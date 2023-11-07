Therabody

No fitness regimen is complete without a great recovery routine. Massage guns have quickly become one of the most popular ways to optimize post-workout recoveries for everyone from everyday fitness enthusiasts to pro athletes. While the best massage guns usually come with a high price tag, Amazon has tons of great massager deals ahead of Black Friday.

Whether you're looking for a premium deep tissue massager or a travel-friendly massage gun, these early Black Friday massager deals that we found at Amazon are the best way to get the newest tech at the best price.

Best early Black Friday massager deals at Amazon

To give you a head start on your hunt for savings, we've rounded up our favorite Black Friday massager deals that you can already shop at Amazon.

Get more than $80 off the fourth-generation Theragun Pro

Amazon

One of our favorite Black Friday massager deals, the Theragun Pro is one of the most powerful massage guns on the market by just about every measure. It also delivers a maximum pressure of 60 pounds of to work out even the toughest knots.

That's paired with an amplitude of 16 millimeters to reach the deepest layers of muscle tissue that other massage guns miss. Plus, it connects to the Therabody app via Bluetooth so you can control the massage gun from your phone and save your own custom massage routines.

The 4.5-star-rated percussive massage gun was originally priced at $499, but you have a chance to grab it now for just $417 ahead of Black Friday.

Why we like the Theragun Pro (4th Generation):

The rotating arm makes it easier to access to hard-to-reach muscles.

Choose from 5 built-in speeds, or set your own custom speed and force settings.

The 16 mm amplitude and 60 pounds maximum pressure make this one of the most powerful percussive massage guns for deep tissue massages.

The massage gun comes with six attachments, including a closed-cell foam attachment for gentle massaging near bones and sore areas.

The package includes two rechargeable batteries for uninterrupted use.

Get the Fusion Black Pro for $100 (50% off)

Amazon

Fusion Black Pro is Amazon's best-selling massage gun, and for good reason. The popular pick boasts an amplitude of 15 millimeters -- a measure of how deep down into the muscle tissue it can penetrate. That puts it just behind the top-of-the-line Theragun Pro when it comes to deep tissue massages. It also boasts ultra-quiet performance, clocking in at under 45 decibels even on its highest setting. That's helped it earn a 4.5-star rating on Amazon with over 11,700 reviews.

Originally priced at $200, Amazon's early Black Friday deal has dropped it to just $100.

Why we like the Fusion Black Pro:

Choose between 20 levels of intensity, more than the Theragun Pro.

This powerful massage gun offers up to 3,200 RPM (revolutions per minute),15 mm amplitude and 50 pounds of maximum pressure.

The battery lasts for up to 7 hours.

The massage gun comes with six attachments for targeting different muscle groups, including a quad fork head for increasing circulation around injuries and sensitive areas.

At 45 dB (decibels), this massage gun is quieter than the Theragun Pro.

Save $110 on the Hypervolt Plus

Amazon

The Hypervolt Plus is designed to be one of the quietest massage guns on the market. But what really sets it apart is the personalized controls you get when you connect it to the Hyperice app. From the app, you can adjust the speed and pressure based on your own preferences and then choose from a menu of guided routines for warm-up, recovery and maintenance.

If you connect it to your other fitness apps like Strava or Garmin, you can get personalized routine recommendations based on your daily activity and other health and fitness data.

The Hypervolt Plus has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon and is currently on sale for $219 (reduced from $329) ahead of Black Friday.

Why we like the Hypervolt Plus:

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 5 attachments.

It offers more personalized recommendations than other connected massage guns.

The massage gun has a quiet but powerful 60-watt brushless motor.

Less than half price: Toloco Massage Gun

Amazon

The Toloco massage gun is one of the most powerful budget massage guns. Right now, you can get the Amazon bestseller for just $40 ahead of Black Friday. That's an unbeatable bargain for a gun packing a 12mm amplitude and up to 3,200 RPMs.

You'll get 10 different massage heads, seven adjustable speeds and a battery that lasts up to six hours on a single charge. The affordable-yet-powerful massage gun has earned over 33,300 5-star ratings on Amazon.

Why we like the Toloco Massage Gun:

The Toloco massage gun comes with 10 different massage heads for a wide variety of targeted massages.

With a working decibel of just 40 to 50 dB, this massage gun's powerful motor is surprisingly quiet.

The built-in LED touchscreen makes it super easy to adjust the speed and amplitude.

Get a travel-friendly Theragun at a wallet-friendly price: Theragun Mini 2.0

Amazon

The Theragun Mini 2.0 packs some serious punch for such a small massage gun. With a 12 mm amplitude, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. But the best thing about it is probably the fact that you can use it with any of your other fourth- or fifth-generation Theragun attachments. So you can keep your Theragun Pro at home and just pack this mini along with your most-used attachments for your next trip.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.8 stars from over 5,700 Amazon ratings. Right now, you have a chance to get it for just $175 (reduced from $199).

Why we like the Theragun Mini 2.0:

The Theragun Mini 2.0 is small enough to fit in a purse, and at 1.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down.

It's TSA-approved for travel.

Small but mighty, this massage gun boasts a 12 mm amplitude and 20 pounds maximum pressure for deep tissue massages.

Save $70 on the Bob and Brad Q2 Mini

Amazon

The Q2 Mini packs a lot of punch for such a small massage gun. With a maximum pressure of 32 pounds, you can get deep tissue massages even when you're on the go. It features a 7mm amplitude and up to 3,000 RPM, all in a form factor that's small enough to fit in a purse or gym bag.

The portable massage gun has earned 4.7 stars from over 9,200 Amazon ratings. Right now, shoppers have a chance to get it for just $70 (reduced from $130). And if you stack the $10 coupon available at checkout, you can bring the price down to $60.

Why we like the Bob and Brad Q2 Mini:

This Q2 mini is small enough to fit in a purse, and at 1.5 pounds, it won't weigh you down.

The portable massage gun offers a surprisingly powerful 32 pounds of maximum pressure, 7 mm amplitude and up to 3,000 RPM.

The battery lasts for up to 150 minutes on a single charge.

Shop more Black Friday massager deals on Amazon

Top eye massager deal: Renpho Eyeris 3

Renpho

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work. It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences.

There's a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat. Best of all, the memory function can save your settings so you don't have to adjust those settings each time you put it on. Just set it once and enjoy the same massage routine each time you put it on.

The new smart eye massager has speakers to play built-in nature sounds and soothing music, or you can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth to play your favorite wind-down playlist. Right now, you can get the 4.4-star rated eye massager while it's on sale at Amazon for just $70 after coupon (reduced from $130).

Top features of the Renpho Eyeris 3 massager:

You can customize compression location and intensity, temperature, vibration level and more to get the ultimate tension-relieving massage.

Use voice commands to turn it on or off and change settings, making it easy to use even while being worn.

