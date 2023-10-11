Getty Images

Today is the last day of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, and we've been keeping track of the deals that CBS Sports Essential readers are loving the most. Our readers have some great taste, and an even better eye for bargains. We've rounded up all the products our readers are buying right now, including the newest Airpods Pro 2 (which are at the lowest price we've seen yet) and the popular Bowflex SelectTech adjustable weights, (which also dropped to its lowest price ever).

Now through 11:59 p.m. tonight, Prime members can save big on the brands CBS Sports readers love most.

Our readers' favorite October Prime Day deals on Amazon

These are the most popular deals from the sale, according to CBS Sports Essentials readers. You've got until midnight tonight -- or until these popular picks sell out -- to get your hands on them.

Save $100 on our favorite smartwatch: Apple Watch Series 8

Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 8 features advanced health sensors and apps, including Crash Detection and sleep stage tracking. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages, especially people who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones.

AirPods Pro 2 are their lowest price, ever

Amazon

Apple's noise-canceling technology is a level up here, offering twice as much noise cancelation as Apple's previous offerings. Apple AirPods Pro 2 also boast a major leap in battery life with a Mag Safe charging case and it offers personalized sound and fit.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 also allow you to personalize controls to play, pause or skip songs. The four silicone ear tips allow users to customize fit.

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set is also at its lowest price ever

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with the Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell set, an Amazon Prime Day bestseller. These adjustable weights are sold as a pair, and can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," one Amazon reviewer says about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

For Prime members only, the popular adjustable weights have dropped to $332 during the Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Save 34% on the ergonomic Bowflex SelectTech stand for those new adjustable dumbells

Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're going to want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app.

Normally priced at $229, it's currently available on Amazon during Amazon Big Deal Days for $152, a discount of $77.

Get 28% off an elliptical with adjustable incline: Schwinn 470

Amazon

Made from durable steel, Schwinn 470 features enhanced Bluetooth connectivity, which makes tracking and monitoring progress on app-based tracking tools that much easier.

Schwinn's 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp creates a more challenging workout by enabling incline control, and the 25 levels of resistance offer a wide range of intensity and variety to your workout. The backlit LCD offers 29 workout programs.

A highlight of this machine is the 20" stride featuring Precision Path foot motion technology. It simulates a natural running motion, making for a more fluid workout that gets your hamstrings and glutes in on the fun.

We'd be remiss if we didn't mention that many reviewers commented on the ease of assembly.

Right now, Amazon Prime members can get the Schwinn 470 on Amazon for just $935 (reduced from $1,299).

Save $40 on a complete set of free weights: CAP dumbbell set

Amazon

Want a complete dumbbell solution for your home gym? We like this 150-pound rubber hex dumbbell set from CAP Barbell. It includes pairs of 5, 10, 15, 20- and 25-pound dumbbells, plus a sturdy steel rack to store them on. When you consider the cost of buying individual dumbbells plus storage, this set can save you a lot of money. Rated 4.6 stars.

This CAP dumbbell set retails for $270, but you can get it today for $230.

Get Amazon's best-selling Flybird weight bench for 38% off

Amazon

Need a bench capable of supporting your new weights? Our readers can't get enough of this deal on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

This adjustable weight bench was a CBS Sports Essentials top seller during October Amazon Prime Day 2023. "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles," an Amazon reviewer says. "It is fairly lightweight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Regularly priced at $240, this adjustable weight bench is now just $150 for Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Get this golfer accessory at almost half the price: Callaway Golf 300 Pro Rangefinder

Amazon

The Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder is a consistent favorite of CBS Sports readers and Amazon shoppers alike. It can measure incline and decline in either yards or meters to calculate slope-adjusted distance. Then, it uses pulse confirmation to let you know when you're at the right distance.

This flies-off-the-digital-shelves Amazon bestseller is a 4.7-star rated range finder from one of golf's top brands. And right now, Prime members can get it for just $170, reduced from $300 during Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

The best deals at Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports tech

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on home gym gear

Best Prime Big Deal Days deals on sports equipment

More Prime Big Deal Days coverage at CBS News

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's early Black Friday sale in October. Some are calling the two-day event October Prime Day or Prime Day Part 2 because of the size and scope of the sale. In 2022, this October sale was called the Prime Early Access Sale.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 10 and Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. The sale starts at midnight Pacific time.

Do you need to be a Prime Member to shop Prime Big Deal Days deals?

While some of the best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers are Prime-exclusive or invite-only, there will also be tons of deals that are open to all shoppers. So even if you don't have an Amazon Prime membership, there will be deals available to you.

If you want to shop the best deals, though, you'll want to tap the button below and sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime. Prime memberships costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, and include access to Amazon Prime Video (Thursday Night Football) and a number of other great perks.

What else is on sale during Prime Big Deal Days?

The second Prime Day event of 2023 will kick off the holiday shopping season with early deals on thousands of popular brands and essentials like massage guns, treadmills, rowing machines, smartwatches, gym headphones, bone conduction headphones, free weights, home gym equipment, fitness apparel, shoes and more.

What other retailers are holding competing Big Deal Days or early Black Friday sales?

Amazon isn't the only retailer slashing prices this month. You can also find great deals on your favorite brands at other major retailers. Here are the top sale events we're watching in the coming week: