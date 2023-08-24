Nike

While we anxiously await the official start of the 2023 NFL regular season (and watch tonight's Colts-Eagles game on Amazon Prime), we're loading up on a trove of new NFL fan gear to start the season of just right. While NY Jets fans shop new Aaron Rodgers jerseys and Dallas Cowboys fans go watch shopping, we're going shoe shopping.

Yeah, shoes.

Any fan can score a Micah Parsons jersey or a Las Vegas Raiders tumbler, but all-in, NFL lifers (that's you!) are willing to go head-to-toe on fandom and Nike has just the thing to keep you styled up and ready to root for your favorite team. The best part, Nike's 2022 NFL Pegasus 39 running shoe and NFL 2021 Air Zoom Pegasus 38 are on sale ahead of this year's release. Prices vary by team, starting at just $42 with code READY at checkout.

Now, the fun part. Let's go shoe shopping.

In early August, Nike dropped its annual (for the past few seasons) Nike college football shoe, the college football Pegasus 40, just in time for the September start of the 2023 NCAA college football season. Nike's also doing a solid for NFL fans, slashing prices on the 2022 Nike NFL shoe, the NFL Pegasus 39.

Peg 39 and 38 are unisex running shoes, perfect for NFL fans whose fitness is as integral a part of their day as fandom. A highly supportive shoe, Peg 39 keeps your foot contained while offering underfoot cushioning with two Zoom air units to help you translon from heel to toe. Pegasus 38 features a breathable mesh lining and expanded room at the forefoot for durability.

The good news, NFL Peg 39 and NFL Peg 38 are majorly discounted, reduced from $140. Bad news, however: Sizes are going fast and not all NFL teams are available.

Worth noting, the Philadelphia Eagles 2022 NFL Pegasus 39 is sold out. Way to show up for your team, Eagles fans!

Nike

We love how seriously Las Vegas Raiders fans take their fandom and how much support fans have shown the team through various coaches, cities and now, a new quarterback. With Jimmy G. brining his pearly whites (and laser throws) to Sin City, we're betting on Jimmy and Devante Adams lighting up the field with the makings of the next great quarterback/receiver bromance.

There's never been a better time to go all-in on the Raiders, down to your silver and black Nike Pegasus 39. Regularly $140, you can get them now, ahead of the 2023 NFL season, for $85.

Nike

Steelers fans can put a spring in their step all while repping their favorite team. The Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is super comfortable shoe that features a breathable mesh upper and a wider fit at the toes for durability.

The bad news is that only smaller sizes remain. The good news: The remaining sizes are on deep discount. Regularly priced at $140, you can get these Pittsburgh Nikes for just $42 when you use code READY at checkout.

Nike

LA Rams fans get a double dose of good news this season by way of a healthy roster including a rehabbed Matthew Stafford, a rejuvenated Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp returning to practice after missing the bulk of training camp with a hamstring injury.

Nike has more good news for Rams fans this season. Larger sizes are still available in the Nike LA Rams Pegasus 39. Normally priced at $140, you can get a pair of LA Rams Nikes for $79 with code READY.

Shop more Nike NFL shoe deals

