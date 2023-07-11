Yeti

If you're feeling parched from searching the best Prime Day deals on fitness gear and tech (seriously, why are you searching? We did the scroll for you), then you'll want to keep reading.

Amazon is offering serious deals on a water bottle fan-favorite, the Yeti Rambler. More a fitness must-have than a simple water bottle, Yeti offers unparalleled quality and the hydration inspiration we all need this summer. Best part, it's 30% off for Prime Day.

One of the most trusted names in reusable water bottles, the Yeti name is synonymous with quality. Its water bottles are designed to keep your beverage of choice cold or hot (depending on what you're sipping). They're dishwasher safe and (best part) are designed to be sweat proof on the outside so your water bottle doesn't slip out of your hands when your beverage decides to condense.

And since water bottles have become the social media style accessory du jour, we'll admit that we like Yeti's style. Now, let's meet Rambler.

YETI Rambler Vacuum Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (30 oz.): Save 30%

Amazon

Yeti's 30 oz. tumbler is like a thoughtful best friend, with you all day, there to make sure your morning brew stays hot or your water stays cool. Dishwasher safe, the No Sweat Design means no more dropped water bottles and the Durcoat coating ensures your Yeti's color will stay just the way you like it. No cracking, peeling or fading here. Yeti offers vibrant colors that are built to last, just like Rambler.

The MagSlider Lid keeps your drinks from escaping, though it's not completely leakproof. Standing at 7 5/8 inches with a 4-inch lip diameter, Rambler is designed for standard cup holders. They thought of everything, now, didn't they?

Choose from over a dozen stylish colors.

YETI Rambler Vacuum Tumbler w/MagSlider Lid (30 oz.), $27 (reduced from $38)

So you've got your Yeti Rambler (smart choice), but you're also smart enough to know Prime Day deals on the best water bottles won't last. Might we suggest adding more than one water bottle to your cart? Check out these Prime Day deals.

IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle - 40oz, 3 Lids: Save over 20%

Amazon

You say water bottle, we say canteen. We'll both say this is a great deal on a high-quality water bottle. It's leak-proof and won't sweat from condensation. Adding to cart immediately.

IRON °FLASK Sports Water Bottle - 40oz, 3 Lids, $23 (reduced from $29)

Copper Cure Store Pure Copper Bottle: Lowest price in 30 days

Amazon

In a world where water bottles are now accessories, we're challenged to find one more beautiful than this handcrafted pure copper bottle. Made for pure solid copper, it features a hammered polished finish and holds 34 oz. of liquid.

Constructed from heavy gauge copper, this bottle is durable and built to last. Buyers called this water bottle "beautiful" (no dispute here) and said their "water tastes so good."

The perfect gift to yourself or a friend, think ahead to holiday gifts (for yourself or a friend.)

Copper Cure Store Pure Copper Bottle, $27 (reduced from $37)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is finally here. The two-day deals event at Amazon, running July 11 - 12, is one of the biggest sales events of the year. You can get Black Friday-like pricing on home gym essentials such as free weights, treadmills, massage guns, Apple AirPods, fitness trackers (like Garmin and the Apple Watch), heart rate monitors and so much more. In short, if it's sports or fitness related, there's probably a top-rated option on sale right now during Amazon Prime Day.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top sports and fitness brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, ETOnline and ComicBook.com.

