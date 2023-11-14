Amazon

The space-saving design of Bowflex's SelectTech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells eliminates the clutter of an entire free weight set in your home gym. But a pair of these handy, versatile weights can run you $429 or more, pricing them far out of some shopper's budgets.

With the Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year, you have a chance to save on these adjustable dumbbells and more top-rated Bowflex equipment. Here are the best Bowflex Black Friday deals we've found so far.

Bowflex has exclusive Black Friday deals on adjustable dumbbells

This year, Bowflex is offering some incredible Black Friday deals that shoppers can only access on the brand's website. While the popular Bowflex adjustable dumbbells are still full price at other retailers, the Bowflex site is giving out discounts and special offers you don't want to miss.

Save $200 on a pair of Bowflex dumbbells: Bowflex SelectTech 1090

Bowflex

Each Bowflex SelectTech 1090 adjustable dumbbell can be adjusted from 10 pounds up to 90 pounds. That's an even more intense workout than the top-rated Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbells that max out at 52.5 pounds! The space-saving adjustable weights replace 17 sets of weights in your home gym.

Regularly priced at $399 per dumbbell, Bowflex is offering a pair for just $599. This Bowflex Black Friday deal is available exclusively through the brand's website.

Save $59 when you bundle Bowflex dumbbells with a stand: Bowflex SelectTech 552

Bowflex

With a total of 15 weight settings, this Bowflex SelectTech 552 set replaces 15 sets of single-weight dumbbells. It's no surprise this space-saving pair has earned thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon and continues to be our readers' favorite set of free weights.

Each dumbbell can be adjusted from as low as 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds. Simply turn a dial on the end to the weight you want and then lift the dumbbell out of its cradle.

A pair will cost you $429 on Amazon. But Bowflex has a special offer available on its website that lets you bundle the set with its dumbbell stand for just $549.

Buying them separately, you'd pay $608 so this deal saves you $59 -- and gets you a handy dumbbell stand with a built-in media rack.

Find even more great Bowflex Black Friday deals at Amazon

We also found tons of incredible Black Friday deals on Bowflex weights, home gyms, treadmills and more at Amazon.

Get 30% off a Bowflex weight bench

Amazon

This durable weight bench boasts a 600-pound weight capacity and can be adjusted to six different angles with the twist of a knob. So whether you're sitting up to do curls, laying back to do bench presses or laying on a decline for an even more intense bench press, you can do it all with this Bowflex weight bench.

When you're done working out, the bench legs fold down for storage so it doesn't take up too much space.

The space-saving weight bench is 30% off on Amazon so you can get it for just $349 (reduced from $499).

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell (25% off)

Amazon

If you've already got the Bowflex adjustable weights, the next upgrade to your collection should be this Bowflex SelectTech 840 kettlebell. With a range of 8 pounds up to 40 pounds, this single kettlebell replaces a set of six kettlebells. That means you can get variety in your workout without cluttering your space.

Right now, the adjustable kettlebell is on sale at Amazon for just $149 (reduced from $199).

Save $150 on the Bowflex SelectTech curl bar

Amazon

Another great item in Bowflex's line of space-saving adjustable workout equipment is this Bowflex SelectTech curl bar. The convenient design features 7 weight settings and 2 bars: a barbell and a curl bar. That means you're actually getting the equivalent of 14 different pieces of equipment in one adjustable barbell system.

Weight options range from 20 pounds up to 80 pounds. But if you want more of a challenge, an upgrade set of four additional weights lets you add up to 40 more pounds to the bar. The set of extra weights is also on sale for Black Friday so you can get them for $160 (reduced from $199).

The main Bowflex SelectTech curl bar is 20% off right now so you can get the convenient system for just $599 (reduced from $749).

Get the BowFlex SelectTech stand for 22% off

Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it.

This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. Plus, the included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app.

Normally priced at $229, it's currently available on Amazon during Black Friday for $179, a discount of $50.

Bowflex T10 treadmill (29% off)

Amazon

The Bowflex T10 brings gym-quality equipment into your home. With a max speed of 12 mph and up to 15% incline, it's one of our favorite treadmills for marathon training. Make that training even more immersive by following one of over 200 virtual courses on the built-in 10-inch HD monitor. Trek through mountain trails or jog through the streets of Rome without ever leaving your home gym.

This Bowflex treadmill is 29% on Amazon for Black Friday. So you can get it for just $1,999 (reduced from $2,799)

A complete home gym for under $1,0000: BowFlex Xceed Home Gym

Amazon

The Bowflex Xceed offers 65 unique exercises. It features an integrated tower bar with angled lateral pull-down to work the back and shoulders and the ability to adjust the weight from as low as 5 pounds up to 210 pounds. The Bowflex XCeed home gym also includes a leg extension/curl attachment and squat bar—so you've got no excuse to skip leg day.

Regularly priced at $1,000, this top-selling Bowflex home gym is on sale Amazon for just $800 ahead of Black Friday.

