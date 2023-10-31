Fitbit

If you're looking to optimize your fitness goals in the most efficient (not to mention stylish) ways, look no further than Fitbit. One of the original wellness trackers, Fitbit devices track a wide range of health and fitness metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels and body temperature. And some of them can play your favorite music and send or receive text and call notifications.

Right now some of the brand's top-selling fitness trackers and smartwatches are on deep discount at Amazon, including the advanced stress management sidekick, Fitbit Sense 2 (33% off) and the stylish, luxury edition tracker, Fitibt Luxe (38% off). Each tracker and smartwatch's bells and whistles are just the beginning of all the things we love about these little wearables. Fitbit, we like your style (and your terrific sale prices).

Shop Fitbit deals on Amazon

Stylish, small and packed with features, the name Fitbit is synonymous with health and wellness. With unbeatable deals on top-selling Fitbit models, there's never been a better time to prioritize your well-being with a new Fitbit.

Get 38% off a stylish Fitbit that doubles as jewelry: Fitbit Luxe

Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe is a fitness tracker designed for people who don't like the look of fitness trackers. It's slim, sleek and comes in a variety of stylish bands options (including a gold stainless steel link band, which costs extra). You can also change the clock face on the display to better coordinate with your outfit for the day.

It's not all about the looks, though. The Luxe also boasts all the fitness tracking essentials like heart rate, blood oxygen and activity. In terms of functionality, it's on par with the Inspire 3 but with a shorter battery life.

Get the Amazon best seller while it's on sale for just $80 (reduced from $130).

Why we like the Fitbit Luxe:

The sleek, stylish fitness tracker that looks more like fashion accessory.

Aside from the battery life, the fitness tracking features you get are on par with the Inspire 3.

Customize the watch face to coordinate with your outfit.

A top-rated fitness tracker: Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon

A top seller on Amazon, the Charge 5 offers a Daily Readiness Score that assesses if you're ready to workout, or if you'd be better served focusing on recovery.

We like the real-time pace and distance feedback, available without a phone, allowing us to disconnect from distractions while working out thanks to Fitibit's built-in GPS.

You can even take an ECG for a more accurate read on your heart rate. This tracker offers seven-plus days of battery life depending on activity.

With the Fitbit Charge 6 coming out earlier this month, you now have a chance to get this previous generation tracker at a discount. The 4.2-star rated fitness tracker is $139 on Amazon (reduced from $150).

Why we like the Fitbit Charge 5:

This fitness tracker includes all the most advanced features for health, fitness, stress and sleep tracking.

The Charge 5 is the only other Fitbit aside from the Sense 2 that comes with an EDA sensor so you can take an ECG and track your stress levels.

The built-in GPS lets you track your route and navigate back home during your run or ride without your phone in tow.

Save 33% on Fitbit's most advanced stress management watch: Fitbit Sense 2

Amazon

The Fitbit Sense 2 offers a Daily Stress Management Score, which gives insights into your body's reaction to stress and features mindfulness content to help lower stress levels.

That score is based on a combination of heart rate, body temperature, breathing, and electrical currents on the surface of your skin. The Sense 2 is the only Fitbit that tracks your body response all day and alerts you when you might need to take a break. During that break, it can guide you through breathing exercises or meditations to help you de-stress.

At the end of the day, you'll get daily reports that show when your physical stress levels spiked and dropped throughout the day so you can better identify patterns around when, where and why you're feeling stressed.

This advanced smartwatch also tracks your sleep and gives you a daily readiness score based on your sleep quality, fitness level and workout history. The battery lasts over six days depending on activity.

Get the stress-busting sidekick while it's on sale at Amazon for just $200 (reduced from $300).

Why we like the Fitbit Sense 2:

With on-wrist phone calls, built-in Alexa and notifications from your calendar, email and other apps, the Sense 2 is a fully-functional smartwatch with all the bells and whistles.

The all-day body response tracking uses advanced tracking features to continuously monitor your physical stress levels so you can look for patterns and identify the best ways to reduce your stress.

Use Fitbit Pay or Google Wallet with your watch.

Get a Fitbit for under $100: Fitbit Inspire 2

Amazon

This is the previous generation of Fitbit's Inspire line. The Inspire 2 offers many of the same capabilities of the new Inspire 3, with the main difference being that it can't track blood oxygen levels like the newest generation can. It's sensor technology is also slightly older (and less precise) than the new Inspire 3.

With that said, there's still plenty to love about the Inspire 2. If the 36,700+ 5-star ratings on Amazon aren't enough to convince you of that, the long list of features it comes with might.

It offers a Daily Readiness Score that assesses if you need more recovery or if your body is ready to workout. It also offers all-day activity tracking, automatic exercise tracking and reminders to get moving if you've been sitting too long.

Like its counterparts, this Fitbit delivers automatic sleep tracking, a personalized Sleep Profile and a daily detailed Sleep Score to help you develop a personalized strategy for getting better rest at night. The touchscreen offers call, text and app notifications and this super lightweight watch is water resistant up to 50 meters with up to 10 days of battery life depending on activity.

Regularly listed at $80, the 4.4-star rated fitness tracker is on sale for just $70.

If you're willing to splurge, you can get the upgraded Fitbit Inspire 3 for $99 on Amazon.

Why we like the Fitbit Inspire 2:

The battery lasts up to 10 days in between charges.

The budget-friendly fitness tracker still offers the essentials like heart rate and activity tracking.

The slim, lightweight design is super comfortable to wear all day long.

A Fitbit alternative for 43% off: Google Pixel Watch

Amazon

Technically not a Fitbit activity tracker, Google now owns Fitbit and its Pixel Watch utilizes Fitbit technology so we say this deal still counts. With the recent launch of the Pixel Watch 2, the first generation watch has dropped to almost half its price on Amazon. So you have a chance to get a watch regularly priced at $350 for just $200.

In addition to tons of Fitbit-like features, the Pixel Watch also features Google Wallet so you can go for a run or hit the gym wallet-free, using your watch to pay for things instead.

Other Google features, like Maps and calendar notifications, are integrated as well. So you can stay connected and productive on the go by using your watch to respond to texts, manage your email inbox and make calls.

It's like getting the best of Fitbit and the best of Google's ecosystem blended into one stylish wash that's 43% off.

Why we like the Pixel Watch:

The watch comes with an SOS feature that can alert your designated emergency contact or 911 when you feel unsafe.

This 4.3-star rated device is water resistant up to 50 meter (5 ATM).

The built-in Google Maps can give you turn-by-turn directions while running, hiking, biking or just walking around town.

Use Google Assistant to operate your watch with voice commands, including making calls, starting or stopping a workout, getting real-time updates on your metrics and more.

Shop more smartwatch deals on Amazon

