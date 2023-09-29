Damian Lillard has been the heart of the Portland Trail Blazers for more than a decade, but he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week after formally requesting a trade in July. Lillard made seven All-Star appearances in his 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, leading the franchise to the playoffs eight times. He leads the team in all-time points and 3-pointers while ranking second in assists. The 33-year-old is coming off a career year, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists, so the new Lillard NBA jerseys will be going fast as the season approaches.

One of the top moments of the 2022-23 NBA season came when Lillard poured in 71 points against Houston in February. This trade makes Milwaukee the favorite to win the Eastern Conference and the 2024 NBA Finals. Fanatics has several Milwaukee Bucks Damian Lillard jerseys for sale that everyone has been buying, so if you're looking to show your support for one of the leagues most popular players, now is the time to do it.

Fanatics

The classic Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fast Break Icon Edition Jersey is a best seller and the most traditional look associated with the two-time league champions.

This jersey is available at Fanatics for $79.99.

Why we like this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fanatics Branded Men's Fast Break Player Jersey:

The officially licensed jersey ships within three business days.

It is complete with performance midweight fabric that has the optimal drape and range of motion.

The classic green look leaves no doubt about your support for the Bucks or Damian Lillard.

Fanatics

Also just released, the Damian Lillard 2023 Milwaukee Bucks Fast Break Association Edition Jersey is another great addition to your NBA gear collection.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $79.99.

Why we like this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Fanatics Branded Men's Fast Break Player Jersey:

The detailed graphics give you a tip-off-ready aesthetic, but the material is lightweight and comfortable.



A more tailored fit provides improved comfort around the torso and arms.



Fanatics

Young fans have a chance to celebrate Milwaukee's new star as well with this Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Youth Fast Break Statement Edition Player Jersey.

The jersey is available at Fanatics for $59.99.

Why we like the Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks Youth Fast Break Player Jersey :

The jersey is available in four different youth sizes (S, M, L and XL).



It is 100% polyester, giving kids a chance to stay cool while they cheer on the Bucks or play basketball on their own.

Related content at CBS Essentials: