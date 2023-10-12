Kodak

Amazon October Prime Day may be winding down, but big deals on the best projectors for watching sports are heating up. In fact, some outdoor projector and portable projector deals are just getting started.

Aside from purchasing a new 4K TV (such as the bestselling Samsung 'The Frame' television on sale for Prime Day), one of the best ways to watch the 2023 NFL season is with a projector. They can project massive images up to 150 inches across -- and sometimes more.

Projectors are able to give you larger-than-life visuals when projected on a screen or flat wall. Some of the best battery-powered portable projectors have batteries built in, so you can enjoy the game and the outdoors at the same time.

Amazon's best-selling portable projector is on sale for October Prime Day 2023.

Best plug-in portable projectors in 2023

Plug-in projectors aren't as truly portable as battery-powered ones, since they require a power outlet. They do tend to be brighter with better resolution, however -- and much less expensive. Amazon has some terrific Big Deal Days pricing on our favorite projectors.

Save $46 on an Amazon best seller: AuKing Mini Projector

Amazon

With approximately 26,000 customer reviews on Amazon, it's hard not to play favorites with the AuKing Mini Projector. Add in the discounted price and it's easy to understand why so many reviewers were impressed with this 4.3-star-rated mini portable projector.

You can get this projector today on Amazon for $56 (reduced from $100).

Top features of Au King Mini Projector:

AuKing's upgraded 1080p projector features 9500 lumens of brightness.

This projector features a clear and sharp detailed picture, which adopts the latest color technology.

The 200 inch large project screen brings an immersive viewing experience and the long bulb life ensures you won't miss a shot or play.

Advanced noise reduction technology reduces fan noise from previous models by 80%.

The built-in stereo speakers provide crystal clear sound, though this model easily connects with outside speakers for an upgrade.

This projector connects perfectly to smartphones, laptops and TV boxes, ensuring you a lifetime job as Super Bowl party host.

Save 20% on Prime Day: Purshe Mini Bluetooth Projector

Amazon

Amazon reviewers say the 4.6-star-rated Purshe Mini Bluetooth Projector is great for travel.

Says one Amazon reviewer, "the picture quality is fantastic. I was initially concerned that the small size of the projector might compromise the clarity and sharpness of the image, but I was pleasantly surprised by how crisp and clear the picture was. It was also surprisingly bright for its size, so even in a moderately well-lit room, the picture was still perfectly visible."

Shop the October Prime Day deal on this projector today, $48 (reduced from $60).

Top features of Purshe Mini Bluetooth Projector:

It's great for travel --it's small enough to fit in a backpack or carry on.

It outputs 1080p video with 9500 lumens of brightness.



This projector earns 4.6 stars on Amazon.

PS: Reviewers suggest you pair this projector with an Amazon Fire TV stick to stream shows, live TV and movies.

Upgraded picture and sound: BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Projector



Amazon

The BenQ GS50 Wireless Projector isn't technically on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, but it is on sale. We hate to get lost in semantics when talking about a terrific deal on one of our favorite projectors for watching sports (or anything at all).

You can get this projector on Amazon for $749 (reduced from $799).

Top features of BenQ GS50 Wireless Projector:

This projector is easy to set up.

The big and clear picture features 1080p full HD resolution, 500 ANSI lumens and HDR10/HLG for brilliant details.

The 2:1 channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass (two midrange tweeters and woofer) gives your game a major sound quality upgrade.

The adjustable stand tilts up to 15 degrees and boasts auto focus, 2D keystone and four corner adjustment, perfect for sports fans wanting that in-stadium experience from home.

The durable design is splash-proof (IPX2) and drop-proof for outdoor use.

This projector is rated 4.6 stars.

Best battery-powered portable projectors Prime Day deals

If you want a portable projector that truly goes everywhere, you'll want to buy a battery-powered model. Some of these projectors feature upgraded audio and built-in operating systems so you don't need to connect a streaming stick.

While the most affordable range of battery-powered projectors feature lower image quality than a plug-in projector, you can get upgraded performance and picture resolution if you're able to buy a higher-priced model such as the 1080p Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser portable projector, now $200 of for October Prime Day.

Save $80: Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector

Anker via Amazon

About the size of a soda can, the Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector lets you go fully wireless. Amazon reviewers praise its portability, high-powered speakers and color accuracy. It's not as bright as a plug-in projector, however -- there's only 100 ANSI lumens of brightness. Rated 4.3 stars.

You can purchase this Amazon Big Deal Days deal today for $220 (reduced from $300).

Top features of the Anker Nebula Capsule portable projector:

It features a 4-hour rechargeable battery and a 360-degree speaker.

It runs Android 7.1 and is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can use the projector to watch content from your favorite streaming apps without hooking up wires or a streaming stick.

Video is projected in 854x480.

Need a brighter projector? Anker makes a full HD laser portable projector model that has triple the brightness (300 ANSI lumens) of the model above. It features a 2.5-hour battery, 8W Dolby speaker and runs Android TV 11. Rated 4.2 stars.

This top-of-the-line projector is on sale for October Prime Day, $600 (reduced from $800).

Save $30: Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector

Amazon

The Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector may not be featured on the Prime Day sale, but it is on sale. This projector can be purchased at Amazon now, $220 (reduced from $250).

Top features of the Kodak Luma 150 Ultra Mini Projector:

This projector offers 2.5 hours of battery life with 60 ANSI lumens of brightness.

It can produce images as large as 150 inches, though it too projects in 854 x 480 resolution.

Rated 4.3 stars.

What to look for in a portable projector

We like the idea of being able to catch the game anywhere, and a portable projector is the perfect way to do just that. You can even use a portable projector to set up an outdoor game-watching party -- you and your friends could be watching baseball while grilling on the porch or lounging in the pool.

Price: You can get a capable portable projector for under $100, but if you want the best and brightest picture, expect to pay much more. Still, even an expensive portable projector will save you money over an outdoor TV such as Samsung's "The Terrace."

Connectivity: We looked for models that connect wirelessly (no cord tangle here) with a wide Bluetooth compatibility easily connectable to a variety of Bluetooth speakers. We looked for a long lamp life and cooling system as well as the latest noise suppression technology.

Resolution: Look for a projector with Full HD (1920x1080) and compare Lumen (brightness) when assessing any projector. The brightness will dictate where and when you can (or can't) use your projector. The bigger the picture you want to enjoy, the more brightness you'll need.

Battery life is important too. Many portable projectors have a built-in battery for when a wall socket is hard to come by.

