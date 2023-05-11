The Boston Celtics hoped to end the team's championship drought last season when they faced the mighty Golden State Warriors with sights set on bringing a victory home to Boston for the first time since 2008. Steph dominated, helping Golden State to a 4-2 series win over the young Celtics team.

The best Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Playoffs gear:

Playing a must-win game Thursday again a strong Philadelphia Seventy Sixers roster, Tatum and Green are locked in, primed for victory. One game away from getting ousted from the playoffs (or tying the series), this is the time for fans to show their support.

We like the Celtics playoffs-exclusive gear like Celtics playoffs roster t-shirt, $40 at Fanatics, this branded Jump Ball Tee, $35 at Fanatics, and New Era's 2023 playoffs Celticss cap, only $28 at the NBA store.The hats are going fast so make like Tatum and get their fast. Your team needs you!

Boston Celtics Unfinished Business T-shirt

Fanatics

Boston Celtics Unfinished Business T-shirt, $35

If the Celtics' 2023 season had a theme, it would likely be titled "Unfinished Business." Avenging their 2022 NBA Finals loss to the Warriors, this year's Celtics team is all about winning the championship. Makes sense the team's gear is all about unfinished business. Losing hurts. Losing hurts two years in a row is downright painful.

The Celtics roster is young. The clear leader of the team, Tatum is just 25, mentored by Kobe Bryant since entering the league. The two even worked out together during the offseason. Kobe's influence made Tatum and even bigger competitor. That means getting close isn't enough. This playoff series is personal for Tatum and the entire Celtics roster. Close isn't good enough.

Boston Celtics New Era playoffs snapback

Fanatics

Boston Celtics New Era 2023 NBA Playoffs snapback hat, $35

When the league announced its 2023 All-NBA Team selections this week, the Celtics celebrated. In 2017, the league and player's union signed a new CBA which introduced a new "super max" (read: the most money you can make extending as a veteran). Setting up criteria for who could be awarded a super max deal, teams use MVP and Defensive Player of the Year as benchmarks, while also using All-NBA Team selections to determine eligibility.

Celtics vet Jaylen Brown got a whole lot wealthier Wednesday after receiving an All-NBA Team selection. The NBA's new CBA allows vets to earn 40% more on their old deals when extending (formerly 20%), designed in effort to keep players like Brown from team hopping in free agency.

Now an All-NBA Team selection, Brown eclipsed the so-called "Jaylen Brown Rule" and is eligible for a super max contract. That's good news for Celtics fans who'd hate to see Brown playing in another jersey, especially if that jersey is say…purple and gold.

Boston Celtics playoff roster T-shirt

Fanastics

Boston Celtics 2023 NBA Playoffs Roster T-Shirt, $40

Related content on CBS Sports: