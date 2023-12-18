Amazon

Christmas has come early this year at Amazon. All the latest and greatest Bose headphones are on deep discount ahead of the holidays. Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market, including some of our favorite gym headphones -- so this chance to save $100 or more on a pair of premium headphones is too good to miss.

The best Bose headphone deals to shop before Christmas

Here are all the best Bose headphone deals we found so you can save on premium audio quality and next level noise cancellation.

The new Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are 17% off

Launched this year, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds come with spatial audio support, customizable noise cancellation, and nine combinations of ear tips to get the perfect fit. In addition to adaptive noise cancellation, you can program up to seven of your own custom listening modes to better fit your needs.

Add in the IPX4 water resistance rating and these new earbuds make for some of the best sweat-proof gym headphones money can buy. With Bluetooth 5.3, you can pair these easily with any smartwatch or phone and maintain a strong, continuous connection up to 30 feet away from your device.

Get Bose's most immersive earbuds while they're on sale for just $249 (reduced from $299).

Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra over-ear headphones

Featuring the same immersive spatial audio technology and custom noise cancellation features, the over-ear version of the Bose QuietComfort Ultra are everything the earbuds are and more. The larger headphones boast a longer battery life -- up to 24 hours on a single charge -- and the ability to customize your audio and noise cancellation settings.

If you're looking for the most high-fidelity audio and the ability to tune your headphones to the music you listen to, these are it.

Right now, you can get the 4.2-star rated headphones for $379 on Amazon (reduced from $429).

Get Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for under $200

Bose's previous generation wireless noise cancelling earbuds offer personalized sound and fit. Noise cancellation is not one-size-fits-all, its immersive sound and noise cancellation adapts to the environment around you. And a comfortable fit all day is ensured with three pairs of ear tips and custom stability bands from which to choose, giving each wearer the best fit.

Listen for up to six hours on a single charge. The Quiet Comfort Earbuds II portable charging case holds up to three additional charges. Voice prompts alert you when your battery is getting low and a 20-minute quick-charge delivers up to two hours of sound.

Right now, you can get a pair on Amazon for just $199 (reduced from $279).

Bose QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones (30% off)

Regularly priced at $329, Bose's high-fidelity over-ear headphones offer the perfect balance of comfort and sound. Featuring up to 22 hours of battery life from a single charge, Bose Quiet Comfort 45 can be used in Quiet Mode for full noise cancellation or in Aware Mode to bring the outside world to the background for safety.

Right now, you can enjoy all that for $100 less while they're on sale for just $229 at Amazon.

Bose's best noise cancelling headphones are 26% off: Bose Headphones 700

If you want even bigger sound than Bose Quiet Comfort 45 offers, look no further. Bose 700 headphones features 11 levels of active noise cancellation (ANC) and feature clear crisp sound for listening to everything from gym playlists to podcasts. These over-ear headphones deliver fully balanced sound with deep bass at every volume level.

Voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are easily accessed without reaching for your phone and the lightweight design guarantees the perfect fit. Get up to 20 hours of battery life from a single charge.

A terrific choice for users who want big, rich sound, or those who find the fit of Apple AirPods uncomfortable, Bose's over-ear headphones provide the ultimate sound for anyone on-the-go. That's you.

Get a pair for just $279 (reduced from $379).

