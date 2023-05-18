The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club starts today, May 18. It's the second major tournament of the tour. Masters champion Jon Rahm and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will be there, early favorites to win. The field also includes Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. With a total purse of $15 million on the line and $2.7 million going to the champion, the 2023 PGA Championship promises to be as big as the marquee roster slated to play.

Just in time for the championship, one of Amazon's most popular complete golf club sets, Strata by Callaway, has been majorly discounted. Both the men's and women's set are on sale and the price is so good. Callaway, a Jon Rahm sponsor, is a trusted brand known for quality. The gear gets great reviews.

Note that prices below are for right-handed Callaway golf sets. Left-handed sets are available, pricing may vary.

Strata by Callaway men's complete golf set

Strata by Callaway men's 12-piece complete golf set Amazon

Features of the Strata by Callaway 12-piece set (Strata):

An Amazon top-seller, the 12-piece set includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, putter, blue stand bag and two head covers



For beginning to intermediate skill levels and returning players

Designed for max distance, forgiveness, and control

The hybrid is a great alternative to long irons that can be difficult to play

The lightweight stand bag features five pockets, an additional cooler pocket (no warm water for you!), a rain hood, and a backpack strap system

Reviewers say Strata by Callaway is an "impressive" set, especially for the price

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Strata men's golf club set (12 pc.), $374 (reduced from $400)

Features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

. Accuracy and distance technologies are put in play here to help player's shots go the distance with increased accuracy.

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW and SW, putter, red stand bag and three head covers

Great for all skill levels, but particularly suited for beginning and middle-level players

The driver has a 460cc club head with a large sweet spot for increased distance

Reviewers like the stand bag's strap system and how it includes "every club you'd need to get you out of most situations"

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Strata Plus men's golf club set (14 pc.), $459 (reduced from $500)

Features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Strata Ultimate):

This high-performance set includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 ion, PW and SW, putter, blue stand bag and four head covers



The full titanium driver features a large sweet spot and increased forgiveness

The irons feature flight technology that gives max control combined with distance for increased control on your shots

Reviewers noted the driver was easy to use and touted increased confidence on the course thanks to the driver's large sweet spot

Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon

Strata Ultimate men's golf club set (16 pc.), $513 (reduced from $600)

Strata by Callaway complete women's golf set

Strata by Callaway women's 14-piece set Amazon

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 11-piece set (Strata):

Includes: driver, 5 wood, 7 and 9 iron, SW, putter, pink stand bag and three head covers



Reviewers liked the set's lightweight 460cc driver; its large sweet spot a winner with buyers

Hybrid designed to give players an accessible alternative to long irons, which can be difficult to use

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Strata by Callaway women's golf set (11 pc.), $354 (reduced from $400)

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):

Designed for increased distance and forgiveness

includes: driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 iron, OW and SW, putter, teal stand bag and three headcovers.

Weighting technologies in irons helps improve control

The lightweight set and bag scored with Amazon reviewers

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Strata Plus women's golf set (14 pc.), $430 (reduced from $500)

Key features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Ultimate):

Includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge and sand wedge, putter, purple stand bag, 4 head covers



Great set for all skill levels

This set features a sand wedge, often missed by players using smaller sets

The stand bag is lightweight (popluar with users) and features convenient pockets and a back strap

Reviewers were quick to comment on the quality of this set, on par with what they've come to expect from Callaway

Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon

Strata Ultimate women's golf set (16 pc.), $530 (reduced from $600)

