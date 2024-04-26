For the fourth time in NFL history, the first three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft were all quarterbacks. The New England Patriots drafted North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall after the Bears selected Caleb Williams first and the Commanders took Jayden Daniels second. Maye was a two-year starter at North Carolina, winning ACC Player of the Year honors in 2022 after throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns against seven interceptions while also rushing for 698 yards and seven scores. Now fans can expect that same combination of touch and athleticism in New England and the Drake Maye Patriots jersey is available at Fanatics now.

Maye has prototypical size at 6-foor-4 and 223 pounds and the Patriots will hope that he can launch another sustained period of success after the franchise struggled in the post-Tom Brady era. Cam Newton and Mac Jones couldn't get the job done for the Patriots but Newton was past his prime and Jones certainly doesn't have Maye's physical tools. So will he be the one to put the Patriots back into the discussion in the AFC?

Bill Belichick and the franchise decided to part ways so Maye and new head coach Jerod Mayo will start fresh together. Maye will join a New England roster that already includes Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Rhamondre Stevenson. Adding more weapons for Maye will be a clear emphasis for the rest of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, having the franchise quarterback in place is the most important step and you can get your New England Patriots Drake Maye jersey now.

A dynamic arm talent who threw for 8,018 yards and 63 touchdowns in his career at North Carolina, Drake Maye will look to usher in a new era for the New England Patriots along with new head coach Jerod Mayo.

