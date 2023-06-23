Get fit this summer with the best pool deals on Amazon

This summer we're determined to have a blast. Just because we're not kids anymore, doesn't mean we can't fully enjoy all the fun summer has to offer. We're thinking combining summer fun and staying fit is a great way to enjoy summer.

That means getting in the pool. Adults can enjoy a day at the pool just like the kiddos. No more sitting on the sidelines of summer watching everyone else enjoy themselves. Grab your sunscreen (and your waterproof Apple Watch 8). We're going swimming.

But first, we're going to need the right pool gear.

If we're going to get fit and have fun this summer (we are, aren't we?), we're going to need everything from a pool, to goggles and some pool weights, too. Don't have a pool? Oh, don't you worry. Amazon has eye-popping deals on those, too.

Intex Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool

Don't be intimidated. This 4.4-star rated above ground swimming pool (18' x 9' x 52") is easy to assemble, and can be water-ready in 60 minutes. Designed for easy assembly, the galvanized steel frame features a precisely engineered locking system that gives you peace of mind in the pool.

Unlike the above0-ground pools of our childhood, this pool is made for toughness and durability. Its 3-ply PVC material is puncture-resistant, rust resistant and engineered and infused to ensure weather resistance guaranteed to sustain the test of time.

The included pump provides top-level water filtration. The 6-function control valve gives owners options to filter, backwash, rinse, recirculate, drain and close the system.

The removable ladder is made from coated steel, designed to prevent rust. The included pool cover keeps your pool clean from debris when not in use.

Intex Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool, $1,010 (reduced from $2,000)

Bestway Rectangular Above Ground Pool

Like the idea of an above-ground pool, but want to keep shopping? Swim on over to the Bestway 56536E-BW rectangular frame swimming pool, available in a wide range of sizes. Simple assembly (no tools required to connect the hose) makes set up and off-season takedown a painless process. The steel frame is constructed from a sturdy seal and lock system designed to take the stress out of owning a pool.

Bestway Rectangular Above Ground Swimming Pool (18' x 9' x 48"), $746 after coupon

Dolphin Explorer E70 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner

If you're taking your workout to the pool this summer, you're going to want to keep it clean. Dolphin's Explorer E70 is Wi-Fi enabled and is ideal for pools up to 50 feet in length. This pool vacuum has a powerful wall climbing feature that scrubs everything from your pool's floor, the walls and the waterline, no matter the shape or surface type of your pool.

Dolphin's PowerStream technology propels water in multiple directions while the cleaner climbs vertically up the pool walls, leaving you with an incredibly clean pool --- and more time to focus on fitness and fun.

Reviewers gave Dolphin's pool cleaner 4.1 out of 5 stars and remarked that assembly was easy and the product was well worth the money for how clean it keeps pools.

Dolphin Explorer E70 Robotic Pool Vacuum Cleaner, $1,817 (reduced from $2,000)

Polaris' 9550 robotic pool cleaner earns 4.2 stars from verified Amazon reviewers who say it "works great" and features "very good leaf suction." This aggressive four-wheel drive robotic cleaner features customizable cleaning settings and a motion sensing-remote. Polaris 9550 climbs the walls of your pool and scrubs the tile line with a solid-blade scrubbing brush.

Polaris 9550 robot pool cleaner, $1,199

AquaBlast Portable Fitness and Punching Bag

Shake up your workout regime with Aqua Blast's underwater portable kickboxing and fitness bag for swimming pools and spas. It sets up in 30 seconds using five gallons of pool water and fits in a convenient carrying case for easy storage.

This high-intensity, low-impact workout is versatile and fun, a great change from your regular workout.

AquaBlast Portable Fitness and Punching Bag, $160 after coupon (reduced from $180)

The Hydrorevolution ultimate pool fitness bundle gives you a high-intensity, low-impact workout that is versatile and fun. It's a great change from your regular workout. Helps increase strength and range of motion.

Hydrorevolution Ultimate Pool Fitness Bundle, $189 (reduced from $200)

More water workout gear

Speedo Unisex-Adult Swim Vanquisher Goggles

Speedo's Vanquisher is a standout versatile goggle. This google provides a wide panoramic anti-fog lens with UV protection. The cushioned silicone seals keep water out and provides a snug fit without getting too tight and uncomfortable. Great for lap swimming, racing and even indoor pool workouts. Users like the suction, fit and the price.

Speedo Unisex-Adult Swim Vanquisher Goggles, $23 (reduced from $25)

Aquasphere Vista Adult Unisex Swimming Goggles

We were dubious of swim masks as first, but understood reviewers' comments that a swim mask is a "game changer" after one try. Whereas traditional goggles can be hard to fit and uncomfortable at times to wear, Aqua Sphere's swim mask is all about comfort.

The low profile nearly eliminates the drag other masks create and its one-touch buckle provides a custom fit that ends the inevitable "my goggles don't fit" cycle that can derail any pool workout.

The anti-fog lenses and scratch resistant coating create the clearest vision possible and the leak-resistant frame is contoured to fit every wearer.

Reviewers game these 4.4 out of 5 stars, with one stating "five stars aren't enough."

Aquasphere Vista Adult Unisex Swimming Goggles, $50

Ray-Board Swim Ergonomic Kickboard

It's no surprise Ray-Board's ergonomic kickboard earns high marks (look at you with your 4.5 stars) from satisfied buyers who found this board easier to use than competitors, not to mention easier on the shoulders.

You'll find it's easier to keep your form with this board -- the wide lower edge sits below the waterline and forearms stay in a comfortable position. The board's ergonomic shape glides through the water quicker than wider options and the handle makes it simple to carry or strap to a swim bag or backpack.

Ray-Board Swim Ergonomic Kickboard, $30

More pool workout must-haves from Amazon

