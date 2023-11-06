Sole

It's hard to beat an elliptical when you're looking for high intensity but low impact on your joints -- or even if you're looking for a reliable hybrid workout that blends cardio with strength training. And it's even harder to beat an elliptical when Amazon has early Black Friday deals as good as the ones we found.

Amazon has slashed prices by as much as 31% on leading brands and reviewer-loved ellipticals from Bowflex, Schwinn, Sole and more as the holiday shopping season kicks into gear. You can enjoy all the muscle toning, cardio training and low-impact benefits of an elliptical while saving hundreds on the price.

To make sure you have a chance to grab the best ellipticals for your home gym, we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on the ones we and our readers are obsessed with.

The best early Black Friday elliptical deals on Amazon right now

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to start your new home workout routine with these elliptical deals from Amazon. These top-rated models are all on sale now.

Save over $480 on the Bowflex Max Trainer M8

Bowflex's Max Trainer M8 earns 4.5 stars out of 5 with reviewers who noted the product's easy assembly. Smaller in size than many at-home ellipticals, this elliptical is a space saver. It can fit into the corner of a guest room or office if a designated gym space isn't an option in your home or garage.

Max combines the full-body, low-impact action of an elliptical with the power of a stepper, promising an intense calorie burn. Max comes with a magnetic media rack, there for your tablet or smartphone and an interactive backlit display. The multi-grip handles help steady you in motion.

Get the top-rated elliptical for just $1,411 (reduced from $1,899).

What we like about the Bowflex M8:

The compact design takes up less space in your home gym.

Over 200 virtual courses give you a variety of pre-designed workout routines to follow.

Smart custom workouts automatically adjust intensity and time as your performance and fitness improves.

Purchase Bowflex's JRNY app and create custom workouts or discover over 50 global routes that deliver real-time adjustments to your speed.

Alternative: Get Bowflex quality for under $1,000 with the Max Trainer M3

You can save even more by buying an earlier generation from the Max Trainer series that's on even deeper discount. The 4.5-star-rated Bowflex M3 has a similar hybrid elliptical and climber design and is on sale for just $999 (reduced from $1,299). The tradeoff is you get just 8 resistance levels rather than 20 and there are fewer pre-designed workout programs to guide your workout.

The stylish and multi-functional Mobi Fitness Retro is over 38% off

Mobi Fitness elliptical features a heavy duty 22-pound flywheel that delivers 24 levels of resistance for a high intensity workout that's easy on your joints and back. The commercial-grade aluminum track evenly distributes weight to avoid wobbling and instability while in use.

Style-conscious gym enthusiasts will note the machine's elevated aesthetic. The front-drive layout creates a more compact piece of equipment and the whisper quiet flywheel doesn't get louder than 30 dB -- that's quieter than your fridge.

With the early Black Friday deal we found, you can get the stylish elliptical for just $800 after coupon (reduced from $1,300).

What we like about the Mobi Fitness Retro:

It offers 24 resistance levels.

You can connect to the free Mobi app to log workouts, or use pre-loaded routines.

Built-in sensors let you check your pulse throughout your workout.

This elliptical supports riders up to 265 pounds.

Bi-directional pedaling means you can pedal forward or backward to alternate which muscle groups you're targeting.

Get the Youngfit elliptical for almost half off

Featuring a large LCD monitor complete with tablet holder, Youngfit's Elliptical arrives 95% pre-assembled. Promising a "whisper quiet" magnetic driving system, this machine features 22 levels of adjustable resistance. The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout, to calories burned and distance covered.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4.4 stars from verified buyers who "love it."

The Youngfit is 31% off ahead of Black Friday but be sure to clip the $70 coupon before checkout to save even more. After stacking the deal and the coupon, you can get this $799 elliptical for just $480. That's almost half off of its list price.

What we like about the YoungFit elliptical:

It arrives already mostly assembled, so you can start working out right away.

Foldable design makes it easier to store between workouts.

Built-in tablet holder lets you watch your favorite shows or read while you exercise.

Get $100 off the heavy duty, feature-loaded Sole E35

Driven by a whisper-quiet system, the Sole E35 is an award-winning elliptical that's also earned a 4.4 out of 5 stars from buyers who "love this product." The elliptical is unique in that its foot pedal design features a 2-degree inward slope to reduce ankle and knee stress. While many at-home ellipticals have an unsteady side-to-side motion, Sole's four back wheels sit on heavy-duty rails to provide more stability and a smoother workout.

E35 includes one of the largest flywheels at 25 pounds, allowing for an even more challenging workout at the higher resistance levels. And if that wasn't enough, you also have the option to adjust incline levels to up the intensity of your workout even more and target different muscle groups.

Get the premium elliptical while it's on sale ahead of Black Friday for $1,000 (reduced from $1,100).

What we like about the Sole E35 Elliptical:

With a weight capacity of 375 pounds, the Sole E35 can support larger riders better than any other elliptical on this list.

You can adjust both the resistance and incline levels for even more intensity options and the ability to target more muscle groups during every workout.

A heart rate chest strap is included for more accurate heart rate tracking.

Sloped and adjustable pedals fit the way you walk for a more comfortable workout.

Prime members save $200: Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber

With an 18-pound flywheel, the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber boasts one of the most intense workouts you'll find in a manual elliptical when you crank up the resistance all the way up to the highest level. And with 16 resistance levels available, it still gives you the option to dial it down to a more moderate intensity when you need it.

The compact machine is just 38 inches long and 21 inches wide, making it shorter and narrower than the Niceday CT11. And with a vertical stride height of 11 inches, the Yosuda Pro acts as a stair climber as well as an elliptical so you'll build up muscle in your legs and core while burning calories from the cardio workout.

Right now, Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal that cuts the price on this 4.3-star rated manual elliptical to just $330 after coupon (reduced from $530). Note that you'll need to be a Prime member to get this deal.

What we like about the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber:

An 18-pound flywheel gives you an intense workout at the maximum resistance level.

16 levels of resistance let you precisely tailor the intensity to your fitness level and workout goals.

The compact, cordless elliptical takes up less space than other machines and can be used anywhere inside or outside of your home.

Get a durable Schwinn elliptical for under $1,000

Made from durable steel, Schwinn 430 features enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, which makes tracking and monitoring progress on app-based tracking tools that much easier.

Schwinn's 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp creates a more challenging workout by enabling incline control, and the 20 levels of resistance offer a wide range of intensity and variety to your workout. The backlit LCD offers 22 workout programs.

A highlight of this machine is the 20" stride featuring Precision Path foot motion technology. It simulates a natural running motion, making for a more fluid workout that gets your hamstrings and glutes in on the fun.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that many reviewers commented on the ease of assembly.

Right now, you can get the Schwinn 430 on Amazon for just $900 (reduced from $1,000).

What we like about the Schwinn 430:

The 20 resistance levels provide a wide range of workout intensities.

Adjustable incline gives you even more workout intensity options and lets you work different muscle groups.

Automatically tracks your workout with your favorite fitness app via Bluetooth.

Shop more top-rated elliptical deals at Amazon

