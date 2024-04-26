The 2024 NFL Draft began on Thursday when the Chicago Bears selected USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Williams was one of two former Heisman Trophy winners available at the NFL Draft in Detroit on Thursday but he was long believed to be the No. 1 overall selection in most draft circles. With impressive improv skills and the ability to make strong throws from virtually any platform, Williams was a no-brainer with the QB-needy Bears picking first and now the Caleb Williams Bears jersey is flying off the shelf at Fanatics.

In one season at Oklahoma, Williams threw for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions and after following head coach Lincoln Riley to USC he turned into a superstar. Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 10 more touchdowns. Then as a junior, he threw for another 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns while adding 11 more scores as a runner.

Williams now joins a surprisingly well-formed core in Chicago. The Bears already have D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen at wide receiver, making Williams the first No. 1 pick in history to throw to two 1,200-yard receivers from last season. He'll also have Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift at his disposal. So how far can Williams take the Bears in season one? Be sure to get your Chicago Bears Caleb Williams Chicago Bears jerseys at Fanatics now.

Caleb Williams Chicago Bears Nike Game Jersey - Navy

Fanatics

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is considered one of the best QB prospects in the last decade and the Bears are hoping that they've finally landed their quarterback of the future with Caleb Williams.

The jersey is available for pre-order at Fanatics for $129.99

Why we like the new Caleb Williams navy Chicago Bears jersey:

The lightweight jersey has heat-sealed name, numbers and team details.

Designed for everyday movement, this official jersey has a loose fit and features mesh side panels for added ventilation as you celebrate every big play by Caleb Williams this season.





