The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club starts today, May 18. It's the second major tournament of the tour. Masters champion Jon Rahm and world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will be there, early favorites to win. The field also includes Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. With a total purse of $15 million on the line and $2.7 million going to the champion, the 2023 PGA Championship promises to be as big as the marquee roster slated to play.
- Men's 16-piece set: Strata Men's Complete 16-piece Golf Set, $513 (reduced from $600)
- Men's 9-piece intro set: Strata Men's 9-piece Golf Set, $254 (reduced from $300)
- Women's 16-piece set: Strata Women's Complete 16-piece Golf Set, $530 (reduced from $600)
Just in time for the championship, one of Amazon's most popular complete golf club sets, Strata by Callaway, has been majorly discounted. Both the men's and women's set are on sale and the price is so good. Callaway, a Jon Rahm sponsor, is a trusted brand known for quality. The gear gets great reviews.
Note that prices below are for right-handed Callaway golf sets. Left-handed sets are available, pricing may vary.
Strata by Callaway men's complete golf set
Features of the Strata by Callaway 12-piece set (Strata):
- An Amazon top-seller, the 12-piece set includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW, putter, blue stand bag and two head covers
- For beginning to intermediate skill levels and returning players
- Designed for max distance, forgiveness, and control
- The hybrid is a great alternative to long irons that can be difficult to play
- The lightweight stand bag features five pockets, an additional cooler pocket (no warm water for you!), a rain hood, and a backpack strap system
- Reviewers say Strata by Callaway is an "impressive" set, especially for the price
- Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon
Strata men's golf club set (12 pc.), $374 (reduced from $400)Buy this set on Amazon
Features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):
. Accuracy and distance technologies are put in play here to help player's shots go the distance with increased accuracy.
- Includes: driver, 3 wood, 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, PW and SW, putter, red stand bag and three head covers
- Great for all skill levels, but particularly suited for beginning and middle-level players
- The driver has a 460cc club head with a large sweet spot for increased distance
- Reviewers like the stand bag's strap system and how it includes "every club you'd need to get you out of most situations"
- Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon
Strata Plus men's golf club set (14 pc.), $459 (reduced from $500)Buy this set on Amazon
Features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Strata Ultimate):
- This high-performance set includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 ion, PW and SW, putter, blue stand bag and four head covers
- The full titanium driver features a large sweet spot and increased forgiveness
- The irons feature flight technology that gives max control combined with distance for increased control on your shots
- Reviewers noted the driver was easy to use and touted increased confidence on the course thanks to the driver's large sweet spot
- Rated 4.6 stars on Amazon
Strata Ultimate men's golf club set (16 pc.), $513 (reduced from $600)Buy this set on Amazon
Strata by Callaway complete women's golf set
Key features of the Strata by Callaway 11-piece set (Strata):
- Includes: driver, 5 wood, 7 and 9 iron, SW, putter, pink stand bag and three head covers
- Reviewers liked the set's lightweight 460cc driver; its large sweet spot a winner with buyers
- Hybrid designed to give players an accessible alternative to long irons, which can be difficult to use
- Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon
Strata by Callaway women's golf set (11 pc.), $354 (reduced from $400)$354 at Amazon
Key features of the Strata by Callaway 14-piece set (Strata Plus):
- Designed for increased distance and forgiveness
- includes: driver, 5 wood, 5 hybrid, 6 to 9 iron, OW and SW, putter, teal stand bag and three headcovers.
- Weighting technologies in irons helps improve control
- The lightweight set and bag scored with Amazon reviewers
- Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon
Strata Plus women's golf set (14 pc.), $430 (reduced from $500)$430 at Amazon
Key features of the Strata by Callaway 16-piece set (Ultimate):
- Includes: driver, 3 wood, 4 & 5 hybrid, 6-9 iron, pitching wedge and sand wedge, putter, purple stand bag, 4 head covers
- Great set for all skill levels
- This set features a sand wedge, often missed by players using smaller sets
- The stand bag is lightweight (popluar with users) and features convenient pockets and a back strap
- Reviewers were quick to comment on the quality of this set, on par with what they've come to expect from Callaway
- Rated 4.7 stars on Amazon
Strata Ultimate women's golf set (16 pc.), $530 (reduced from $600)$530 at Amazon
- Mid-range shot, great price: Callaway Golf 2021 Supersoft golf balls (12 ct.), $25
- Distance and speed: 2021 TaylorMade Distance+ golf balls (12 ct.) $20
- For straighter shots: Piper Golf premium golf balls (12 ct.), $24
