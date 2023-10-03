Portland traded seven-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard to Milwaukee in a three-team deal. Dillard is now teammates with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and will seek the team's second title since 2021. Lillard spent 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, accumulating fans across the league as he tried to win a title with the team who drafted him. His popularity is a big reason why Lillard NBA jerseys are flying off the shelves just days after the trade.

Lillard averaged 32.2 points per game for Portland last season and has averaged at least 24 the last eight years. His career scoring average (25.2) ranks fourth among active players and he became the seventh player in NBA history to score more than 70 points in a game when he poured in 71 against Houston last season. Fanatics has Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard jerseys that everyone has been buying, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the league's most popular players, now is the time to do it.

Fanatics

The classic Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fast Break Icon Edition Jersey is a best seller and the most traditional look associated with the two-time league champions.

This jersey is available at Fanatics for $79.99.

Why we like this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fanatics Branded Men's Fast Break Player Jersey:

The officially licensed jersey ships within three business days.

It is complete with performance midweight fabric that has the optimal drape and range of motion.

The classic green look leaves no doubt about your support for the Bucks or Damian Lillard.

Fanatics

Also just released, the Damian Lillard 2023 Milwaukee Bucks Fast Break Association Edition Jersey is another great addition to your NBA gear collection.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $79.99.

Why we like this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fanatics Branded Men's Fast Break Player Jersey:

The detailed graphics give you a tip-off-ready aesthetic, but the material is lightweight and comfortable.



A more tailored fit provides improved comfort around the torso and arms.



Fanatics

Young fans have a chance to celebrate Milwaukee's new star as well with this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Youth Fast Break Statement Edition Player Jersey.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $59.99.

Why we like the Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Youth Fast Break Player Jersey :

The jersey is available in four different youth sizes (S, M, L and XL).



It is 100% polyester, giving kids a chance to stay cool while they cheer on the Bucks or play basketball on their own.

