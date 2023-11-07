The Texas Rangers clinched their first World Series title in franchise history when they shut out the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5. Texas did not record its first hit until the seventh inning, but took a 1-0 lead on a Mitch Garver single before adding four runs in the ninth. The team finished with an 11-0 record on the road this postseason, capping the Fall Classic with three straight wins in Arizona.

Corey Seager, who also led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a championship in 2020, became the fourth player to win two World Series MVP awards. He had six hits in the series, hitting three home runs and six RBI.

What you should know about the Texas Rangers



First-year manager Bruce Bochy won his fourth title 13 years to the day after his first championship, which came in 2010 with San Francisco Giants. Bochy also won rings with the Giants in 2012 and 2014, coming out of retirement to take the job with the Rangers. The franchise was desperate for its first World Series after needing just one strike on two occasions before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Their history dates back to 1961, when they were an expansion team as the Washington Senators before moving to Texas for the 1972 season. They have played in five stadiums across 10,033 games since then, finally breaking through with a title this year. Texas lost 102 games in 2021 and went 68-94 last year for its sixth straight losing season, but it took advantage of an AL Wild Card berth this year.

