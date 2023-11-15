Amazon

A quality weight bench can seriously add to your at-home workout as much as the right equipment and free weights. But let's face it, setting up a home gym can get expensive fast. If you've been waiting for Black Friday to save on all the equipment you've been eyeing, we get it. As fellow deal hunters, we've been doing the same thing, and our moment has finally come. The incredible Black Friday deals are already rolling in, including tons of great Black Friday discounts on weight benches.

We've already found some amazing Black Friday deals on Bowflex, Nike, Garmin and other leading brands along with deep discounts on treadmills, ellipticals and other home gym essentials. This is your chance to get everything you need for your workout at some of the lowest prices we've seen all year!

The best Black Friday weight bench deals

Get the most out of your adjustable weights by pairing them with one of our favorite Black Friday weight bench deals that you can shop now.

Bowflex's adjustable weight bench is 30% off

This durable weight bench pairs perfectly with our readers' favorite Bowflex adjustable weights. It boasts a 600-pound weight capacity and can be adjusted to six angles with just the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

When you're done working out, the bench legs fold down for storage so it doesn't take up too much space.

The space-saving weight bench is 30% off on Amazon so you can get it for just $349 (reduced from $499).

Save on CBS Sports readers' favorite weight bench: Flybird Adjustable Weight Bench

One of our favorite Black Friday weight bench deals, we just can't say enough good things about Flybird's adjustable weight bench. Flybird has been known for its quality weight benches for over 20 years. Boasting great durability, it's a solid Bowflex alternative if you want versatility and quality at a lower price point.

Made from commercial thickness steel, this bench features a weight capacity of 800 pounds. The eight back positions and three seat positions ensure a full body workout every time you step into your gym. A great bench for those who don't have a designated gym space, this folds easily and can be stored in a closet or a corner.

The best-selling weight bench is currently on sale on Amazon for $130 with coupon (reduced from $196).

Get the Finer Form foldable weight bench for 22% off

Convenient for small spaces, this flat bench folds flat for easy storage under a bed or in a closet. The unique four-way frame structure requires no assembly so you can use it right out of the box. And the bench has an impressive weight capacity of 1,000 pounds. While it's not as versatile as the adjustable weight benches in this list, it's a sturdy, compact bench that's great if you're short on space.

Get the 4.7-star rated weight bench on Amazon for just $140 (reduced from $180).

Save $70 on the Keppi Bench 1000 Pro

The Keppi Bench 1000 Pro features over 36 setting combinations with 12 back pad positions and three seat position adjustments for a full variety of workout options. Constructed from commercial thickness steel, this bench is designed for longevity and promises easy assembly. It supports up to 1,200 pounds so you'll be able to take your bench presses to the next level without worrying about this bench buckling under the weight.

Get the heavy-duty weight bench while it's on sale at Amazon for just $210 with coupon (reduced from $280).

Get $90 off the Barwing Adjustable Weight Bench

Barwing's adjustable weight bench features seven seat positions and 11 backrest positions, giving you tons of options for working your legs, arms and chest. A weight capacity of 800 pounds, this bench is built from commercial-quality steel and boasts a triangular support structure creating a wider, more solid base. And when you're done working out, it folds flat so you can store it in a closet or the corner of the room. Reviewers gave this bench 4.6 stars on Amazon.

Ahead of Black Friday, shoppers can get this sturdy adjustable weight bench for just $110 with coupon (reduced from $200).

Shop more Black Friday weight bench deals on Amazon

