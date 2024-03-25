Amazon

Spring is a time of renewal. For us, that means a time to renew your old headphones so you can enjoy high-fidelity audio that lets you hear your favorite workout songs the way they were meant to sound. With these Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on best-in-class headphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds, you'll finally be able to tune out distractions and let your music fuel your workout.

These premium earbuds feature surround sound-like audio and advanced noise cancellation tech. They're available in black, white and now a limited-edition moonstone blue color -- the perfect pop of color for spring.

Right now, you can get the limited-edition Bose earbuds for $50 off. If you want to grab this deal, time is running out -- the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends at midnight tonight.

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds during the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come with spatial audio support, customizable noise cancellation, and nine combinations of ear tips to get the perfect fit. In addition to adaptive noise cancellation, you can program up to seven of your own custom listening modes to better fit your needs.

Add in the IPX4 water resistance rating and these new earbuds make for some of the best sweat-proof gym headphones money can buy. With Bluetooth 5.3, you can pair these easily with any smartwatch or phone and maintain a strong, continuous connection up to 30 feet away from your device.

Now you can get all those premium features at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Bose's most immersive earbuds are on sale for $249 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale (reduced from $299). And yes, that includes the new limited-edition moonstone blue color.

Get $50 off the over-ear version of Bose QuietComfort Ultra, too

Amazon

Featuring the same immersive spatial audio technology and custom noise cancellation features, the over-ear version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra is everything the earbuds are and more. The larger headphones boast a longer battery life -- up to 24 hours on a single charge -- and the ability to customize your audio and noise cancellation settings.

If you're looking for the most high-fidelity audio and the ability to tune your headphones to the music you listen to, these are it.

They aren't available in the same sleek, new Moonstone Blue color, but all three available colors are $50 off. Get the 4.2-star rated headphones for $379 on Amazon (reduced from $429).

Shop more Bose deals at the Amazon Big Spring Sale