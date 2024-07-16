Callaway

Amazon Prime Day is here, running July 16 through July 17, and the golf deals are a total score.

We take finding great golf deals for you seriously, about as seriously as we take our golf game.

The best deals on golf clubs

Get a complete set of golf clubs for $300: Callaway Strata golf club set

The 9-piece Callaway Strata golf club set includes a driver, hybrid, 7- through 9-irons, sand wedge, putter and a durable Callaway golf stand bag. Featuring titanium heads designed for forgiveness and control, these are the best golf clubs for casual players or beginners.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the bestselling 9-piece set for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Best Prime Day golf club deal for women: Wilson Magnolia complete set ($150 off)

The Magnolia golf club set from Wilsion includes a spacious stand bag housing a driver, 5-wood, 4-6 hybrids, 7-9 irons, pitching and sand wedge and a putter. The lightweight bag is great for those who prefer to walk but it's also compact enough to fit in most carts. Oversized heads and precision weighting make the irons and driver in this set forgiving and easy to swing. Meanwhile, the more compact hybrids offer great loft that will come in handy when playing from the rough.

Normally retailing for $650, this complete set is a steal even at full price. But you can get it for even less ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 11-piece set has dropped to just $500 right now.

Wilson Profile JGI Junior complete golf set

Designed to help new golfers get in the game from an early age, this set features a durable stand bag. The clubs are designed to help beginners develop of a love of the game and features a junior shaft flex, grip size, weight and club length.

Wilson is one of the top brands in sports equipment and this junior golf set earns 4.7 stars on Amazon. This junior golf set is on sale at Amazon for $135, reduced from $182.

Top deals on golf balls for Amazon Prime Day

TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x golf balls: $34 (reduced from $50)

TaylorMade's seamless ball features layered construction and a cast urethane cover. The ball delivers high speed, high launch and a soft feel. The ball's expanded core delivers increased speed.

Rated 4.8 stars by enthusiastic Amazon shoppers, these TaylorMade golf balls are on sale for $34, reduced from $50.

Callaway Hex Soft 19: $39 (save 15%)

Callaway is a top name in golf balls and equipment for good reason. The Hex soft 19 ball is a soft golf ball with low compression, delivering a terrific feel to your shots on the green.

The ball features a low compression core designed for ball speed, while reducing spin -- ultimately increasing distance. Built for a straight flight and low spin, this ball earns 4.7 stars on Amazon.

Currently 15% off for Amazon Prime Day, the Callaway Hex Soft 19 balls are #$39, reduced from $46 for a package for 24 balls.

The best deals on golf shoes for Amazon Prime Day

Puma Golf Proadapt Alphacat golf shoe: $60 (Save 26%)

Puma Golf's men's golf shoe provides stable cushioning and dimensional stability thanks to the shoe's impact resistant foam. The waterproof upper shell is made with engineered mesh to provide structure and support.

The spikeless outsole is stable, while providing intense ground gripping and traction. The shoe's bootie construction provides 360 degrees of support around the foot.

These golf shoes are on sale for Amazon Prime Day for $67, reduced from $160.

Adidas Women's Summervent spikeless golf shoe: $46 (Save 49%)

Adidas' oh-so-comfortable women's golf shoe is constructed to keep your feet cool and comfortable all day. With an upper made from mesh for breathable comfort and a bouncy midsole made with flexible cushioning, you'll want to wear these spikeless golf shoes on and off the green.

Made in part from high-performance recycled materials, 50% of the shoe's upper is constructed from recycled materials.

This shoe is on sale for $46, reduced from $90.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on golf tech and clothing

Reader-favorite golf deal: Callaway 300 Pro golf rangefinder: $170 (save $130)

CBS Essentials readers can't get enough of the terrific Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, which earns 4.7 stars at Amazon from exuberant shoppers.

Callaway is one of the most popular names in golf gear. This highly accurate laser rangefinder features a range of 5-1000 yards with +/- 1 yard accuracy, and measures in yards or meters

Regularly priced at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway rangefinder is just $170 on Amazon now, the lowest prices to date on this popular golf rangefinder.

Get a golf rangefinder under $100: Gogogo Sport Vpro

Finding top-notch golf gear for under $100 isn't always easy. That's one reason we love this golf rangefinder deal at Amazon. You can get this high-quality, tournament-legal rangefinder for $64 (reduced from $80).

Best Prime Day golf bag deal: Frogger Function hybrid golf bag (20% off)

The Frogger Function hybrid golf bag boasts an award-winning magnetic latch system. Literally. The "Latch-It Ecosystem" feature earned the title of "Best New Product" at the PGA Merchandise Show.

The award-winning design is built for the "caddieless golfer" who needs quick and easy access to all of their gadgets and gear. The signature magnetic latch-it system allows you to attach a Latch-it receiver to any accessory, whether that's your rangefinder, your phone, a towel or anything else you might need.

This rarely-on-sale golf bag is available to Prime members for just $184 (reduced from $230).

Taylormade Golf 2023 classic stand golf bag: $153 (save 15%)

Featuring 14 dividers, front facing pockets for phone and accessory storage, a magnetic security pocket and a built in putter protecting polymer patch, this bag offers all the storage one needs for a day of golf.

The bag is made from fade resistant yarn, which holds color longer and is made from UV protected materials.

This bag is on sale from Amazon Prime Day $153 (reduced from $180).

Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite golf bag: 24% off

The Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite hybrid golf bag weighs just 3.2 pounds, comes with two padded straps to carry on your shoulders, and includes enough pockets for all those extras you need while you're out golfing on the green. When you're not hoofing it, use the convenient and durable handle for lifting this golf bag in and out of the cart.

A great deal at its regular price of $130, this golf bag is a steal while it's on sale at Amazon for just $100.