After a neck-and-neck rematch against the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially taking home their second Lombardi trophy. Fans are likely racing to snag the tight end's jersey after this historic (and nail-biting) championship game. But there's no better one to get than the official Travis Kelce Super Bowl championship jersey.
Show off your Super Bowl championship pride with an iconic Super Bowl edition of Travis Kelce's jersey.Shop all Travis Kelce jerseys
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII jersey at Fanatics
Travis Kelce's jerseys were already flying off the shelves before the Chiefs' hard-won Super Bowl championship. So you'll likely have to move fast to get your hands on the two-time Super Bowl champion's official jersey.
With breathable mesh side panels and a comfy, loose fit, the popular Travis Kelce Super Bowl championship jersey is as comfortable as it is victorious. Get yours at Fanatics for $150.$150 at Fanatics
Shop more Chiefs Super Bowl championship gear:
- Get the championship hat worn by the Chiefs on the field: Kansas City Chiefs New Era Super Bowl LVIII champions locker room low profile 9FIFTY adjustable hat, $36
- A Super Bowl championship T-shirt for Chiefs Kingdom: Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVIII champions locker room trophy collection T-shirt, $40
- Dry your tears of joy with the official Super Bowl championship towel: Kansas City Chiefs WinCraft Super Bowl LVIII champions locker room 22'' x 42'' double-sided towel, $27
- Cozy up in the MVP of half time's hoodie: Usher Super Bowl LVIII Collection Mitchell & Ness unisex hoodie, $140