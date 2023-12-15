Apple

Attention last-minute Christmas gift givers: Amazon and Walmart are slashing prices on top-selling Apple products to make Christmas gift and holiday shopping that much easier.

If you're looking to gift killer sound at the gym or on your walk to work or school, you'll appreciate the third-generation Apple AirPods, $140 (reduced from $170). And while the Apple Watch 9 is the tech brand's latest, we love this clearance deal on the Apple Watch 8, starting at $249 (reduced from $399).

Keep reading for our take on the very best Apple deals so you can get a jump start on gift-giving for Christmas and the holidays.

Save 20% on the new USB-C Apple AirPods Pro 2



Apple

Reviewers rave about the sound quality of Apple AirPods Pro 2, now with a USB-C charging case. Says one Amazon reviewer: "The soundstage it creates is astounding. I can not only hear individual instruments, I can detect where they are on the stage! I feel like I am listening to a live performance. If there are a pair of earbuds ever made with better sound at this price, I'd like to hear them."

"I expected a lot and got it. In fact, the sound exceeded my expectations."

You can get these headphones at Amazon and Walmart for $200 (reduced from $249).

Top features of the Apple AirPods Pro 2:



Enjoy better noise cancellation (2x) than the first-generation Apple AirPods Pro.



Get up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case.



The charging case has a U1 chip for Precision Finding when lost.



These are sweat-resistant enough for gym use (IP54 rated).



Available with your choice of Lightning and USB-C charging cases.



Get Apple AirPods (second generation) for $99



Walmart

If you don't need the advanced features of the AirPods Pro 2 (such as 3D spatial audio and a USB-C charging case), consider the second generation Apple AirPods -- they're an affordable Apple AirPods Pro 2 alternative that still delivers great sound. They're on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $99, a $30 savings.

Top features of the Apple AirPods (second generation):

These are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100

Get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case.

These AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices.

Save $150 with this clearance deal on Apple Watch Series 8

Walmart

One of our favorite smartwatches for runners, the Apple Watch Series 8

features advanced health sensors and apps. You can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay healthy, safe and connected. It's a helpful, stylish accessory for users of all ages who want to monitor their health while staying safe on the go. It's rated IPX6, so while you can't wear it swimming, it will resist sweat at the gym and splashes of water.

The smartwatch is available in four colors and two sizes (41mm and 45mm). It pairs effortlessly with Apple iPhones, but note that the Apple Watch is largely incompatible with Android smartphones. Prices vary by color.

Walmart is offering the Apple Watch Series 9 at its lowest price yet



Apple

The most impressive upgrade coming with the Apple Watch 9 is Siri Health. This will make starting your workouts and getting status updates along the way a breeze. Instead of navigating the watch screen, just say "Siri, start an outdoor run workout" or "Siri, start a yoga workout." Your new watch will immediately start tracking the activity, even when you're not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

You can also ask Siri for updates during a session like what your current heart rate is or how much distance you've covered so far. With this voice command functionality, you won't have to stop or slow down to look at your watch when you want to check your stats.

When you pair Siri Health with the new Double Tap feature, mid-workout watch navigation will be easier than ever. Double Tap is a new gesture you can use to interact with your watch without having to touch the screen. Simply tap your index finger and thumb together twice in a row and the Apple Watch 9 will answer or end a call, start or stop a timer, play or pause your music or whatever else you need it to do.

Get it at Amazon and Walmart for as low as $329 for the 41mm size.

The larger 45mm version of the Apple Watch 9 is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $70 off their list price.

Buy Apple Watch Ultra 2 on Amazon for $70 off



Apple

Walmart isn't the only retailer offering incredible holiday deals on Apple products. The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 (49 mm) dropped to just $729 with coupon on Amazon (reduced from $729).

The latest version of Apple's most rugged smartwatch includes the Siri Health voice command features and the double tap gesture. Then it adds a few more cool upgrades on top of those. Aside from the brighter screen (3,000 nits!), one of our favorite upgrades is the customizable watch face.

It also boasts improved depth and altitude tolerance. Dive as far as 100 meters (about 325 feet) or scale mountains as high as 9,000 meters (about 29,500 feet) above sea level. Since the tallest peak on earth is Mount Everest's 8,848-meter peak, that means you can take this to the top of literally any mountain on the planet.

The rugged and powerful Apple Watch Ultra 2 is available at Amazon for $729 after coupon -- a rare discount for this top-of-the-line smartwatch.

Our favorite new features of the Apple Watch Ultra 2:

Siri Health lets you access pretty much every fitness-related feature via voice command so your hands (and attention) are free to stick to your workout.

The double tap gesture gives you even more hands-free functionality to control your watch without having to touch or look at the screen.

The Modular Ultra watch face lets you customize which metrics are displayed so you can see all the data you care about on one screen.

Save $85 at Walmart on the Apple AirPods Max

Walmart

Apple's top-of-the-line sound comes by way of Apple AirPods Max. Featuring high-fidelity sound, Apple's over-ear headphones have been a top seller since their release in December 2020. A hit with teens, gym enthusiasts, Apple AirPods Max features sleek styling in five color choices with the Active Noise Cancelling option, which completely blocks out sound.

Apple AirPods Max is on sale at Walmart, now $464 when you buy the space gray color (reduced from $549).

Top features of Apple AirPods Max: