NFL apparel and gear available now from Fanatics to solve all your holiday shopping needs.

