Whether you're searching for the perfect Father's Day gift to ensure you a spot at the top of dad's favorite (grown) child list, or you've got fitness on the brain this summer, Amazon's sale on Bowflex Select Tech adjustable dumbbells is heavy on savings. It's rated 4.8 stars by Amazon reviewers who love how this one set can replace up to 15 other sets of individual weights.



Thankfully, we've got all the info on how to shop all that Bowflex savings on Amazon.

Top Bowflex deals on Amazon now:

Why you'll like Bowflex

One of the most trusted names in fitness, Bowflex is known for its high quality adjustable weights, benches, ellipticals, and bikes. Designed for fitness enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike, Bowflex products streamline at-home fitness to give users the most efficient workout possible. Founded over 30 years ago, Bowflex products innovate rather than follow current trends. An industry giant, Bowflex's Select Tech adjustable weights are one of the brand's top sellers.

Bowflex Select Tech adjustable weights

Amazon

Replace 15 sets of weights with Bowflex's adjustable dumbbell set. Sold as a pair, this weight set can be used with Bowflex's JRNY mobile-only membership (free for two months) for motion tracking technology that counts your reps and tracks your form in real time. It's like having your own personal trainer right at home.

"Easy to operate right out of the box," raves one Amazon reviewer about this 4.8-star-rated weight set. "The weight range is phenomenal. I mean, come on. To be able to have the equivalent of 30 dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds and be able to tuck them neatly away in the corner somewhere? Yeah."

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (set of two), $379 (reduced from $549)

Don't need a full set of adjustable dumbbells? Amazon also has a deal on individual Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (single), $190 (reduced from $275)

Bowflex SelectTech Dummbell Stand with Media Holder

Bowflex via Amazon

If you're buying a top-rated set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, you're gonna want a dumbbell stand to go with it. This 4.7-star option from Bowflex, also on sale, will keep you from bending over, potentially protecting your lower back from injury. The included media rack holds your smartphone or tablet, so you can use the include one-year membership to JRNY, Bowflex's premium fitness training app. Measures 25" H x 26.4" W x 26.9" L.

Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbell Stand with Media Rack, $129 (reduced from $179)

Bowflex SelectTech adjustable curl bar

Bowflex via Amazon

Worried you won't get those lunges in? Bowflex's innovative SelectTech Curl Bar adjusts from 20 to 80 pounds using seven weight settings per bar. Reduce the amount of loadable dumbbells needed by using Bowflex's all-in-one technology.

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar, $449 (reduced from $749)

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell

Amazon

Bowflex's Select Tech kettlebell replaces six different kettlebells by adjusting from 8 to 40 pounds. The ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip. The weight selection dial makes it easy use. Reviewers like that this single kettlebell takes up less space, a key feature for those working out at home.

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $149 (reduced from $199)

Bowflex Weight Bench Series

Amazon

We like the six different adjustments Bowflex's weight bench offers creating endless options for your workout. We also like that at 70 pounds, Prime shipping brings this terrific bench to our front door so the only heavy lifting we have to do is in the gym. It supports up to 600 pounds.

Benches with four and five adjustment options also available through the same link.

Bowflex Weight Bench, $349 (reduced from $499)

This top-rated adjustable weight bench is half price



Amazon

Need a weight bench for your home gym that's capable of supporting your new weights? There's a terrific 50% off deal right now at Amazon on the 4.5-star-rated Flybird adjustable weight bench. It's rated for up to 800 pounds, and can be used for both incline and decline exercises.

Says one Amazon reviewer: "It's so easy to fold, easy to open and easy to set the different incline and decline angles. It is fairly light weight and extremely sturdy. It is very comfortable; the padding is firm and the covering is easy to clean."

Flybird adjustable weight bench, $120 after coupon (reduced from $240)

More fitness deals on Amazon

Related Content on CBS Sports: