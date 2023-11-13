Amazon

We've been thinking about buying gym-quality fitness equipment and sports gear, but have been holding off, knowing Black Friday will bring unbelievable deals on some of the biggest brands. We're glad we waited -- the treadmill deals are finally rolling in.

First on our list: a NordicTrack commercial 1250 treadmill that's 10% off on Amazon. We're trying to stay calm, but seriously, these Black Friday treadmill deals are so good.

NordicTrack treadmills on sale ahead of Black Friday

It's hard to find NordicTrack deals any time of the year. With some of the best treadmills on the market, the brand rarely offers discounts. But with the biggest shopping day of the year just around the corner, we finally found a NordicTrack treadmill on sale ahead of Black Friday.

NordicTrack Commercial 1250: $1,799 (10% off)

Amazon

The NordicTrack commercial 1250 treadmill features a 22-inch-wide running belt, a max speed of 12 mph and an adjustable incline that can go down to -3% decline or up to 15% incline. But what really makes a NordicTrack treadmill so impressive is the smart technology and immersive workout features.

With the 30-day free trial of iFit included in this treadmill deal, you'll be able to access on-demand workout videos and immersive videos that transport you to breathtaking landscapes and dream vacation destinations while you run. Even better, the treadmill can automatically adjust the incline to match the changing incline of the virtual trails you're running.

Right now, Amazon is offering the immersive treadmill for just $1,799 (reduced from $1,999).

Do treadmills go on sale for Black Friday?



From under desk treadmills to gym-quality NordicTrack treadmills, there are tons of Black Friday treadmill deals available if you're willing to do some hunting. This holiday shopping season, some of the best treadmills are selling at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year. Our favorite Black Friday deals for treadmills are from Amazon. The online retailer has incredible discounts on Bowflex, Sole and other top-of-the-line brands.

Whether you're looking for a fully immersive experience or a budget-friendly option that you can just put your own tablet on to watch videos or stream shows, these Black Friday treadmill deals have you covered.

Get 29% off the Bowflex T10

Amazon

The Bowflex T10 brings gym-quality equipment into your home. With a max speed of 12 mph and up to 15% incline, you could train for an ultra on this beast of a machine. Make that training even more immersive by following one of over 200 virtual courses on the built-in 10-inch HD monitor. Trek through mountain trails or jog through the streets of Rome without ever leaving your home gym.

This Bowflex treadmill is 29% on Amazon for Black Friday. So you can get it for just $1,999 (reduced from $2,799)

What we like about the Bowflex T10:

Connect your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu to watch shows while you run.

Get the Jrny membership to access virtual courses, trainer-led workouts and personalized adaptive workout plans.

Adjust from -5% decline to 15% incline to customize the intensity of the workout.

Fold it in between workouts so it takes up less space.

Save $700 on the Sole ST90

Amazon

The Sole ST90 boasts a slat belt rather than the conventional continuous belt. This makes it one of our favorite treadmills for marathon training because it's more suitable for heavy use while giving you better traction and improved impact reduction.

You also have a surprising amount of versatility in how you use the Sole ST90. With a max speed of 12.5 mph and 15 levels of incline, you can use this machine for both tempo runs and hill training.

And if you're looking for conditioning or core strength, switch to free mode which disengages the motor and turns this into a manual treadmill, allowing you to propel the belt yourself and use eight of the 15 incline levels. Crank up the incline in free mode for the ultimate strength-building run or drop it to flat and build up as much speed as you can for optimal cardio conditioning.

Right now, you have a chance to get the Sole treadmill at one of its lowest prices all year. Normally listed at $3,700, the Sole ST90 is on sale on Amazon for just $3,000.

What we like about the Sole ST90:

The slat belt offers better traction and a lower impact workout for your joints.

12.5 mph max speed makes this a bit faster than most standard home gym treadmills.

15 levels of incline prepare you for scaling steep ascents during your marathon.

The powerful AC motor can handle even the most intense training schedules.

"Free Mode" lets you use this as a manual treadmill.

Get $105 off the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill

Amazon

Take a look at the Sunny Health & Fitness folding incline treadmill. Easy to store, this model has 15 incline levels, giving more resistance to your run (or walk) and adding variety to your training.

Regularly listed at $649, the 4.4-star rated treadmill is on sale at Amazon for just $544 ahead of Black Friday.

What we like about the Sunny Health & Fitness folding treadmill:

The foldable design is great for small spaces.

Includes a tablet shelf so you can watch your favorite shows or workout videos while you train.

The treadmill connects to the SunnyFit app to automatically log runs and access predesigned workouts and virtual courses.

Shop more Black Friday treadmill deals

Related content on CBS Sports