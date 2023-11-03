The Texas Rangers are your 2023 World Series champions after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. It's the first title in franchise history and the taste of victory is that much sweeter after the Rangers lost 102 games in 2021. The Rangers overhauled their roster in recent years, which helped catapult Texas to its first World Series title.

Among those big-name signees was Corey Seager, who was just named the World Series MVP for the second time in his career. Seager joined Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson as the only players to win the prestigious award with two different ball clubs. Seager finished the World Series with six hits, three home runs and three RBI. He'll now be associated with Texas Rangers' all-time greats like Ivan Rodriguez, Rafael Palmeiro, and Adrian Beltre, but with one major difference: a World Series championship ring.

Celebrate Texas' World Series triumph with new championship merch. A wide selection of new T-shirts, jerseys, hats, collectibles and more are available to celebrate the big win at Fanatics. Tap the button below to see all the 2023 World Series title gear, or read on to see some of our top picks.

Best Texas Rangers 2023 World Series gear

Fanatics already has plenty of Rangers World Series apparel that will help Texas fans remember their remarkable run. Here's a look at two of the hottest-selling pieces of Texas Rangers World Series title gear that can be shipped your way soon, all from an officially licensed MLB partner.

Texas Rangers World Series hat

Fanatics

The Texas Rangers fought hard to call themselves the 2023 World Series Champions. Celebrate this crowning achievement with this Locker Room 9FORTY Adjustable Hat from New Era. The sweet championship graphics, matching those worn by the players during the on-field celebration, will help keep the party going for years to come.

Texas Rangers World Series collector's gift box

Fanatics

The Topps X Fanatics branded Texas Rangers World Series champ collector's gift box includes a World Series T-shirt and limited edition Topps cards. There are 10 trading cards per box, featuring exclusive World Series photography. Checklist: 1. Adolis García 2. Evan Carter 3. Josh Jung 4. Nathan Eovaldi 5. Nathaniel Lowe 6. Corey Seager 7. Jordan Montgomery 8. Leody Taveras 9. Jonah Heim 10. Marcus Semien.

What you should know about the Texas Rangers



The Rangers claimed their first World Series title thanks to their impressive road record in the playoffs. The Rangers went a perfect 11-0 in the postseason. Prior to this historic run, the best road record in a single postseason was 8-0 by the New York Yankees in 1996.

In the final road victory of the season, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi took the hill for the Rangers and was effective. Eovaldi gave up just four hits in six innings of work without giving up a single run. Eovaldi made six starts en route to the World Series title, becoming just one of 10 pitchers to start six games in a single postseason. The Rangers won all six of Eovaldi's starts in the MLB playoffs.

Now that the Rangers have won their first World Series in franchise history, Rangers fans are looking for the best Texas Rangers championship gear.

Ready to get the hottest Texas Rangers World Series gear today? Visit Fanatics.com now to see all the must-have gear, all from the official apparel partner of the MLB.

Related content on CBS Essentials:

