Fans of Allbirds are so passionate about the San Francisco-based, sustainable shoe brand that they've been clamoring for more offerings. Golfers' wishes came true today when Allbirds launched its Dasher Golf Shoe, just in time to hit the links on Mother's Day, Memorial Day or this summer.

Using the same silhouette as the brand's popular sneaker, the Allbirds Dasher 2, which boasts comfort and sustainability, the Golf Dasher adds elements like traction and water repellence to create a high-performance golf shoe.

Available for men and women and priced at $145, the Allbirds Golf Dasher is the perfect shoe to give you (golf) game this summer.

Allbirds Golf Dasher For Men ($145)

Allbirds Golf Dasher For Women ($145)

While other brands have slowly trickled into the sustainable golf shoe business, few have been as highly anticipated as the Allbirds Golf Dasher. Launched in 2014, the sustainable shoe brand has stuck to its mission to reduce the world's carbon footprint by creating shoes that are as good for the planet as they are for your style.

Allbirds has seen success with its Men's Tree Runner and Women's Tree Dasher 2, even creating an avid fan base who call themselves "Allbirdies." As to why co-founders Tim Brown and Joey Zwillinger wanted to get into golf, it's all about giving the people what they want.

"A golf shoe has been a top consumer request for a long time. Consumers told us time and time again that the selection of comfortable, sustainable gold shoes just wasn't up to par...and when we saw our consumers adding spikes to their Allbirds sneakers, we knew it was time to get Golf Dashers on the green," said Brown.

Brown calls golf a game for "connection, access and upward mobility," making it the perfect sport for Allbirds' mission-driven products.

Allbirds Golf Dasher For Men ($145)

Allbirds Golf Dasher For Women ($145)

Shop Allbirds Golf Dasher For Men And Women

Allbirds

Designed with comfort in mind, the Golf Dasher 2 is made with natural materials.

ZQ-certified Merino wool lines the shoe for a soft, breathable, temperature-regulating and moisture-wicking material that can carry players through their day on the course.

The midsole unit uses SweetFoam® -- Allbirds's proprietary foam made with the world's first carbon-negative, sugarcane-derived green EVA -- for a lightweight feel that delivers all-day comfort.

Robust natural rubber traction adds height and multidirectional lugs to improve lateral and rotational grip throughout a swing and stability across wet or uneven terrain.

The water-resistant, recycled polyester ripstop on the upper and bio-based TPU mudguard

around the shoe's bottom unit helps protect players from the elements.

A microsuede saddle tied into the laces enhances midfoot and heel lockdown.

Men's Golf Dashers, Natural Black and Natural White ($145)

Women's Golf Dasher, Natural Black and Natural White ($145)

Shop More Men's Top-Sellers From Allbirds

Most popular: Men's Tree Runners ($105)

Made for hiking: Men's Trail Runners SWT ($140)

Trail Runners: Men's Trail Runners SWT ($140)

Shop Women's Top-Sellers At Allbirds

Most popular: Women's Tree Runners ($105)

Great for HIIT training or the gym: Women's SuperLight Trainers

Trail running and hiking: Women's Trail Runners SWT ($140)

Related Content On CBS Sports: